How to watch the OpTic $200K Warzone Kickoff tournament

Believe it or not, it’s already that time. Call of Duty: Warzone’s Modern Warfare 3 integration is off and running, and so, too, is the tournament scene with the OpTic $200K Warzone Kickoff.

Some of Warzone’s biggest names, like Aydan, Symfuhny, MuTeX, and many more will be dropping in for a chance to earn some big cash and also show off how Warzone’s new map, Urzikstan, plays in a competitive setting.

The event will consist of both solos and team-based competition, and the meta will quickly take shape as fans can tune in and see what weapons their favorite streamers and top Warzone players are using in Urzikstan’s early days.

Here’s how and when to tune in to watch MW3 Warzone’s first big tournament.

How to watch OpTic $200K Warzone Kickoff tourney

The stage is set, literally. Image via @hiitchariide on Twitter/X

The tournament begins on Monday, Dec. 11 at 2pm CT and it will be livestreamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. It returns for a second day of action at 2pm CT on Dec. 13 for more Warzone action.

The main CoD channel will rotate through the perspectives of players, but you can also find your favorite streamer playing in the CoD Warzone directory on Twitch. Here, everyone who’s anyone will be live and streaming their own gameplay, so you can root on your favorite player more closely.

The first day of the tournament is five games of solos, with each game awarding the winner with $20,000. According to OpTic Hitch, games one through four “are normal” with “no riot shields.” But game five will be quite different.

“Game five is straight Hunger Games,” Hitch said. “No rules in game. Proximity chat turned ON. Players can team, betray, bait, lie, deal, steal, or do anything they need to do to survive. $20K to the last alive. The only actual rule is you must talk IN-GAME. It should be chaos. I’m excited.”

The potential for players to team up with each other, betray one another, and simply just talk a whole lot of trash in game chat makes it sound like game five won’t be one to miss.

$200,000 up for grabs 🪂



This is the OpTic $200K Warzone Kickoff tourney, two days only 🔥



12/11 & 12/13https://t.co/e7QSiBy4uH pic.twitter.com/fZ5Es9kJIk — OpTic Gaming™ (@OpTic) December 10, 2023

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, players will return for more Warzone action, but in a different way. That event will feature trios and “teams will compete to reach match point,” according to OpTic. “Once on match point, they have to win a game in order to take first place.”