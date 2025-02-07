Wuthering Waves 2.1 Livestream codes, new events, banners, and more

Wuthering Waves made waves with its 2.0 launch, receiving praise across the board, and now Kuro Games is back with the latest update to Rinascita. We’ll go over everything to look forward to in Wuthering Waves 2.1, including events, quests, map updates, characters, and, of course, the redeem codes.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves 2.1 livestream redeem codes

First things first, here are the redeem codes from the Wuthering Waves Version 2.1 preview special broadcast:

TREASUREHUNT (100 Astrite, Three Advanced Resonance Potion, Two Medium Revival Inhaler)

VAULTOPS (100 Astrite, Three Advanced Energy Core, Two Medium Nutrient Block)

SETSAIL (100 Astrite, Three Advanced Enclosure Tank, 20,000 Shell Credits)

To redeem Wuthering Waves codes, launch Wuthering Waves, open the settings menu from the main menu, and go to “Other Settings.” Click on the Redeem option here and enter your code.

These codes are valid until 2025/02/09 07:59 (PT). Be sure to claim your rewards in the game before they expire!

Grab your codes. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves Version 2.1 will release on Feb. 13, and it will be titled Waves Sing and the Cerulean Bird Calls. It’s the first expansion for Raguuna and features new characters, a new area, new events, and much more. Let’s go over everything!

New character banners

Players can look forward to the addition of two new 5-star resonators during Wuthering Waves Version 2.1.

Pheobe

Pheobe is a Spectro Rectifier user who will be available as a 5-star resonator during the first half of Version 2.1. Fitting her role as an Acolyte, her combat involves fighting with holy rays of light and large golden beams and mirrors.

Let there be light. Image via Kuro Games

Pheobe will also debut alongside her signature weapon the Luminous Hymn Rectifier.

The holy rectifier. Image via Kuro Games

Brant

We’re finally getting another male Resonator with Brant the 5-star sword user who deals Fusion damage. Brant is the leader of the Fool’s Troupe and is a free spirit who loves the spotlight. His playstyle involves the use of grappling hooks, anchors, and his sword making for some very flashy animations.

Something for the women. Image via Kuro Games

Brant will release alongside his signature weapon, the Unflickering Valor, in the second half of Wuthering Waves 2.1.

A pirate’s short sword. Image via Kuro Games

Changli will also get a rerun alongside Pheobe and Brant in Wuthering Waves 2.1.

New Map Area: Riccioli Islands

Rovers can head north of Ragunna to the Riccioli Islands, which will focus on exploring the vast oceans. The Gondola echo will come in extremely handy here, and you’ll have the chance to learn how to fish with the local fishermen. They also hinted at the giant whale making an appearance in this region.

A brand new location to explore. Image via Kuro Games

New missions and events

Old Man and Whale(Featured Event): Solve the mystery of Cetus in Riccioli Islands alongside Pheobe. Rewards include a Phantom Echo for Lorelei and the 4-star Rectifier, Ocean’s Gift. You can also fish with your Gondola during this event.

Would. Image via Kuro Games Youtube

Silent as Falling Leaves(Exploration quest): Alongside Zani and Pheobe you’ll have the opportunity to explore the hidden secret areas underneath the Montelli Family Vaults and interact with new mechanics such as the Train Echoes and new enemy types found in the labyrinth below. Notably, the rewards include the final material for S6 Havoc Rover.

Explore the secrets under the vault. Image via Kuro Games

Brant’s Companion Story: Take on the role of the captain of the Fool’s Troupe for a day and set out on a great adventure alongside Brant.

Take Captain Brant’s helm. Image via Kuro Games Youtube

Fantasies of Thousand Gateways: A new weekly combat event will be added to Wuthering Waves after the release of Version 2.1. It will be an expansion of earlier roguelike content.

Better give us more Astrite. Image via Kuro Games Youtube

Whimpering Wastes: A brand new permanent combat event that is meant to make up for the change in the Tower of Adversity schedule.

Who thought up this name? Image via Kuro Games Youtube

Apex Ragunna Co-op Overdash Event: Overdash is back, and this time, you’ll have to compete with friends or other players to complete the missions.

Run around against friends. Image via Kuro Games Youtube

Login Event : As usual, the sevent day login event will reward all players with five Lustrous Tides and five Radiant Tides.

: As usual, the sevent day login event will reward all players with five Lustrous Tides and five Radiant Tides. Lollo Logistics exploration event: Lollo Logistics returns with another exploration event where you earn tokens with daily activities and explore different areas of the mini-game for rewards.

It’s basically freebies. Image via Kuro Games Youtube

Infinite Battle Simulation II

Tactical Simulacra III

New Echoes

There are five new Echoes added to Rinascita in Wuthering Waves 2.1.

Rage Against the Statue

Hurriclaw

Aero Prism

Golden Junrock

Calcified Junrock

Another fearsome bear. Image via Kuro Games Youtube

The Wuthering Waves Mac release date has been confirmed for March 27 Mac users will be able to download Wuthering Waves from the Mac Apple Store.

QoL changes

Here is a list of all the quality of life and system changes in Wuthering Waves 2.1.

The backpack Echo capacity has been increased to 3,000.

Camera Feature has been updated with new poses, filters, and filter intensity settings. Horizontal and vertical camera movement has also been added.

Full Raytracing with RTX support has been added but it is limited to 40 series GPUs and above.

Wuthering Waves is ooking better than ever before. Image via Kuro Games Youtube

Those are all the updates you need to know from the Wuthering Waves 2.1 live stream, including all codes, new characters, events, and other changes. Meanwhile, be sure to grab the free Sanhua skin before the event ends.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy