All 12 Adventures in the Water City locations in Wuthering Waves

Rinascita is the country of Echoes in Wuthering Waves and there are curiosities at every corner. From giant turtles to small cameras and plushie bands, strange Echoes are everywhere in Raguuna. Here’s a list of all 12 Adventure in Water City Echo locations in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

All Adventure in the Water City locations in Wuthering Waves

Hadrian’s Gladiator

Located in the Montelli Quarters, the Hadrian Gladiator can be found near the docks on the right side. Instead of entering the quarters, explore the right side and go down to the docks, where you’ll find a gladiator, Echo, jutting out of a painting. Take a photograph to add it to your Adventure in Water City collection.

Knight in a painting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tubpup

Found right in the middle of the Montelli Quarter’s bathhouse, you can see this Tubpup Echo looking at the horizon. Jump to the platform across it and interact with the highlighted blue location to get another check on your adventure collection.

Relaxing with Tubpup. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aria Mummer

Following the La La Echo side quest marker, you can find the Aria Mummer quickly. Tommaso will introduce Melody and ask you to feed it some music. Interact with Melody and speak with Tommaso again to get the Aria Mummer entry.

Is that a Jojo Reference?! Screenshot by Dot Esports

C-Moss

C-Moss is a photography Echo located in the Raguuna City Square right next to the Pioneer Association NPC. You just need to interact with C-Moss, and it will start striking poses and give you your Adventure in Water City entry.

C-Moss sometimes just disappears. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Farceur’s Faces

Farceur’s Faces can be found by playing through the story or by walking into the City Square and heading to the left. You’ll see two giant singing heads that are impossible to miss. Observe them to get their collection entry.

Hard to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Gondola

The Gondola Market is marked on the map with a grocery symbol. To find it, you just have to turn right before the City Square entrance and make your way to the edge of the city, where you’ll find a large Echo Gondola. Interact with it to get the stamp.

Business with the boat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Signor Octopus

You can find two Signor Octopus Echos atop the towers in Raguuna City Square. However, you can’t get the Adventures in Water City entry by interacting with them. Instead, you need to climb the archways between them and stand in the highlighted spot. Then, you’ll get a prompt to ‘Observe Signore Octopus’ to complete the entry.

Round of applause for the Octopi. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lucerna

Lucerna is easy to miss but also quite easy to find. You must stand under the main archway leading to Raguuna City Square and press the Observe Lucerna prompt. Then, you just need to take a photo with your Zoom Camera.

Shine a light on these lanterns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Plushie Squad

The Plushie Squad is located right behind Lucerna next to the fountain in Raguuna City Square. You’ll hear their music when you get closer and get a prompt to stand next to the ground. Observe the Plushie Squad and take a picture with your Zoom Lens to add them to your collection.

Terrifying or cute? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bakie

You can find Bakie at the Trattoria Margherita’s pizza place diligently helping her prepare the local delicacies. You’ll interact with Bakie during the story, but you can make your way here by following the fork and knife symbol on the map.

Mama mia. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mercurio

Mercurio is another Echo you can meet naturally just by playing the first few minutes of the story. If you haven’t found him yet, he’s on Bank Street, marked by the present sign as the Averardo Bank Counter. Speak to Mercurio, and you’ll get his entry.

Trust it with all your money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lario

While all the other Echoes can be found in Raguuna City, Lario is located farther away in Fool’s Elysium. Furthermore, it’s located in an underground cavern that has only two entrances. You should try to fly in from the cavern entrance located on the West side of the Penitent’s End island.

Cavern entrance location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you enter Fool’s Elysium, make your way to Lario, the giant turtle that Brant rides around on, and stand in front of it.

He’s just a nice big turtle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll get a prompt to take a picture of Lario using your Zoom Camera. Take the photo, and you’ll complete Lario’s entry.

Those are all 12 Echoes you need to find and interact with to 100 percent the Adventures in Water City collection. For more guides, check out where to find all five knight swords and all Overflowing Palette solutions.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy