‘Best Warzone player of all-time’: CoD fans praise Skullface after latest Solo YOLO win

Skullface wowed fans today by cementing his place as one of the most decorated Warzone pros in the scene’s history after winning two Solo Yolo rounds at the OpTic Kickoff tournament.

OpTic Gaming jumpstarted MW3’s competitive Warzone season with a two-day $200,000 tournament featuring creators, pro players, and community members from other games. The first day of the event had competitors go head-to-head in five Solo Yolo matches. Each round has a $20,000 prize, which goes to the last competitor standing for this format. With so much on the line, players tend to be more cautious in these matches as kills don’t make a difference.

This year’s WSOW tournament is shaping up to be special. Image via Activision.

It takes a particular skillset to stay alive for an entire match while avoiding other challengers, yet Skullface had it down to a science, as he dominated the proceedings–and has since been adorned with praise by the community.

Skullface makes statement at OpTic Gaming Kickoff tournament

Everything started at the World Series of Warzone 2023 Grand Final Global Final on Sept. 16 in London. Skullface racked up 10 kills in a pulsating Solo Yolo match on Al Mazrah and won $100,000. Not only did Skullface dominate the solo side of action, but alongside his trio partners Hisoka and Mayappo, the squad combined for 85 kills across six maps and placed second to take home $80,000.

Skullface’s ascent to the top of Warzone’s pro scene picked up more steam at the OpTic event on Dec. 11. The passionate competitor won the first and fourth Solo Yolo rounds and even took down respected pros Fifakill and bbreadman in his second victory to seal the deal.

Skullface then started debates in the Warzone community by proclaiming himself the “Solo Yolo King,” and it’s hard to argue after watching day one.

Some call it camping, but it takes skill. Image via Activision

CoD community members took turns giving Skullface his well-earned flowers for the recent dominant run. Warzone streamer Repullze, who hosts watch parties for every major tournament and has extensive knowledge of the competition, said: “Nail in the coffin. Skullface is the best solo player in the world.”

Having that title thrown around doesn’t go around lightly. Plenty of players have staked their claim as being Warzone’s head honcho. According to WarzoneEarnings, Tommey leads all pro players with over $480,000 in winnings, followed by ALMXND, Aydan, Fifakill, and Biffle. Pro CoD player Censor added, “Nah bro, that’s so tippable. Best solo Warzone player of all-time.”

Warzone is only over a week old in MW3, so Skullface will have several more chances to elevate his status this season. If fans want to tune in for the second leg of the OpTic kickoff event, check out our guide on where to watch the matches.