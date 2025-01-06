All 5 Whisperwind Haven Treasure Spot locations in Wuthering Waves

Some adventure to save the world while others to get that sweet loot, and there’s enough of both in Rinascita. The areas in the new region have Treasure Spots, which are dedicated areas with multiple chests for you to find.

Treasure Spots are a great way to farm some Astrite and progress your exploration of Rinascita’s areas, so here are all the Treasure Spots in Whisperwind Haven in Wuthering Waves.

All Whisperwind Haven Treasure Spot locations in Wuthering Waves

Silver Moon Grove

There are a couple of things to do on this island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first location is at the Silver Moon Grover—an isolated island north of the main Whisperwind Haven area. It still counts as a part of the area but has its own Resonance Nexus you must unlock. The Treasure Spot is right at the Resonance Beacon on the island.

Here are all four chests and how to find them:

First chest: On the hill near the Resonance Beacon.

The Scanner is always useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second chest: At the bottom of the ruins’ wall. You can see it from the first chest.

Glows in the dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third chest: Inside the ruins. From the stairs on the lake’s side, head inside and turn right. There’s also a bunch of ore and a Chest Mimic.

Ore is complementary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fourth chest: On the top floor of the ruins. There are two Chest Mimics, Chop Chop, and one locked chest. Defeat the enemies to unlock and collect the chest.

It was right here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Polyphemos Windmills 1

There’s also a Dream Patrol challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next location is in Polyphemos Windmills. There are two locations in this area, but the closest one is next to the north Resonance Beacon in a small town. Head there and start looking for chests while defeating nearby Echoes.

Here are all four chests and how to find them:

First chest: On top of the tallest tower in the area. Climb on top of the tower using Cuddle Wuddle prompts or just run up its walls.

I can see my house from here! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second chest: In front of the tower with the first chest surrounded by monsters. Defeat the monsters to claim the chest.

Smile and wave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third chest: In a small tower to the left of the second chest. Walk the main road towards the main tower with the first chest, and look for a small tower on the right.

Baby tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fourth chest: Behind the tallest tower, with the first chest surrounded by monsters. In the back of the tower, there’s a small area with monsters and the chest. Defeat the monsters to claim the chest.

It was right on this small hill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Polyphemos Windmills 2

Gotta keep going. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A little south of the previous Treasure Spot, there’s one more. Use the Resonance Beacon to the south (above the Mistveil Bay name tag), and you can immediately get to searching.

Here are all four chests and how to find them:

First chest: Use the grapple to the Sonance Casket near the tower behind the Resonance Beacon. In the hole in the wall, there’s a chest. If you have already grabbed the Casket, simply run up the wall.

Two in one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second chest: In the small tower next to the tall one. Climb on top of it to grab the chest.

You’ve seen this one before. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third chest: Go past the small tower into the ruins on the far left side. There’s a chest under the rubble.

Who could’ve thought? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fourth chest: In the open field to the east of the main buildings surrounded by monsters. Defeat the monsters to claim the chest.

Monsters don’t live long around here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Egla Town 1

Maybe the Troupe is somewhere near. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last two Treasure Spots around Whisperwind Haven are near Egla Town on the south side. This spot is south of the Egla Town itself in a small camp. Use the Resonance Beacon next to Egla Town and head west until you reach circus tents similar to those of the Troupe of Fools.

Here are all five chests and how to find them:

First chest: Behind wooden boxes on the north side of the camp.

You can break these boxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second chest: In a tent with lots of candles on either side of the entrance.

In the darker corner of the camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third chest: In the largest tent on the west side of the camp. This tent also has a Sonance Casket above it.

Walk up the stairs on the right side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fourth chest: On a small hill close to the shore. You can see it from the tent with the third chest.

You can also see the fifth chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fifth chest: In an open area close to the shore.

That’s a wrap! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Egla Town 2

Time to head to town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final Treasure Spot is in Egla Town. Use the Resonance Beacon and head to the north side of the town past The Fratelli Brothers’ challenge. Don’t go too far, as the first few chests are outside of the general search area on the map.

Here are all four chests and how to find them:

First chest: Under the stairs at the circle plaza leading to the Treasure Spot.

The loot might be wet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second chest: On the balcony after the first set of stairs.

It’s enjoying the view. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third chest: In the smaller tower, just like the ones you’ve seen in previous Treasure Spots.

You know the drill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fourth chest: In a narrow alley to the left of the small tower with the third chest.

This one’s hiding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

