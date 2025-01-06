All 4 The Three Fratellis Challenge Whisperwind Haven locations in Wuthering Waves

The Rinascita region in Wuthering Waves has many secrets to discover and challenges to complete. If you aim to clear as many regions as possible for exploration rewards and achievements, you’ll inevitably run into the Fratellis.

Recommended Videos

The Fratelli brothers have four types of challenges, and they are in every area of Rinascita. Here are the locations of all four of The Three Fratellis’ challenges in the Whisperwind Haven in Wuthering Waves.

All The Three Fratellis Challenge Whisperwind Haven locations in Wuthering Waves

Polyphemos Windmills 1

You’ll check in on the other one soon enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This challenge is north of the Resonance Beacon in the Polyphemos Windmills. Teleport to it and head off the cliff to the stone platform where Fratello stands. You may also encounter Fratello on top of the cliff, but leave him for now as he has a flying challenge.

Here, Fratello has a Seamrock challenge for you. To complete it, interact with the rock to transform into the Cuddle Wuddle and go through a minigame of pressing the button at the right time.

Polyphemos Windmills 2

Time to fly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This challenge is at the top of the cliff on the way to the previous challenge in Polyphemos Windmills. You can teleport to the Beacon and head north (again) to find Fratello. This is a flying challenge where you must use the Wingrays and the new flying mechanic to go through multiple checkpoints.

Silver Moon Grove

How did he get here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you do the flying challenge in Polyphemos Windmills, you’ll end up in Silver Moon Grove—an isolated island with its own Resonance Nexus. Head to the west side of the island, where you’ll find Fratellino with a new task.

This is an Echo Challenge: Unfinished Book. To complete it, interact with the book to transform into Lottie Lost and follow the path shown at the start of the challenge as closely as possible. You should be able to see the line on the ground for a few seconds and then simply follow the flying pages.

This is also where you can start hunting down Silver Moon Knights for a hidden quest to collect their swords. Just make sure to unlock the Resonance Beacon and the Resonance Nexus on the island.

Egla Town

This is one interesting town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last challenge is at the main square of Egla Town. Make sure to come here during the day (between 6:00 and 18:00). During the night, the town takes on a spooky look, and you may find a Mad Knight instead of a friendly challenge. This is also a book challenge, so interact with the book and follow the path shown on the screen to collect pages.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy