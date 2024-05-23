Wuthering Waves has been one of the most highly anticipated games of 2024. Because of this incredible interest, all the pre-registration milestones were originally met before its May 22 release, which means those who’ve pre-registered will be getting amazing rewards to help fund their journey across Solaris-3.
In saying that, many players who are now logging in are having trouble finding and accessing their pre-registration rewards. But it’s easy, once you know where to look.
How to claim pre-register rewards in Wuthering Waves
If you pre-registered for Wuthering Waves, you can find your pre-register rewards in your in-game mailbox. When claiming these rewards, there’s a catch: You must have a Union Level of Two (your Union Level is your account level). This is because you can only access the mail section once you’ve reached this stage.
Once you have a Union Level of Two, you can access your mailbox by following these steps:
- Open the in-game menu via the Terminal button (it’s in the top right-hand corner and looks like a compass).
- Select the envelope icon at the bottom of the menu—this is your mailbox.
- If you have new or unclaimed mail, a red exclamation point will appear on the envelope.
- Open the “[Rewards] Wuthering Waves Pre-Registration and Social Media Follower Milestones Achieved!” mail from the Wuthering Waves Dev Team.
- Claim your pre-registration rewards.
When I first hit Union Level Two, I immediately went to my mailbox to claim my pre-registration rewards and noticed they weren’t there. However, by the time I redeemed the currently-live free codes, the pre-registration rewards email had arrived.
If yours has yet to arrive, don’t worry; it seems like it will take a few minutes to hit your Wuthering Waves mailbox. If it’s not there after 10 minutes, try relaunching the game.
All pre-registration rewards in Wuthering Waves
For Wuthering Waves, there are six pre-registration rewards, including the following:
- 20 Lustrous Tides: These are used to convene once in the Tidal Chorus.
- One Prologue: This sigil can be displayed to other players.
- 200 Astrite: Astrite is a premium currency used to summon characters.
- One Rangers’ Series Weapon Supply Chest: You can choose one of five weapons: Dauntless Evernight, Commando of Conviction, Undying Glame, Amity Accord, or Jinzhou Keeper.
- 10 Advanced Resonance Potions: These are used to provide a resonator with experience, meaning you can use these to level up your characters.
- 80,000 Shell Credits: This is a universal currency to purchase items from the shops.
So, if you’ve pre-registered and are wondering about your pre-rego rewards, this is everything you need to know about them and how to claim them in Wuthering Waves.