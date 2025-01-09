Wuthering Waves secret Lorelei quest guide: How to start and complete

Wuthering Waves 2.0 goes above and beyond to make the cutscenes and quests as memorable as possible. Perhaps none stand out as much as the beautiful mini-event in Thessaleo Fells. Let’s go over how to get the Lorelei secret event in Wuthering Waves.

How to start Lorelei hidden event

You can start the Lorelei hidden event by unlocking the Echo Challenge: Illusions in Thessaleo Fells after completing the main story quest where you meet Lorelei and go to the Averardo Vault. The flower required to trigger the event does not seem to spawn before you meet Lorelei and free her from the nightmares. Head to the following location in Thessaleo Fells on the Northern broken bridge to start the quest.

Lorelei event location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Over here, you’ll find a purple flower you can interact with. Interact with the flower and Lorelei will spawn and start the mini event. You don’t need to complete the Three Towers exploration quest to unlock the Lorelei challenge.

Interact with the flower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to complete Lorelei hidden event

After Lorelei starts flying, you’ll have to follow her by hopping onto a Wingray and going through the wind tunnels to collect the yellow rings. It’s the same as any of the other Flight Challenges in Rinascita. There’s a timer for the whole thing, but it’s fairly generous, so it’ll be hard to fail this event.

Watch the timer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The scenery changes and a beautiful melody plays as you fly around with Lorelei. Take a moment to appreciate the serenity, and we suggest turning on immersion mode for the best experience. You’ll also have to do a few quick time events to hop onto various Wingrays.

Quick time events. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Near the end, when you land, you’ll probably end up having to fight the Nightmare Impermanence Heron if you’ve already unlocked it. Depending on who you ask, this ruins the moment or adds to it. Either way, the chest at the end marks the completion of the Lorelei mini-event.

Lorelei Echo Challenge: Illusions rewards

Completing this challenge rewards you with a Premium Supply Chest that contains one Lustrous Tide. Furthermore, you also receive the Across the Rainbows Trophy and the event’s exclusive song, Dancing Through Fantasies.

Short but sweet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you love the song, you can replay the quest after teleporting away and returning, but there seems to be a cooldown. Alternatively, you can set it as your default choice of background music by interacting with one of the Aria Mummers and opening the Archive of Melodies. There are two other Echo Challenge: Illusions in Thessaleo Fells, but this is the most impressive one by far.

