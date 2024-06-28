Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
A screenshot of a Wuthering Waves cutscene showing Sentinel Jue.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Wuthering Waves

All new Echos added in Wuthering Waves 1.1 Update

Gotta catch 'em all.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 08:15 am

Wuthering Waves has received a major content update adding plenty of new features to the game, including a bunch of new Echos—and we’ve got a full list for you.

Recommended Videos

Echos in Wuthering Waves are a crucial component of the best team composition, providing different abilities to help in content, and the new Echos added in 1.1 may lead you to shake up your build.

If you want to know what new Echos were added in Wuthering Waves’ 1.1 update, we’ve got all the details you need below.

Every new Echo in Wuthering Waves 1.1 update

A screenshot of the Echo screen showing Jue.
Big catch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seven new Echoes were added to Wuthering Waves in the 1.1 update, ranging from Common to Calamity.

All the new Echoes, including those yet to be discovered, can be tracked via the Echo Hunting menu—but you may have to travel a long distance to reach where you need to be.

NumberNameClassSkill
G05Clang BangCommonSummon a Clang Bang that follows the enemy and eventually self-combusts, dealing Glacio damage.
H22Dwarf CassowaryCommonSummon a Dwarf Cassowary to attack, dealing Physical damage.
H53Glacio DreadmaneEliteTransform into a Glacio Dreadmane to deal consecutive attacks. Can be cast in mid-air.
Z01JueCalamitySummon Jue to attack enemies, dealing Spectro damage. The Resonator can perform Resonance Skill to deal sustained Spectro damage to enemies over time.
H21Lava LarvaCommonSummon a Lava Larva that continuously attacks enemies, dealing Fusion damage.
H54LightcrusherEliteLunge forward as a Lightcrusher, dealing Spectro damage. Hold the Echo Skill to lunge for a longer distance.
Z11Lumiscale ConstructEliteTransform into a Lumiscale Construct and enter a Parry Stance. When attacked, perform a Counterattack. If you parry a Special Skill attack, interrupt it and deal extra damage.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv