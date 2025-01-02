Carlotta is the first 5-star pistol Resonator added to Wuthering Waves in Version 2.0. She is the second daughter of the influential Montelli family in Rinascita and is also known as the Executor. If you want to reach her full potential, here’s what you need for the best Carlotta build in Wuthering Waves.

Carlotta build and rotation

Carlotta is a main-DPS Glacio unit who excels at dealing large bursts of damage with her Resonance Skill. Her rotation involves charging up her Resonance Liberation, performing four powerful alternative charge shots, and topping it off with her final burst shot at the end. Her animations allow for a lot of quick swap potential, and most of her damage comes from her Resonance Skill activations.

Carlotta summon animation. Screenshot by Dot Esports

She can deal high single-target DPS if you can set her up with a proper team and master her simple rotation. However, she has long cooldowns, and her AoE damage output isn’t the best.

Carlotta best weapons

Carlotta’s best weapon is her signature weapon, The Last Dance. It’s designed to buff her Resonance Skill and has very high base stats with high ATK and Crit DMG.

Carlotta’s signature weapon, The Last Dance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the best weapons priority for Carlotta:

The Last Dance

Static Mist

Thunderbolt(S5)

Romance in Farewell(S5)

Undying Flame(S5)

A damage comparison between the signature weapon and the standard 5-star Static Mist shows a 20 percent damage increase with The Last Dance. However, Static Mist is still viable if you can’t secure her signature, as it gives a respectable Crit Rate bonus and high base ATK.

Carlotta with Static Mist is a viable option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After these two, the best 4-star options are all roughly equal in terms of damage and deal 90 percent of the damage of the Static Mist, but you will need to S5 them to get them to their full potential.

Carlotta best Echoes

Carlotta’s best active Echo is the Sentry Construct, and her best Echo set is the new Frosty Resolve set. The Sentry Construct is a Rinascita 4-cost Echo that gives passive 12 percent Glacio and Resonance Skill DMG bonuses. Furthermore, its skill can be quick-swapped, making it perfect for Carlotta’s fast playstyle.

The Sentry Construct is Carlotta’s best Echo. Image via Kuro Games

Alternatively, you can run the Lingering Tunes ATK buff Echo set using the Mech Abomination. While not as good as the Frosty Resolve, it will get the job done and can be put on Carlotta until you get five pieces of her main set.

Last but not least, you can opt for the original Glacio echo set, Freezing Frost. It’s not as effective as the previous two, but it will suffice until you can equip better Echoes.

The Freezing Frost set is acceptable till you farm Frosty Resolve. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We suggest going with the standard 4-3-3-1-1 Echo setup with the three costs, ideally Glacio DMG percent buffers. You can also swap one of them for an ATK percent buff, but the Glacio increase provides better performance.

Carlotta Echo substat priority

For the substats on all your Echoes, prioritize Crit Rate and Crit DMG the most. Then, you should prioritize resonance skill damage increase. Lastly, you can focus on ATK% and flat ATK. Here’s what you need to look for:

Crit Rate/Crit DMG

Resonance Skill DMG

ATK%

Flat ATK

Carlotta’s second resonance cast deals massive burst damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Carlotta skill upgrade priority

Most of Carlotta’s damage comes from her Resonance Skill, which is your first priority, followed by her Resonance Liberation. Here’s the order you want to prioritize upgrading her skills:

Resonance Skill

Resonance Liberation

Forte

Basic Attack

Intro Skill

Carlotta best teams

Carlotta has the potential to fit in teams that focus on buffing her as a standard DPS or she can fit into other teams as a quick-swap unit alongside units like Xiangli Yao. Here are some potential Carlotta teams to try out.

Best Team

Carlotta(Main DPS)

Zhezhi(Sub-DPS with buff set)

Verina/Shorekeeper(Healer)

This is Carlotta’s best team, with Zhezhi providing Glacio DMG increase, buffs from her Echo set, and Verina/Shorekeeper also providing their respective buffs, making your Carlotta an unstoppable boss nuking machine.

F2P team

Carlotta(DPS)

Lumi/Sanhua(Sub DPS at C6 for buffs)

Baizhi/Verina(Healer)

This F2P-friendly team allows you to buff up your Carlotta without investing in Zhezhi or Shorekeeper. It will get the job done, as the Echo set buffs are strong enough to beef up Carlotta’s numbers. However, you’ll need C6 on Sanhua or Lumi to get value from them.

Quickswap Team

Carlotta(DPS)

Xiangli Yao(DPS)

Shorekeeper/Verina(Healer)

This team relies on managing your Resonance Liberation charges between Xiangli Yao and Carlotta and swapping between them during their respective empowered states to maintain a high damage output. While not always as optimal as a standard DPS team, this is one of the most fun ways to play Carlotta.

That’s all you need to know for Carlotta’s best build, weapons, Echoes, and teams. For more on the latest Wuthering Waves update, also learn how to change gender, and be sure to check out where to find Carlotta’s Ascension Materials.

