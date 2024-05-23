Wuthering Waves has been one of the most highly anticipated games of 2024. Because of this incredible interest, all the pre-registration milestones were originally met before its May 22 release, which means those who’ve pre-registered will be getting amazing rewards to help fund their journey across Solaris-3.

Recommended Videos

In saying that, many players who are now logging in are having trouble finding and accessing their pre-registration rewards. But it’s easy, once you know where to look.

How to claim pre-register rewards in Wuthering Waves

Access the Terminal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. The mailbox is at the bottom of your screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games. Look at all of those rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

If you pre-registered for Wuthering Waves, you can find your pre-register rewards in your in-game mailbox. When claiming these rewards, there’s a catch: You must have a Union Level of Two (your Union Level is your account level). This is because you can only access the mail section once you’ve reached this stage.

Once you have a Union Level of Two, you can access your mailbox by following these steps:

Open the in-game menu via the Terminal button (it’s in the top right-hand corner and looks like a compass). Select the envelope icon at the bottom of the menu—this is your mailbox. If you have new or unclaimed mail, a red exclamation point will appear on the envelope. Open the “[Rewards] Wuthering Waves Pre-Registration and Social Media Follower Milestones Achieved!” mail from the Wuthering Waves Dev Team. Claim your pre-registration rewards.

When I first hit Union Level Two, I immediately went to my mailbox to claim my pre-registration rewards and noticed they weren’t there. However, by the time I redeemed the currently-live free codes, the pre-registration rewards email had arrived.

If yours has yet to arrive, don’t worry; it seems like it will take a few minutes to hit your Wuthering Waves mailbox. If it’s not there after 10 minutes, try relaunching the game.

All pre-registration rewards in Wuthering Waves

For Wuthering Waves, there are six pre-registration rewards, including the following:

20 Lustrous Tides: These are used to convene once in the Tidal Chorus.

These are used to convene once in the Tidal Chorus. One Prologue: This sigil can be displayed to other players.

This sigil can be displayed to other players. 200 Astrite: Astrite is a premium currency used to summon characters.

Astrite is a premium currency used to summon characters. One Rangers’ Series Weapon Supply Chest: You can choose one of five weapons: Dauntless Evernight, Commando of Conviction, Undying Glame, Amity Accord, or Jinzhou Keeper.

You can choose one of five weapons: Dauntless Evernight, Commando of Conviction, Undying Glame, Amity Accord, or Jinzhou Keeper. 10 Advanced Resonance Potions: These are used to provide a resonator with experience, meaning you can use these to level up your characters.

These are used to provide a resonator with experience, meaning you can use these to level up your characters. 80,000 Shell Credits: This is a universal currency to purchase items from the shops.

So, if you’ve pre-registered and are wondering about your pre-rego rewards, this is everything you need to know about them and how to claim them in Wuthering Waves.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more