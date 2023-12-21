Warzone pros want ‘ridiculous’ one-shot snipers banned from competitive matches

Take advantage of sniping while you still can.

Several Warzone pro players have stepped forward and plead for one-shot sniping to be removed from competitive matches.

Warzone 2 allowed sniper rifles to one-hit kill an enemy with a headshot, but it came with a catch. Snipers had to have explosive ammunition equipped, drastically reducing bullet velocity and making it hard to line up shots because of the massive bullet drop-off.

Sometimes, you are doomed without High Alert. Image via Activision.

Despite the tradeoff, pros still decided to ban sniper rifles from tournaments in WZ2. So instead, players turned to the Signal-50, a fast-firing sniper rifle that shredded through enemies in two shots, and that was later banned as well.

Raven Software decided to let community members loose in Modern Warfare 3′s iteration of Warzone by removing the explosive ammunition requirement for the KATT-AMR. Without the reduced bullet velocity, players are able to pick off enemies effortlessly from across the map, and pros are ready for another one-shot sniping ban.

Warzone pros call for KATT-AMR restriction

Warzone pro Rated joined the calls for a ban, saying “I’d pay any amount of money for one shot snipers to be taken out of the game tomorrow, literally the most ridiculous shit ever.” Rated argued that sniping an enemy from 500 meters away using a build with little-to-no sniper glint or bullet drop-off doesn’t take skill.

However, balancing sniper rifles without making the class useless is hard, and any change is bound to have a much different impact on the pro scene as opposed to public matches. When you get the best of the best in one lobby, every minute advantage is exploited and amplified.

“For competitive players, that shit will always be ass. There is nothing worse than having zero ability to outplay or do…anything. You get close-lined [sic],” CDL broadcaster Maven responded

As previously mentioned, Warzone 2 pros turned to two-shot snipers when one-shot weapons were banned. Even though those weapons were also later restricted as well later on, Warzone pro bbreadman wants a similar ruleset.

“Removing Snipers as a whole stops an entire playstyle and viewing experience, that in my eyes will lead to as much complaining as there is now about One Shotting. Remove One Shot Snipers, allow two shot snipers,” bbreadman suggested.

Pro teams in tournaments are already restricted to only having one sniper user on a squad. We don’t know when ranked play is coming to Warzone in MW3, but at this rate, we won’t be able to use sniper rifles in the game mode.