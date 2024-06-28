All new Echos added in Wuthering Waves 1.1 Update

Wuthering Waves has received a major content update adding plenty of new features to the game, including a bunch of new Echos—and we’ve got a full list for you.

Recommended Videos

Echos in Wuthering Waves are a crucial component of the best team composition, providing different abilities to help in content, and the new Echos added in 1.1 may lead you to shake up your build.

If you want to know what new Echos were added in Wuthering Waves’ 1.1 update, we’ve got all the details you need below.

Every new Echo in Wuthering Waves 1.1 update

Big catch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Seven new Echoes were added to Wuthering Waves in the 1.1 update, ranging from Common to Calamity.

All the new Echoes, including those yet to be discovered, can be tracked via the Echo Hunting menu—but you may have to travel a long distance to reach where you need to be.

Number Name Class Skill G05 Clang Bang Common Summon a Clang Bang that follows the enemy and eventually self-combusts, dealing Glacio damage. H22 Dwarf Cassowary Common Summon a Dwarf Cassowary to attack, dealing Physical damage. H53 Glacio Dreadmane Elite Transform into a Glacio Dreadmane to deal consecutive attacks. Can be cast in mid-air. Z01 Jue Calamity Summon Jue to attack enemies, dealing Spectro damage. The Resonator can perform Resonance Skill to deal sustained Spectro damage to enemies over time. H21 Lava Larva Common Summon a Lava Larva that continuously attacks enemies, dealing Fusion damage. H54 Lightcrusher Elite Lunge forward as a Lightcrusher, dealing Spectro damage. Hold the Echo Skill to lunge for a longer distance. Z11 Lumiscale Construct Elite Transform into a Lumiscale Construct and enter a Parry Stance. When attacked, perform a Counterattack. If you parry a Special Skill attack, interrupt it and deal extra damage.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy