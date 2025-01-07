How to complete Skyward Voyage quest in Wuthering Waves

Skyward Voyage is one of the side quests available in the Rinascita region of Wuthering Waves that takes you along for the ride in Captain Davide’s last adventure.

You must use a feature almost everyone forgot about during the quest, so here’s a complete guide to the Skyward Voyage quest in Wuthering Waves.

Skyward Voyage quest walkthrough

Talk to “Old Captain” Davide

He must have multiple tales to tell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the quest, use the Resonance Beacon between the Twin Peaks and the Garden of the Lost areas in Thesalleo Fells. Near the Resonance Beacon, you’ll find “Old Captain” Davide with the Skyward Voyage quest.

Show Davide the Cuddle Wuddle

No one has used this since launch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After a little bit of dialogue, Davide asks you to show him a Cuddle Wuddle Echo that looks like a stuffed bear. It’s a common creature around Rinascita, and you likely already have a few of them in your Echo inventory. If you don’t, you can farm the Tacet Field: Fagaceae Peninsula (perfect if you’re also farming Echoes for Carlotta) or go around Rinascita and catch one.

To show the Cuddle Wuddle to Davide:

Equip Cuddle Wuddle in your active (first) Echo slot. Open the Utility Wheel and select the Projector utility. If you don’t have it on the wheel, select Edit and replace any of the utilities with it. Use the Projector to show the Cuddle Wuddle.

Sit down on a chair nearby and watch how Davide attempts to fly on his Gondola with Cuddle Wuddle’s help. After he miserably fails, head down the hill and talk to him.

Show Davide the Fae Ignis

Now that’s an Echo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like with Cuddle Wuddle, you must now show Davide a Fae Ignis Echo. This Echo doesn’t appear as often around Rinascita, but you can also farm it from the Tacet Field: Fagaceae Peninsula. Capture the Echo and head back to Davide’s tent to show it to him.

After showing Davide the Fae Ignis, sit down on the chair once more to see his second attempt to fly on a Gondola. Unsurprisingly, he crashed again and in the same spot at that. Head down the hill and talk to him.

Defeat the Fractsidus and rescue a Wingray

One more try. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step is to save a Wingray poached by the Fractsidus in the nearby camp. After dealing with Fractsidus, approach the Wingray and destroy the cage bars to set it free. Sit on the chair one last time and witness Davide’s (somewhat successful) departure to complete the quest.

Hopefully, the Gondola is okay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the quest awards 30 Astrite, an achievement, and starts a short Epilogue quest. Find Davide, who ended up on the shores of Silver Moon Grove, to get a Premium Supply Chest with 40 Astrite.

