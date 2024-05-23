How to farm Astrite in Wuthering Waves

Astrite is the currency you need to pull for new characters in Wuthering Waves. If you’re somewhat familiar with gacha games, you know these currencies are vital, so here’s how to get Astrite in Wuthering Waves.

You can always buy things like the Pioneer Podcast and Lunite Subscription, or just buy Astrite directly to make your life easier, but in this guide, I’ll go over all the free ways to get Astrite in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Astrite in Wuthering Waves

Do your dailies

Every day on the grind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dailies are the bread and butter of any gacha game. If you want to get as much Astrite as possible, make sure to log in every day and complete them. Open your Guidebook and head to the Activity tab. Here, you can find all the daily activities and their rewards. Complete enough tasks to earn 100 Activity Points, and you can earn a total of 60 Astrite every day.

Complete Guidebook challenges

Get stronger and earn Astrite at the same time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The rest of the Guidebook has a couple more things for you to do. Milestones and Path of Growth tabs both have tasks and trials you can complete to earn rewards, including Astrite. Keep an eye on both tabs as you play the game, and don’t forget to collect all the sweet loot.

Participate in events

Most of them are time-gated, so be quick. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Events are often a great source of both Astrite and Tides. They are usually time-limited, so make sure to constantly check the events tab as you log in to see what’s currently available. For new players, there are always events like Awakening Journey and Echo Hunters.

Explore the map

Got to clear them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wuthering Waves has a vast world filled with puzzles, trials, chests, and Sonance Caskets. Take your time exploring the world and completing everything you can see. Every chest or challenge can net you 5-10 Astrite, which isn’t a lot, but after some time spent exploring, you’ll have enough to get some pulls in. You can trade Sonance Casket for rewards, including Astrite and Tides, at the Relic Merchant.

Zoom out the map to see your current exploration percentage and decide where to explore for Astrite. If you’re like me, and don’t plan on vacuuming the entire map, head to the areas with the lowest percentage and search them high and low. Exploring the map also grants you bonus rewards you can claim at the Pioneer Association.

