All Silver Moon Knight & Sword locations in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves‘ Rinascita update has all sorts of hidden quests and secrets for you to discover in each of its smaller regions. One of the most mysterious ones involves the Silver Moon and Crimson Moon knights scattered across the Whisperwind Havens. Here’s where you can find them.
All Knight and Sword locations in Wuthering Waves
Sword of Courage and Knight of Cowardice location
The hardest to find is the Knight of Cowardice, who is hiding in a bush next to a teleport beacon in the Whisperwind Haven area.
Teleport to the beacon and look around till you find the Knight of Cowardice hiding in a nearby bush. Speak to him, and he’ll ask you to defeat some fearsome plushies.
Once you’ve defeated the plushies around the Sword of Cowardice, you can take it for yourself.
Sword of Generosity and Knight of Greed location
Next up, we have the Knight of Greed, who pops up when you try to loot some supply chests.
You must defeat the Fractsidus enemies in this area and unlock the three locked supply chests. Once you try to open the last one, the Knight of Greed will appear and trigger a quick boss fight.
The Knight of Greed is an elite Nocturnis Knight resistant to Havoc damage. Once you defeat him, you can collect the Sword of Greed.
Sword of Honor and Knight of Vanity location
If you try to cross the large bridge behind Egla Town, you will run into the Knight of Vanity.
The Knight of Vanity can be found in the form of two knights locked in futile combat against each other. You can interrupt their duel and defeat both to collect the Sword of Vanity.
Note that one of them will be resistant to Havoc while the other is resistant to Spectro.
Sword of Mercy and Knight of Atrocity location
The Knight of Atrocity can be found as soon as you enter the wild region of Raguuna near the Whisperwind Haven Nexus.
He is introduced in a cutscene where he is fighting a bunch of Fractsidus enemies with several echoes lying around him.
This is a Questless Knight and is stronger than the standard Nocturnis Knights.
Sword of Wisdom and Knight of Ignorance location
Lastly, we have the Knight of Ignorance holding the Sword of Wisdom. He can be found at the entrance to the Silver Moon Grove, locked in a daze.
However, if you approach him, he doesn’t remain stunned and will begin fighting you.
Note that once more, this is a Nocturnis Knight who is resistant to the Havoc element.
How to use swords and summon Knight of Crimson Moon
Now that you have all five swords, you must return them to their respective pedestals on Silver Moon Grove, where you fought the Knight of Ignorance. The five pedestals are positioned around the pond in the middle, and you must interact with all five of them and place the respective swords on their pedestal.
Once you’ve placed all the swords on their respective pedestals, interact with the sword that has appeared in the middle of the lake. The game will ask you to adjust the time to 17:00-18:00. You can do this through the main menu’s clock function.
Interact with the sword again, and you’ll be treated to a cutscene where the Knight of Crimson Moon rises out of the lake.
This will trigger a boss fight against the Knight of Crimson Moon. Luckily, he isn’t too difficult, and you should be able to handle him. Just watch out for his ranged slashes and flying divebomb attacks. He will also occasionally summon another knight to help him fight.
Quest Rewards
You get two Rare Supply Chests and one Premium Supply Chest for completing the quest.
- One Lustrous Tide
- Union EXP x20
- Astrite x60
- Shell Credits x3000
- Two Medium Resonance Potion
That’s all you need to know all five knights and sword locations for the Silver Moon Crimson Moon knights quest. For more guides, check out all overflowing palette locations and solutions, as well as the best Carlotta build in Wuthering Waves.
Published: Jan 4, 2025 04:29 pm