All Wuthering Waves characters tier list

Wuthering Waves has officially released, and there are lots of interesting characters you can collect. Most characters require time and patience to obtain, so it’s important to know which characters you should get with your well-deserved Astrite.

Here’s our list of every character in Wuthering Waves based on their strength, value, and utility.

Wuthering Waves Version 1.0 character tier list

There's a lot of characters.

S-Tier Wuthering Waves characters

These are the best of the best characters. They are the kings of the hill, and no one else comes close.

Verina

Verina

She heals, buffs your party members, and deals off-field damage with her Spectro element. The amount of value Verina provides is unmatched. With all the utility, she’s the strongest support, and the best part is she functions with any other Attribute on the team. Verina is without a doubt the best character in the game.

Jiyan

Jiyan

Jiyan is definitely one of the strongest DPS characters. Not only does he deal a lot of damage, but he also makes parrying easy with his ultimate. Once he activates his ultimate, he unleashes the Aero damage and destroys everything with huge AoE. Thanks to his fast attacks and mobile gameplay, Jiyan is strong and fun to play.

Yinlin

Yinlin

The upcoming limited five-star Yinlin is absolutely stacked. As an Electro unit, she’s a hybrid DPS who also provides massive buffs to other Electro characters, allowing her to be played as a secondary damage dealer. While her buffs are valuable, she deals huge Electro damage, which earns her a spot amongst the best on this list.

Danjin

Danjin

The first four-star character to touch the top of the list is Danjin. She’s a Havoc main hypercarry with huge damage potential. Thanks to her large multipliers, Danjin can easily take down bosses on her own, making her very broken. While she needs to sacrifice a bit of her health for extra damage, she compensates with good parrying.

Baizhi

Baizhi

Besides looking gorgeous, Baizhi is one of the best healers and supports. The amount of healing she provides through her passive abilities and ultimate is second to none, and if that’s not enough, she also buffs characters that scale with attack. She’s a very free-to-play friendly four-star unit who’s valuable to have.

A-Tier Wuthering Waves characters

Spectro Rover

Spectro Rover

Rover is the main character you get to play as in Wuthering Waves. His first Attribute is Spectro which resembles a nature element. Just because he’s a free five-star character, it doesn’t mean that he’s weak. On the contrary, Spectro Rover is a very strong DPS character with a unique ability to stop time for three seconds, making him ridiculously broken. Besides dealing damage, he also heals a bit, and the healing isn’t impressive, it’s still a nice gimmick to have.

Mortefi

Mortefi

Have you ever heard of Xiangling from Genshin Impact? Well, Mortefi is exactly that. He’s a Fusion unit which deals a lot of fire damage. His skill is very straightforward as it deals burst fire damage, but the main part of his kit is his ultimate. By activating his ultimate, Morfeti deals off-field Fusion damage that stacks, and at the same time he buffs all the heavy damage dealt by an active character.

Calcharo

Calcharo

Besides being one of the best-looking characters in Wuthering Waves, Calcharo is also very powerful. He’s an Electro hypercarry that focuses on heavy and fast attacks, making him very fun to play. While he’s not on par with Jiyan, for a standard five-star character, Calcharo gets the job done.

Encore

Encore

Don’t let those cute plushies trick you. Encore is a very powerful Fusion DPS who specializes in ranged attacks. Even as a main damage dealer, she can be played as a quick-swap carry, making her very flexible. Just like Calcharo, she’s also a standard five-star character and A-tier is a perfect spot for her.

Yuanwu

Yuanwu

Yuanwu is another Electro character and one of the few sub-DPS units who can shield. While his shields are nice, his damage is something not to be taken lightly. He deals a lot of Electro off-field damage and he excels at long rotations, making him pretty strong and nice to have on the team.

B-Tier Wuthering Waves characters

Aalto

Aalto

Aalto has one of the best designs, but sadly as an Aero support unit, he’s completely lackluster. While you can build him and make him work, he simply doesn’t bring enough to the table to make his investment worth it. Other supports outperform him by a lot, and without Sequences Aalto can’t compete.

Jianxin

Jianxin

Jianxin is probably the most controversial character in Wuthering Waves. She’s an Aero hybrid sub-dps and support that deals damage, shields party members, and groups opponents. All of this makes her the jack of all trades, but she’s simply not strong enough. While her shields are nice to have, it takes a lot of time to cast them, and while she’s fantastic for open-world exploration, her grouping capabilities only work on small opponents. Even though she’s a five-star character from the Standard banner, B-tier is her place for now.

Yangyang

Yangyang

Yangyang is another Aero DPS character that specializes in dealing wind damage. As a four-star, she doesn’t compete with a hypercarry Jiyan, but she has her perks. While her damage is very lackluster, she still provides utility with her ultimate which allows her to group smaller opponents. She’s also the only character in the game with a mechanic of restoring energy. While this is something to write home about, her biggest issue is she doesn’t have good synergy with other characters.

Chixia

Chixia

Chixia is a Fusion DPS character that excels in dealing fire damage. She’s one of the free characters you get as you progress through the story, but sadly she isn’t that strong. Her damage is small, and her kit is underwhelming, and considering that her competition are Encore and Mortefi, B-tier is as far as she goes.

Sanhua

Sanhua

Sanhua is another free character you get by doing the daily login event. She’s a four-star Glacio DPS that deals ice damage. While she’s good in the beginning, her damage pales in comparison to other top-tier carries. The reason why she isn’t placed higher is because she doesn’t bring anything to the table besides average damage.

C-Tier Wuthering Waves characters

Taoqi

Taoqi

Taoqi has a beautiful design and a very interesting kit. She’s a Havoc DPS with support capabilities such as shielding. She focuses mainly on parrying attacks which limits her mobility a lot, and while it can be useful sometimes, due to her low multipliers she’s one of the worst characters in Wuthering Waves.

Lingyang

Lingyang

As one of the standard five-star characters, Lingyang pales in comparison to everyone else. He’s a Glacio DPS brawler with gauntlets that focuses on swift airborne combat. While his design is stunning, his kit is lackluster. Lingyang is very clunky to play, and he feels like a half-baked product, making him the worst unit on this list.

