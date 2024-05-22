All weapons in Wuthering Waves

Weapons have a major influence on combat in Wuthering Waves. All characters use weapons, but not every character wields every weapon. While some weapons are pretty universal, others function differently.

To help you fully understand weapons in Wuthering Waves, below, you’ll find a list of all the weapon types and how they work.

How weapons work in Wuthering Waves

Lots of mechanics and fun playstyles. Image via KuroGames

As an essential part of combat, weapons define characters and their playstyles. You use them with the six Attributes to perform weapon infusions and elemental combos. Additionally, you can perform moves like dodging, parrying if you can get the timing right, and airborne attacks. If you’ve played games like Genshin Impact, where characters use various weapons and elemental abilities, prepare for something totally different.

To make good use of a weapon, you need to upgrade it to level 90. This unlocks its full potential by increasing its main stats and substats. Besides that, weapons also have unique passives that scale with their rank. You can increase their rank up to five by refining the same weapon. While the basic concept of weapons is similar to Genshin Impact, there are five weapon types in Wuthering Waves that all function differently and have different movesets. They are:

Sword

Broadblade

Gauntlets

Rectifier

Pistols

All weapon types in Wuthering Waves

Sword

One of the oldest weapons. Image via KuroGames

The Sword is probably the most iconic weapon of any game and Wuthering Waves is no exception. It’s an elegant and strong weapon, wielded by many characters including your own, Rover. As a melee weapon, sword excels in close and fast-paced combat, where you can perform multiple attacks and combos. Not every sword is the same, and their quality rises with their rarity, making the four-star and five-star the best of the best.

Here are some of the best swords in Wuthering Waves:

Emerald of Genesis (five-star) : CRIT Rate 24.30%

: CRIT Rate 24.30% Commando of Conviction (four-star) : ATK 30.38%

: ATK 30.38% Lumingloss (four-star): : ATK 36.45%

: ATK 36.45% Lunar Cutter (four-star): ATK 30.38%

Broadblade

Get ready to cause chaos and destruction with this one. Image via KuroGames

If swords are light and elegant, then Broadblades are heavy and made for massive destruction. They’re longer and heavier melee weapons than swords, ideal for intense melee combat. While Broadblades are slower than swords, their value lies in their long range and massive damage potential. You can use them on the ground and for airborne combat, and they’re among the strongest weapons for melee characters like Calcharo and Jiyan.

Here are some of the best Broadblades in Wuthering Waves:

Lustrous Razor (five-star) : ATK 36.45%

: ATK 36.45% Verdant Summit (five-star) : CRIT DMG 48.60%

: CRIT DMG 48.60% Autumtrance (four-star) : CRIT Rate 20.25%

: CRIT Rate 20.25% Helios Cleaver (four-star): ATK 30.38%

Gauntlets

Fly like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Image KuroGames

If you’re a brawler, this weapon is perfect for you. Gauntlets are all about getting into your opponent’s face and fighting them head on. Characters that use gauntlets excel at fast attacks with quick combos and rotations. With Gauntlets, not only can you deal massive damage, but you’re always in control of the fight, dictating the tempo and pace. They excel at close-range melee combat and are very versatile thanks to their combos.

Here are some of the best Gauntlets in Wuthering Waves:

Abyss Surges (five-star) : ATK 36.45%

: ATK 36.45% Gauntlets of the Night (four-star) : ATK 24.30%

: ATK 24.30% Stonard (four-star) : CRIT Rate 20.25%

: CRIT Rate 20.25% Hollow Mirage (four-star): ATK 30.38%

Rectifier

It sounds very powerful. Image via KuroGames

The Rectifier is one of the five weapon types in Wuthering Waves, and is mostly used by supports. Its playstyle is similar to Catalyst units in Genshin Impact. It’s a ranged weapon that focuses on amplifying your Attribute, allowing a rather safe playstyle. While DPS characters can use Rectifiers, you will mostly equip this weapon on healers and buffers.

Here are some of the best Rectifiers in Wuthering Waves:

Cosmic Ripples (five-star) : ATK 54%

: ATK 54% String Master (five-star) : CRIT Rate 36%

: CRIT Rate 36% Comet Flare (four-star) : HP 30.38%

: HP 30.38% Variation (four-star): Energy Regeneration 51.48%

Pistols

They take the fun to a whole new level. Image via KuroGames

Pistols are the definition of ranged combat with unlimited attack potential. If you love long-ranged combat, then Pistols are your new best friends. Characters that use Pistols are masters of tactics and positioning. With a Pistol, you always have an upper hand over your opponents. Just like swords, Pistols are also elegant, and they excel at fast-paced combat—but from a distance.

Here are some of the best Pistols in Wuthering Waves:

Static Mist (five-star) : CRIT Rate 24.30%

: CRIT Rate 24.30% Nova Burst (four-star) : ATK 30.38%

: ATK 30.38% Thunderbolt (four-star) : ATK 36.45%

: ATK 36.45% Undying Flame (four-star): ATK 30.38%

