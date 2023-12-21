Who is the best Warzone player? Top 5 active players, ranked

With only one major Warzone tournament in MW3 to go off, it’s hard to choose the best active player, but we used other minor event results and recent history to help our assessment.

Urzikstan officially opened its doors on Dec. 6, and it didn’t take long for the first major tournament to occur. OpTic Gaming hosted a $200,000 Warzone tournament on Dec. 11 and Dec. 13, featuring pro players, content creators, and community members from other video game titles.

Skullface dominated the Solo Yolo portion of the OpTic event, winning two out of the five rounds. Other usual suspects like Biffle and Tommey also won rounds, and those same names made a statement in the trios segment. HusKerrs, Tommey, and zSmit emerged victorious, while notable names like Skullface, Biffle, Sage, and Shifty followed close behind.

One tournament doesn’t dictate who the best active player is. We considered current form, overall tournament winnings, and relevance over the past year when making our rankings.

Top 5 active Warzone players ranked

5) Skullface

Skullface deserves a place on this for taking over the competitive scene over the past few months. According to Warzone Earnings, Skullface is the 12th-highest earner in the game’s history and has done it all in less than 100 events.

At the World Series of Warzone 2023 Grand Final Global Final on Sept. 16 in London, Skullface racked up 10 kills in a pulsating Solo Yolo match on Al Mazrah and won $100,000. Then, alongside his trio partners Hisoka and Mayappo, the squad combined for 85 kills across six maps and placed second to take home $80,000.

In the OpTic Gaming Kickoff tournament, Skullface placed second in a trio with Joewo and Bbreadman. Fans should expect to see this name on a lot of final leaderboards in future Warzone tournaments.

4) Kasimili “Hisoka” Tonga Tongamoa

Hisoka is an up and coming star in Warzone. Image via Red Bull

Hisoka is an absolute machine when it comes to racking up kills in high-stake Warzone matches. At the 2023 WSOW Global Finals, Hisoka accounted for 30 of his team’s kills, and he never has any fear of taking on a gunfight.

Consistent top finishes have vaulted this fearless competitor up to 11th on the all-time earnings list. All eyes will be on the slayer in Warzone for this season, as we expect him to be in the mix at every major tournament.

3) Thomas “Tommey” Trewren

Tommey is no stranger to the CoD scene. Image via Tommey.

Despite dominating Warzone, we believe Skullface and Hisoka still need to do more to usurp the likes of Tommey, who still ranks first in all-time tournament winnings. Tommey transitioned seamlessly from being a professional CoD player to the battle royale scene and hasn’t looked back since.

Tommey, Newbz, and Almond displayed their talent throughout the entire 2023 WSOW event. The talented trio placed second at the Stage One NA Finals and bounced back to win the Stage Two NA Finals. In the Grand Finals, they put up 85 kills and won one of the six maps to take home a second place finish.

The English pro shows no signs of slowing down in Modern Warfare 3 Warzone, winning a Solo Yolo map and the trio event at the OpTic Kickoff event.

2) Ben “Almond” Rosendahl

Almond has dominated Warzone for years now. Image via Almond.

As previously mentioned, the trio of Tommey, Almond, and Newbz was a premier team, winning nearly $1.3 million in prize money combined between the three of them. However, the storied squad decided to part ways right ahead of Warzone’s new competitive season in MW3.

Newbz and Almond replaced Tommey with Hisoka heading into the new title, and so far, the new-look team looks unstoppable. The trio won back-to-back $1,000 custom tournaments, and it will be tough for any team to match their gun skill in MW3.

1) Diaz “Biffle”

Biffle (pictured on the left) celebrating winning the 2023 WSOW. Image via Activision.

Even though we said it would be tough for a team to go toe-to-toe with Hisoka, Almond, and Newbz, that won’t be an issue for the reigning WSOW champions trio of Biffle, Shifty, and Sage. Shifty led all pros at the 2023 WSOW Global Finals with 44 kills, while Biffle finished with 43 and Sage racked up 38 to round out the top three.

Biffle got his first chance to shine after winning the MVP award of a NICKMERCS viewer Warzone tournament in 2020. The performance caught the popular streamers’ attention, and NICKMERCS started playing with Biffle regularly. Ever since then, the rising star has continued to get better and perform consistently on the largest stage.

So far in Modern Warfare 3, Biffle has already won four official events, and placed third in two others. Biffle is running it back for another year with the team that won it all last year, and there is nothing stopping them from going back-to-back.