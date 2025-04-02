How to get Seaside Cendrelis in Wuthering Waves

Struggling to find this elusive plant? Look no further.

The Wuthering Waves 2.3 updated introduced a new character, Cantarella, and a fresh area named Avinoleum. If you’ve decided to pull for Cantarella and want to upgrade her, you’ll need a large amount of Seaside Cendrelis to fully max her stats.

Seaside Cendrelis only spawns in Avinoleum, so many players are finding it difficult to pinpoint the exact whereabouts of the material. Here are all the Seaside Cendrelis locations in Wuthering Waves.

All Seaside Cendrelis locations in Wuthering Waves

Access the floating city after completing the entire main story quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Seaside Cendrelis is a glowing nocturnal flower dotted throughout the floating city of Avinoleum. This location can only be accessed by completing the new main story quest, ‘The Maiden, The Defier, The Death Crier,’ released alongside this update.

Once you’ve fully completed the entire quest and faced off against the new weekly boss, you’ll have access to all the key waypoints in Avinoleum that can be used to find Seaside Cendrelis. Avinoleum holds a total of 73 Seaside Cendrelis, which can be found scattered throughout six key areas:

Tower of Unity

You can only access this small island by flying or gliding. Screenshot by Dot Esports Prepare to fight some enemies when you land. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first location where you can find Seaside Cendrelis in Avinoleum is below the Tower of Unity, located in the upper right-hand corner of the city. Just beneath the Tower of Unity is a floating island that houses 11 Seaside Cendrelis.

Glide or fly over to the island, then defeat six enemies before picking up the Seaside Cendrelis. There is also an overworld challenge located on this island, which tasks the player with dodging lightning strikes for 30 seconds.

Tower of Salvation

The Tower of Salvation is located in the top left of the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports This location is higher than the waypoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can collect three Seaside Cendrelis at the Tower of Salvation. Teleport to the waypoint, then equip your wings to fly to an outcropping located to the south of the waypoint.

As you begin to fly, travel upward to reach the bridge where the three plants are housed.

Hall of Swordsmanship: Ruins

This location has Seaside Cendrelis right next to the waypoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports Some of the plants are growing out of the walls above the water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Teleport to the waypoint located in the Hall of Swordsmanship: Ruins and turn around to find 12 more Seaside Cendrelis plants. These flowers can be found in a hallway filled with sparkling soldiers holding large swords.

The plants are located next to the water, with a few growing out of the walls above the waterway.

Tower of Ascension

Don’t forget to change the gravity. Screenshot by Dot Esports Most of the plants are located on the break between the two bridges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can collect 14 Seaside Cendrelis on the right side of the Tower of Ascension. The fastest way to access this location is to open the map and hit the “Switch Gravity” button at the bottom. This will unveil a tower you can teleport to, which is right next to the Seaside Cendrelis.

Activate the wings to fly over to the floating bridges, and head to the center where the stone has snapped in half to find the Seaside Cendrelis.

Holy Spire of Confluence

Both islands contain Seaside Cendrelis. Screenshot by Dot Esports The left island has less Seaside Cendrelis than the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The very center of Avinoleum is the Holy Spire of Confluence, which features two floating islands that house 25 Seaside Cendrelis. Teleport to the waypoint just below the Path of Bestowal, and use the wings to fly over to either island.

The left island has a total of 11 Seaside Cendrelis, while the right island has 14.

Titular Repository: Ruins

Don’t forget to switch the gravity. Screenshot by Dot Esports This location only has one Seaside Cendrelis. Screenshot by Dot Esports Remember to travel to the second fountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Titular Repository: Ruins only has four Seaside Cendrelis, and it’s also the hardest to navigate.

You’ll have to select the “Switch Gravity” button again to reach these plants, then teleport to the waypoint on the left of the map. From here, you can travel to two different locations that each have small patches of Seaside Cendrelis.

If you travel upwards, you can find one plant resting in a large central fountain. Traveling south of the waypoint will lead you to two larger fountain areas, with the fountain furthest from the waypoint containing three Seaside Cendrelis.

How to collect Seaside Cendrelis from events in Wuthering Waves

Complete these objectives before the event ends! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update has just released, players can earn some extra Seaside Cendrelis and Astrite by playing through the new main story quest. There is currently a limited-time event called Winds of the Past, offering 30 Seaside Cendrelis over the next 30 days.

To earn these rewards, you’ll have to play through the main storyline and hit three key points. Here is a table with the three objectives you need to complete and the rewards you’ll earn:

Quest Objective Reward Journey Through the Pilgrim’s Path Reach Avenoleum in the sky. x10 Seaside Cendrelis Revisiting the Sacred Venue Spend the second night in Avenoleum. x10 Seaside Cendrelis Unveiling of the Dawn Return to Porto-Veno Castle and find Cantarella. x10 Seaside Cendrelis

Finally, if you successfully pulled for Cantarella, you can open the manual and complete her skill training to earn five Seaside Cendrelis.

