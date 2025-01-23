The outfits feature has officially arrived in Wuthering Waves which means you can now unlock new looks for your favorite characters. One of the first ones you can add to your collection is a free skin for Sanhua.

This outfit is free to commemorate the launch of the new feature, but it won’t always be which means you need to act fast if you want to ensure you’re able to earn it. Luckily, the process for claiming it is fairly straightforward once you know about it, so here’s how to get the free Sanhua skin in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Sanhua’s Exorcistic Adjuration skin for free in Wuthering Waves

Rally some companions to claim your prize. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get the free Sanhua skin in Wuthering Waves by participating in the Dances for Spring’s Return login event and inviting all companions.

To make progress in this event, log in each day to invite a different companion to join you in this special event on the event page. Once you’ve done this for seven days while the event is active, you’ll be able to claim Sanhua’s Exorcistic Adjuration outfit for free.

Since earning this skin for free is tied to a login event, there’s no way to complete it faster. You simply have to keep at it until you’ve logged in and tackled this small task for the required amount of days to unlock your reward.

If you manage to fully finish this event, you also get to claim a few other rewards alongside the free Sanhua skin. The other rewards are one Crystal Solvent, one Premium Sealed Tube, one Premium Tuner, and one Premium Resonance Potion.

Requirements for Sanhua free outfit in Wuthering Waves

The two requirements for earning Sanhua’s free skin are reaching union level 14 and fully finishing the Dances for Spring’s Return login event by inviting seven companions. There are no other tasks you need to finish to claim this outfit for free.

It’s a fairly easy task to navigate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How long is the Sanhua skin available for free in Wuthering Waves?

The free Sanhua skin is available from Jan. 23 to Feb. 13. This gives you about three weeks to complete the login event and claim it. The event doesn’t take anywhere near this long since it can be finished in one week, so you have plenty of time to work through it even if you don’t start right away, and you’re also fine if you miss a few days partway through.

Once the period to earn it for free ends, Sanhua’s Exorcistic Adjuration skin will move to the store and cost 1,680 Lunites. You don’t want to miss out on earning it for free while you can, so be sure to participate in the event before it ends if you’re interested in claiming it.

Although claiming the Sanhua skin is easy enough once you know what needs to be done, there are plenty of other tricky tasks you might struggle with in Wuthering Waves.

