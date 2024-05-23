How to fix Redeem Failed error in Wuthering Waves

If you’ve been trying to redeem Echoes in Wuthering Waves and failing because of the “Redeem failed” error, you’re not the only one.

Recommended Videos

Live since April 30, the Echo Summon event in Wuthering Waves allows players to send and receive Echo gift cards to and from their friends to spice up their Echo lineup. You can redeem the cards you receive for a chance to get five-star Echoes to enhance your Resonator. While redeeming an Echo, however, you may face the “Redeem failed” issue and wonder how to fix it.

Redeem failed in Wuthering Waves, explained

Can’t get the Echo you want? Keep trying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those of you breaking their heads over this, the “Redeem failed” error doesn’t indicate the redemption process has failed. It just means you weren’t lucky enough to roll a five-star Echo with the gift card you used in Wuthering Waves—for this one time—and received an Echo of a lower rarity instead.

The only way to “fix” it is by redeeming more Echo gift cards until you get a five-star Echo. It usually takes multiple tries before you get a five-star Echo. Otherwise, everyone would be rolling powerful frequencies and defeating all their foes, wouldn’t they? According to Kuro Games, there’s only a 30 percent chance that the gift card you redeemed would drop an Echo of the rarest kind.

Well, you can redeem up to five Echo gift cards shared by other players per day. You can ask your friends to send you gift cards or hop into Wuthering Waves’ official Discord server to grab codes shared by players. If you want to share, you can give gift cards to five Echoes every day. Each code can be redeemed up to 10 times.

The event will be live until June 6, so you can test your luck every day until then. Just like the error message says, “Unfortunately, you haven’t won this time. Try your luck with different Echoes!” If you’re looking for more codes to redeem in Wuthering Waves, we have you covered with a regularly updated list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more