How to claim 108 Wishes in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is a gacha game, so I’m sure you expect it to drain your wallet dry before you can get your hands on the best characters.

While I’m sure that’s one way to get all the five-star Resonators you want, I’ve actually got great news for you: You have 108 free pulls to spend in Wuthering Waves, so there’s no need to reach for your credit card yet. That said, with all the different currencies and mechanics introduced in the early game, it’s easy to get distracted and forget to claim all your free pulls in time. In this guide, I’ll show you how you can get and claim your free 108 pulls in Wuthering Waves.

How to get 108 free pulls in Wuthering Waves

Goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get 108 free pulls just by logging in every day, having pre-registered for Wuthering Waves, and completing the game events in Wuthering Waves. Kuro Games gifts 84 Lustrous Tides, 14 Radiant Tides, and 1,800 Astrites for logging in and completing events. Here’s a breakdown of each item:

84 Lustrous Tides (Standard Banner): You’ll get 84 Lustrous Tides through various login rewards and events. These are specifically for the standard banner. Make sure to log in daily and participate in all events to collect these.

You’ll get 84 Lustrous Tides through various login rewards and events. These are specifically for the standard banner. Make sure to log in daily and participate in all events to collect these. 14 Radiant Tides (Premium Banner) These are for the premium banner featuring high-value characters like Yin-lan Jian. Hold onto these and use them on premium pulls only.

These are for the premium banner featuring high-value characters like Yin-lan Jian. Hold onto these and use them on premium pulls only. 1,800 Astrites: Do not spend these on the standard banner. Save them for premium pulls or other essential purchases.

How to claim your 108 pulls in Wuthering Waves

Here’s every free pull you can claim and how to do it in Wuthering Waves:

Open your inbox on May 23 to claim 20 Lustrous Tides and 200 Astrite , among other rewards like Shell Credit and Potions from the Official Release Pre-registration Milestones.

on to claim , among other rewards like Shell Credit and Potions from the Official Release Milestones. Open your inbox to claim 10 Lustrous Tides on May 24 and 10 Radiant Tides on May 25 from the Wuthering Waves Dev Team.

to claim on and on from the Wuthering Waves Dev Team. Consecutively sign in for seven days to get four Lustrous Tides and four Radiant Tides. You can also get Sanhua, a four-star character, on the seventh day.

to get You can also get Sanhua, a four-star character, on the seventh day. Reach Union level 30 to get 50 Lustrous Tides and 1600 Astrites, among other rewards like a five-star weapon and six Crystal Solvent.

You can get other awards during the early stages of Wuthering Waves. By completing the Tower of Adversity’s Stable Zone Challenge, you can get the four-star Resonator Yuanwu. You can also get a four-star weapon of choice in your mailbox on May 23 by following Kuro Games on Social Media.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more