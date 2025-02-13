Should you pull for Phoebe in Wuthering Waves?

The first phase of Wuthering Waves version 2.1 features a new five-star Spectro DPS, Phoebe. Since collecting characters is one of the main mechanics of any gacha game, it’s only natural you wonder if she’s worth pulling for.

Recommended Videos

While you enjoy loads of fresh content added in Wuthering Waves‘ newest version, Phoebe’s banner is the main star of the show for phase one—and she’s definitely worth considering. Even though it’s impossible for free-to-play players to get every new character, collecting units requires a ton of limited resources, so sometimes you must make a difficult choice.

So, we’re here to help you decide whether she’s worth your Astrites and whether you should pull for Phoebe or not.

Why you should pull for Phoebe in Wuthering Waves

A difficult choice to make. Image via Kuro Games

If you’re looking for a new, powerful Spectro DPS with a flashy playstyle, getting this elegant lady as fast as possible is your top priority. As a new Spectro main damage dealer, Phoebe brings a lot to the table, and she’s certainly looking to be one of the strongest characters yet. Phoebe’s rather a unique Spectro DPS because she uses her Spectro Frazzle to apply a debuff on her opponents—and she does it quite frequently, making her incredibly powerful. Combined with a proper Echo set, a good weapon, and the best teammates, Phoebe can dish out a lot of damage.

She uses Rectifiers as her weapon of choice, meaning she can keep her distance and stay safe most of the time during fights. Luckily, Phoebe has a ton of weapon options, and Echo sets that you might already have, so that can save you some time when you build her. Additionally, one of Phoebe’s best teammates is none other than Spectro Rover, the main character you get for free when you start your Wuthering Waves journey.

These are all valid reasons to pull for Phoebe, and adding her to your roster will definitely strengthen your account.

Why you shouldn’t pull for Phoebe, but save for other characters in Wuthering Waves

There are always more options to consider. Image via Kuro Games

Although getting Phoebe is an option, it’s pointless and a waste of your Astrites if you already have Jinhsi, another strong Spectro DPS. Focusing on other attributes is more sensible if you already have the Spectro attribute covered. While Phoebe is a respectable Spectro DPS, she’s also a bit difficult to buff because there are currently no Resonators who can fully utilize her debuffing capabilities, making her a bit niche.

And that’s how a star was born. Image via Kuro Games

Another reason why you should skip Phoebe is because of other upcoming characters, both old and new. Thanks to the 2.1 livestream, the second phase will feature Changli’s first rerun banner, accompanied by a new five-star Fusion hybrid support, Brant, who’s estimated to be her best-in-slot party member.

Should you pull for Phoebe? Conclusion

She’s simply stunning. Image via Kuro Games

Overall, Phoebe is undoubtedly a great and powerful unit that is likely to be future-proof, but the choice comes down to what your account needs. If you’re lacking in Spectro damage dealers, then by all means, go all in on her banner. However, if you already have a well-built Jinhsi and need to cover other attributes, I suggest skipping her.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy