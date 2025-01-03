Forgot password
Wuthering Waves Carlotta standing next to a flowerbed in the city with 3 Sword Acorus in it
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Wuthering Waves

How to find Sword Acorus flowers in Wuthering Waves

Get your Carlotta to max ascension with a single rotation of Sword Acorus farming
Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Jan 3, 2025 04:29 am

Learn about all the Sword Acorus locations in Wuthering Waves and Ascend your Carlotta quickly. The new region has added materials, and if you want to build the new characters as quickly as possible, you will want to find materials like the Sword Acorus flower.

Table of contents

Sword Acorus locations

Sword Acorus is a type of plant used for Resonator Ascension. You can find it in wildlife or purchase it with a daily limit from the shop. Luckily, it’s quite plentiful in Raguuna City, and you might not have to hunt for it in the wild at all.

Purchase from Ph

The Rosemary’s Apothecary Pharmacy in Raguuna City sells Sword Acorus and other local Raguuna specialty flowers. They sell 15 Sword Acorus at 3,000 Shell Credits each, and the shop resets every week. You can find it at the location in the image below, marked on the map with a medicine vial symbol.

Wuthering Waves map with Rosemary's Apothecary location and description
Rosemary’s Apothecary resets their stock every week. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location #1: Raguuna City Square

Raguuna City has a high density of Sword Acorus that you can quickly track using the Collection Spots feature when you click on the Sword Acorus. Here are all the locations in one part of Raguuna City. You can find a total of 13 Sword Acorus inside the city’s center.

Wuthering Waves Sword Acorus locations on map in Raguuna City Square
13 Sword Acorus inside Raguuna City Square. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location #2 Montelli Quarter

You can find 12 more Sword Acorus on the Montelli Quarter side of the city. Sword Acorus are purple flowers with green stems usually found in flowerbeds with purple grass.

Wuthering Waves Sword Acorus locations in Montelli Quarters on map
Find 12 more Sword Acorus in the Montelli Quarters. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location #3 Raguuna City Entrance

You can find four more Sword Acorus at the flowerbeds next to the Nexus at the Raguuna City entrance.

Wuthering Waves Sword Acorus locations at Raguuna City entrance on map
Four Sword Acorus welcome you to Raguuna City. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location #4 Raguuna City Bank Street

We’re not quite done with Raguuna City yet, as there are seven more Sword Acorus located in flowerbeds across the City Bank Street.

Wuthering Waves Sword Acorus locations at City Bank Street on map
Find seven more Sword Acorus in the City Bank street. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Location #5 Egla Town

Lastly, you can find nine more Sword Acorus in Egla Town. They’re all found in the open yellow fields outside the city. You should use the Sensor to pinpoint the Sword Acorus locations to make things easier.

Wuthering Waves Sword Acorus locations at Egla Town on map
Nine Sword Acorus on the outskirts of Egla Town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Total Sword Acorus in one day

All of this nets you a total of 60 Sword Acorus per day, including the 15 from the Rosemary’s Apothecary purchase. Carlotta requires a total of 60 Sword Acorus if you take a look at her materials list, so you can collect all required materials in a single day or two days if you don’t want to purchase Sword Acorus with Shell Credits.

That’s all you need to know about where to find Sword Acorus in Wuthering Waves. For more guides, check out the best Carlotta build and how to unlock Nightmare Echoes.

Syed Hamza Bakht
Freelance Writer
After writing for several years across many publications I've found my latest home at Dot Esports, where I plan on putting my years of League and TFT experience to good use as well as covering anything new on the indie side of things. You can find me buried in the neverending gacha grind of Hoyoverse, WuWa, and GFL2.
