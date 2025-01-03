All Overflowing Palette puzzle locations and solutions in Wuthering Waves

The Overflowing Palettes are one of the colorful new puzzles added in Wuthering Waves 2.0. These require you to solve painting grids by painting a single color across the board within a few turns. We’re going to go over all the Overflowing Palette puzzle locations and solutions in Wuthering Waves.
- How to solve Overflowing Palettes in Wuthering Waves
- All Overflowing Palettes in Whisperwind Haven and solutions
- All Overflowing Palettes in Nimbus Sanctum and solutions
- All Overflowing Palettes in Thassaleo Fells and solutions
- All Overflowing Palettes in Averardo Vault and solutions
- All Overflowing Palettes in Fagaceae Peninsula and solutions
- All Overflowing Palettes in Penitent’s End and solutions
- All Overflowing Palettes in Hallowed Reach and solutions
How to solve Overflowing Palettes in Wuthering Waves
The Overflowing Palette puzzle requires you to change all colors on the palette to a specified color within a set number of turns. Completing Overflowing Palettes contributes to your exploration progress and unlocks more items for you to purchase at the unique Egla Town merchant, as you get 20 Resonant Calcite for each puzzle. If you reset the Overflowing Palette enough times, the game will lower the difficulty and give you more turns to solve it.
All Overflowing Palettes in Whisperwind Haven and solutions
There are a total of four Overflowing Palettes in the Whisperwind Haven region.
Whisperwind Haven Overflowing Palette No. 1
Location: This is the first Overflowing Palette you can find in Whisperwind Haven located at the north next to the Polyphemos Windmills.
Objective: Turn all blocks into Yellow in three moves.
Move one: Turn the green blocks red.
Move two: Change the remaining blue blocks to red.
Move three: Turn all the red blocks yellow to finish the puzzle.
Whisperwind Haven Overflowing Palette No. 2
Location: Located in a cave beneath Egla Town. Jump off the edge on the right side of the town and make your way to the cavern below.
Objective: Turn all blocks green in three moves
Move one: Turn the red blocks yellow.
Move two: Change all yellow blocks to blue.
Move three: Change all blue blocks to green to solve the puzzle.
Whisperwind Haven Overflowing Palette No. 3
Location: Located right outside Egla Town near the lake on the left.
Objective: Turn all blocks red in four moves.
Move one: Turn the yellow blocks on the bottom left green.
Move two: Turn the yellow blocks on the top right green until your palette looks like this:
Move three: Change all the green blocks to blue.
Move four: Change all the blue blocks to red to solve the puzzle.
Whisperwind Haven Overflowing Palette No. 4
Location: The last Overflowing Palette in Whisperwind Haven is located near the Nightmare Thundering Mephis boss.
Objective: Turn all the blocks blue within three turns.
Move one: Change the green blocks to yellow.
Move two: Swap all yellow blocks to red.
Move three: Make all the red blocks blue to solve the puzzle.
All Overflowing Palettes in Nimbus Sanctum and solutions
There are a total of three Overflowing Palettes in the Nimbus Sanctum region.
Nimbus Sanctum Overflowing Palette No. 1
Location: Located at the east side of Mistveil Bay you can ride an Echo here easily.
Objective: Turn all blocks yellow in three moves.
Move one: Turn the red blocks yellow.
Move two: Turn the green blocks yellow
Move three: Turn the blue blocks yellow
Nimbus Sanctum Overflowing Palette No. 2
Location: Located near the bottom of a waterfall at the southern side of the Nimbus Sanctum.
Objective: Turn all blocks yellow in two turns.
Move one: Change all blue blocks to green.
Move two: Turn all green blocks yellow to solve the puzzle.
Nimbus Sanctum Overflowing Palette No. 3
Location: Located at the eastern side of the Nimbus Sanctum.
Objective: Turn all blocks yellow within three moves.
Move #1 Turn the green blocks red.
Move two: Turn the remaining blue blocks red.
Move three: Turn all red blocks yellow to solve the puzzle.
All Overflowing Palettes in Thassaleo Fells and solutions
There are a total of five Overflowing Palettes in the Thassaleo Fells region.
Thassaleo Fells Overflowing Palette No. 1
Location: Located to the right side of the nearby Nexus tower.
Objective: Turn all blocks yellow within three moves.
Move one: Turn all the blue blocks green.
Move two: Change green blocks to red.
Move three: Apply yellow to red blocks to solve the puzzle.
Thassaleo Fells Overflowing Palette No. 2
Location: Located right next to the Nightmare: Impermanence Heron boss.
Objective: Turn all blocks blue in four moves.
Move one: Turn the central green blocks yellow.
Move two: Convert all yellow blocks to red.
Move three: Change the remaining green blocks to red.
Move four: Convert all red blocks to blue.
Thassaleo Fells Overflowing Palette No. 3
Location: Right next to Porto-Veno Castle at the bottom of the map.
Objective: Turn all blocks yellow in four turns
Move one: Turn the middle red column blue.
Move two:Turn the middle blue section red.
Move three:Turn all the red columns yellow in one go.
Move four: Turn the last blue block yellow to solve the puzzle.
Thassaleo Fells Overflowing Palette No. 4
Location: Located right next to the Twin Peaks under the cliff.
Objective: Turn all blocks red in three moves.
Move one: Turn the middle yellow blocks blue.
Move two: Change the green blocks to blue.
Move three: Swap all blocks to red to finish the puzzle.
Thassaleo Fells Overflowing Palette No. 5
Location: Located at the bottom floor of the large building structure. Watch out for nearby enemies.
Objective: Turn all blocks blue in four moves
Move one: Turn the two middle blue blocks in the third row red.
Move two: Do the same for the blue middle blocks in the sixth row.
