Warzone’s most successful trio just broke up because nothing is sacred

Nothing good lasts forever. And that’s especially true when it comes to esports (unless you’re Faker, I guess), as evidenced by Call of Duty: Warzone’s winningest trio parting ways.

The dominant threesome of Tommey, Almond, and Newbz teamed throughout Warzone’s history for dozens of tournaments, winning nearly $1.3 million in prize money combined between the three of them. But according to the former CoD World League pro Tommey, it’s over.

Tommey’s competitive career has spanned years. Photo via Gfinity by Joe Brady

“Sadly, Ben and Edy have decided to go their own ways (or together, not too sure) for the next chapter of Warzone,” Tommey posted on Twitter/X on Nov. 28. “No hard feelings and wish them both nothing but the best. That leaves me looking for a new squad and duo. If you want to run it, let me know.”

The former duo Tommey speaks of is Almond, who he teamed with whenever the events were restricted to teams of two, leading to even more success. The duo sits atop the leaderboard of all-time cash winnings in the battle royale game, according to Warzone Earnings.

Tommey’s success as a CoD pro followed him into his career as a Warzone competitor and streamer, but the most successful player in the CoD BR’s history will now be looking for new teammates for the new Warzone map Urzikstan, which releases next week on Dec. 6.

Unfortunately for Tommey, it sounds like he didn’t have much say in the matter, later posting that “they got themselves a new squad.” And while he’s currently searching for new squadmates, his long track history of success likely means he won’t be searching for long. He’s won over 60 out of a possible 167 events in the BR, according to Warzone Earnings.

As for Almond and Newbz, neither player has made a public statement on the matter just yet, so it remains to be seen if they will be sticking together or also splitting up. More will be revealed in the coming weeks as the Warzone tournament scene will pick up once the new experience launches in one week.