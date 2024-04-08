All elements in Wuthering Waves

Elements, also known as Attributes, are a big part of Wuthering Waves’ combat. However, unlike in many other games with elements, the Attributes in Wuthering Waves function a little bit differently.

Below, you’ll find a full list of Attributes in Wuthering Waves and how they work. Keep in mind that this information is based on the Closed Beta Tests and could change in the future.

How Attributes work in Wuthering Waves

Make sure you’re prepared for the fight. Image via Kuro Games

The combat in Wuthering Waves is what makes the game stand out. It’s not just a slasher where you mindlessly spam attack buttons. There are parries, dodges, and i-frames you have to learn to become good at the game. You fight using Resonators—playable characters, each with a unique set of skills and one of the six Resonance Attributes.

If you’re like me and played games like Genshin Impact, where reactions between different elements are at the core of the combat, prepare for something different. According to players who participated in the closed beta tests, there are no reactions between Attributes in Wuthering Waves. For the most part, the choice of a character with a specific Attribute depends on the enemy and its resistance to the said Attribute.

All Attributes in Wuthering Waves

Glacio

Glacio is the Ice Attribute and it can cool down and freeze enemies. At the time of writing, there are three Resonators in the game that have this Attribute.

Fusion

Fusion is the Fire Attribute and it can apply heat and ignite. At the time of writing, there are three Resonators in the game that have this Attribute.

Electro

Electro is the Lightning Attribute and it can displace charges. At the time of writing, there are three Resonators in the game that have this Attribute.

Aero

Aero is the Wind Attribute and it can manipulate airflow. At the time of writing, there are four Resonators in the game that have this Attribute.

Spectro

Spectro is the Light Attribute and it can bind photons. At the time of writing, there are two Resonators in the game that have this Attribute.

Havoc

Havoc is the Dark Attribute and it can annihilate matter. At the time of writing, there are three Resonators in the game that have this Attribute.

