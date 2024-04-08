Category:
General

All elements in Wuthering Waves

Ah, here we go again.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 10:47 am
encounter in wuthering waves
Image via Kuro Games

Elements, also known as Attributes, are a big part of Wuthering Waves’ combat. However, unlike in many other games with elements, the Attributes in Wuthering Waves function a little bit differently. 

Recommended Videos

Below, you’ll find a full list of Attributes in Wuthering Waves and how they work. Keep in mind that this information is based on the Closed Beta Tests and could change in the future.

How Attributes work in Wuthering Waves

A boss fight in Wuthering Waves
Make sure you’re prepared for the fight. Image via Kuro Games

The combat in Wuthering Waves is what makes the game stand out. It’s not just a slasher where you mindlessly spam attack buttons. There are parries, dodges, and i-frames you have to learn to become good at the game. You fight using Resonators—playable characters, each with a unique set of skills and one of the six Resonance Attributes.

If you’re like me and played games like Genshin Impact, where reactions between different elements are at the core of the combat, prepare for something different. According to players who participated in the closed beta tests, there are no reactions between Attributes in Wuthering Waves. For the most part, the choice of a character with a specific Attribute depends on the enemy and its resistance to the said Attribute.

All Attributes in Wuthering Waves

Glacio

Glacio is the Ice Attribute and it can cool down and freeze enemies. At the time of writing, there are three Resonators in the game that have this Attribute.

Fusion

Fusion is the Fire Attribute and it can apply heat and ignite. At the time of writing, there are three Resonators in the game that have this Attribute.

Electro

Electro is the Lightning Attribute and it can displace charges. At the time of writing, there are three Resonators in the game that have this Attribute.

Aero

Aero is the Wind Attribute and it can manipulate airflow. At the time of writing, there are four Resonators in the game that have this Attribute.

Spectro

Spectro is the Light Attribute and it can bind photons. At the time of writing, there are two Resonators in the game that have this Attribute.

Havoc

Havoc is the Dark Attribute and it can annihilate matter. At the time of writing, there are three Resonators in the game that have this Attribute.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to farm Cementing Paste in Ark: Survival Ascended
Cementing Paste photoshopped onto some scenery in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: General
General
How to farm Cementing Paste in Ark: Survival Ascended
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Apr 8, 2024
Read Article When is the Infection Free Zone early access release date?
An image where a group of survivors if fending of a horde of zombies
Category: General
General
When is the Infection Free Zone early access release date?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 8, 2024
Read Article NIGHT CROWS codes (April 2024)
Screenshot of two characters fighting in Night Crows
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
NIGHT CROWS codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to farm Cementing Paste in Ark: Survival Ascended
Cementing Paste photoshopped onto some scenery in Ark: Survival Ascended.
Category: General
General
How to farm Cementing Paste in Ark: Survival Ascended
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others Apr 8, 2024
Read Article When is the Infection Free Zone early access release date?
An image where a group of survivors if fending of a horde of zombies
Category: General
General
When is the Infection Free Zone early access release date?
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 8, 2024
Read Article NIGHT CROWS codes (April 2024)
Screenshot of two characters fighting in Night Crows
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
NIGHT CROWS codes (April 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 8, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.