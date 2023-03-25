Genshin Impact codes: All free Primogem and Mora codes (March 2023)

Genshin Impact is one of the largest free-to-play games for both mobile devices and PC alike. With an ever-growing roster of new characters, expanding explorable areas, and an expansive player base, the game continues to see more and more people join in on the fun.

With the recent launch of Genshin 3.4, many people have begun to swarm over to see what the newest update has to offer. That also means more rewards and codes for Genshin players are out and available to grab.

Here is a complete list of all the Genshin Primogem and Mora codes, as well as which ones work and which ones have expired.

All working Genshin Impact codes

Players seeking some precious Primogems and various other rewards are currently in luck because a few Genshin codes are currently available. Just make sure to use them fast before they disappear.

The following are currently active Genshin codes:

SSRCJ8HSV7UM: You’ll receive 10k mora, 10 Adventurers Experience, 5 Fine Enhancements Ore, and foods (New)

LA9C3RHPPHQH: You’ll receive 60 Primogems and 5 Adventurers Experience (New)

GENSHINGIFT: You’ll receive 50 Primogems and three Hero’s Wits (this one can only be used if it has not been used before).

To redeem these codes in Genshin, make sure to head over to the Genshin Redeem Code Page and click the Account section in Settings. Choose both your server and character when you log in and paste one of the codes from above and click Redeem.

Always be sure to double-check the codes you type so you can be certain a code is not working before moving forward. Be quick to grab these codes because they oftentimes are very exclusive and may even disappear a day or two after release.

Amazon Prime Genshin Impact codes

In addition to the currently active codes, players who have Amazon Prime can also currently claim extra rewards. This doesn’t function like the code system does, so players will instead need to visit the official Amazon Prime Gaming page, select Genshin, and log in to their account to claim these rewards.

After entering your info, you will then be given a special one-time code. The loot changes each month with the current Genshin bundle being the sixth out of eight planned ones so players can expect quite a few more drops once the current one comes to an end.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for March 2023: You’ll receive one Fragile Resin, 20,000 Mora, and eight Mystic Enhance­ment Ore.

Players that do manage to claim at least half of the Amazon Prime bundles throughout the current drop series will also be able to obtain the exclusive Wings of the Starlit Feast wind glider once the campaign has come to an end.

All expired Genshin Impact codes

The following Genshin codes have expired and no longer work. But we will still show what you could have received so that you have an idea of what to expect in the future:

6A6VJTWGCPYV: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

2BP9HY6BYFR5: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

JT78YH7SGWRZ: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wits.

3B6RYY7AHX9D: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

KT7DKSFGCRWD: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

EA7VKTFHU9VR: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit.

8ANCKTWYVRD5: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

XTNDKTEBWA59: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

MTNUJBXDD72R: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

HA6C2AFBXSZV: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

WANVJAFAXTER: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

DTNVKAWBWSF5: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

HSNUKTXCCPWV: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

DTNUKTWCC6D9: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wits.

LANVJSFUD6CM: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

MS7C3SV8DMZH: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

ZSPDKSC3V8V5: You received 60 Primogems.

UT7C2TD8C5ZD: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

3TPUKSV8C5X9: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wits.

AB7CKBVQULE5: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

WT7D3CQEHVBM: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

AB7VJC9EGDAZ: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wits.

VTPU3CQWYCSD: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

N9BPCJCQGHAWZ: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

5SPDKV8ZHBFV: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

PSNVJURZZSD9: You received 100 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Wit.

SA7V2DRZGAU5: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

ETNU2DN5NZRR: You received 60 Primogems and four Adventurer’s Experience.

BSPD3ZRXU985: You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

AS7CJDP4NG7H: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

BSNDJC747Z7D: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit.

KB6DKDNM7H49: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

LBNDKG8XDTND: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

NB6VKHQWVANZ: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

BSNUJGQFUTPM: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

DSPVUN2BKH5M: You received 100 Primogems.

CB7UU6KT2H59: You received 100 Primogems.

NTPVU7JTJYPD: You received 100 Primogems.

GenshinGalaxy: You received 10,000 Mira, three Mondstadt Hash Browns, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, three Northern Smoked Chicken, and five fine Enhancement Ore.

GenshinEpic: You received 10,000 Mira, three Squirrel Fish, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, three Northern Apple Stew, and five fine Enhancement Ore.

LS6T4L9ZZ7TH: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

GBNA9J5H9Y4H: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit.

AS6BQKLY9GLD: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

SBNBUK67M37Z: You received 30 Primogems and x5 Adventurer Experience.

GS6ACJ775KNV: You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

UTNBBGSZ3NQM: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

8A6ABHTH2N9Z: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

FWTNTBYSZJNRD: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

S6SU367M279: You received 100 Primogems and x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

4BNSD3675J8D: You received 100 Primogems and x5 Hero’s Wits.

ATPTUJPP53QH: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

TT7BVJNPL249: You received 60 Primogems.

153YuSaenh: You received 30 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Exp.

GSIMPTQ125: You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

PSNTC8FEQK4D: You received 100 Primogems and x50,000 Mora.

ET7ADQFF8KJR: You received 100 Primogems and x5 Hero’s Wit.

KTNSCQWW922M: You received 100 Primogems and x10 Mystic Enhancement Ore.

cuupmbjsvd: You received 50 Primogems.

nBEm3myAL2b: You received 100 Primogems.

dU2mhjQL1ZT: You received 100 Primogems.

jsSK8n23jzR: You received 100 Primogems.

GOLNXLAKC58: You received 50 Primogems.

GENSHIN1111: You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

GenshinZHB30: You received 160 Primogems.

GENSHINMHY0M: (America) You received 30 Primogems.

GENSHINMHY0O: (Europe) You received 30 Primogems.

GENSHINMHY0I: (Asia) You received 30 Primogems.

GENSHIN1006A: (America) You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

GENSHIN1006S: (Asia) You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

GENSHIN1006U: (Europe) You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

Genshin0928N: (America) You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

Genshin0928E: (Europe) You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

Genshin0928A: (Asia) You received 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

NT8SU92DKFRZ: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

WARBDRR9MCQ9: You recieved a number of items including 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 10,000 Mora, five Fine Enhancement Ore, five Northern Smoked Chicken, and five Flaming Red Bolognese.

MA6RPW8GGJAM: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

XBRSDNF6BP4R: You’ll receive 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

KARU3RG6NY65: You received 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

5SRC28YNNYP9: You received 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

SB8UJ9H7NH8V: You received 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

FTRUFT7AT5SV: You received 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, five Fine Enhancement Ore, five Fried Radish Balls, and five Satisfying Salad.

DAQS9FPX2U35: You received 60 Primogems and five Adventurer’s Experience.

All expired Amazon Prime Gaming Genshin Impact codes

Genshin has had two separate Amazon Prime Gaming collaborations. The first one began in 2021 and the second one is currently running.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for July 2021 (#1): You received 60 Primogems, eight Hero’s Wit, and five Mushroom Pizza.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for August 2021 (#2): You received one Fragile Resin, eight Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 20,000 Mora.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for September 2021 (#3): You received 60 Primogems, eight Hero’s Wit, and five Calla Lily Seafood Soup.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for October 2021 (#4): You received one Fragile Resin, four Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 40,000 Mora.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for early November 2021 (#5): You received 60 Primogems, eight Hero’s Wit, five Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter, and 40,000 Mora.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for late November 2021 (#6): You received one Fragile Resin, eight Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 20,000 Mora.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for December 2022 (#7): You received 60 Primogems, eight Hero’s Wit, and five Bamboo Shoot Soup.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for January 2022 (#8): You received one Fragile Resin, four Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 40,000 Mora.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for December 2022 (#1): You received 60 Primogems, eight Hero’s Wit, and five Northern Apple Stew.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for January 2023 (#2): You received One Fragile Resin, 40,000 Mora, and four Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for early February 2023 (#3): You received 60 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and eight Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for late February 2023 (#4): You received one Fragile Resin, 20,000 Mora, and eight Mystic Enhance­ment Ore.

Amazon Prime Gaming code for early March 2023 (#5): You received eight Hero’s Wit, 60 Primogems, and five Adventurer’s Breakfast Sandwich.

If you want more in-depth knowledge of Genshin Impact codes, be sure to check out our guide on how to enter or redeem codes.