All Overflowing Palette puzzle locations and solutions in Wuthering Waves

The Overflowing Palettes are one of the colorful new puzzles added in Wuthering Waves 2.0. These require you to solve painting grids by painting a single color across the board within a few turns. We’re going to go over all the Overflowing Palette puzzle locations and solutions in Wuthering Waves.

How to solve Overflowing Palettes in Wuthering Waves

The Overflowing Palette puzzle requires you to change all colors on the palette to a specified color within a set number of turns. Completing Overflowing Palettes contributes to your exploration progress and unlocks more items for you to purchase at the unique Egla Town merchant, as you get 20 Resonant Calcite for each puzzle. If you reset the Overflowing Palette enough times, the game will lower the difficulty and give you more turns to solve it.

The Poetry and Paean set is available here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Overflowing Palettes in Whisperwind Haven and solutions

There are a total of four Overflowing Palettes in the Whisperwind Haven region.

Whisperwind Haven Overflowing Palette No. 1

Location: This is the first Overflowing Palette you can find in Whisperwind Haven located at the north next to the Polyphemos Windmills.

The very first Overflowing Palette. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Turn all blocks into Yellow in three moves.

Make it all yellow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move one: Turn the green blocks red.

Connect with red. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move two: Change the remaining blue blocks to red.

One more splash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move three: Turn all the red blocks yellow to finish the puzzle.

Whisperwind Haven Overflowing Palette No. 2

Location: Located in a cave beneath Egla Town. Jump off the edge on the right side of the town and make your way to the cavern below.

Right outside town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Turn all blocks green in three moves

This puzzle is quite tricky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move one: Turn the red blocks yellow.

Two colors too many. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move two: Change all yellow blocks to blue.

Reverse coloring complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move three: Change all blue blocks to green to solve the puzzle.

Whisperwind Haven Overflowing Palette No. 3

Location: Located right outside Egla Town near the lake on the left.

Get the Sonance Casket nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Turn all blocks red in four moves.

Every color is needed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move one: Turn the yellow blocks on the bottom left green.

Move two: Turn the yellow blocks on the top right green until your palette looks like this:

Now merge the greens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move three: Change all the green blocks to blue.

Clicks in place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move four: Change all the blue blocks to red to solve the puzzle.

Whisperwind Haven Overflowing Palette No. 4

Location: The last Overflowing Palette in Whisperwind Haven is located near the Nightmare Thundering Mephis boss.

Next to the Nightmare boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Turn all the blocks blue within three turns.

The green gap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move one: Change the green blocks to yellow.

Now swap it all again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move two: Swap all yellow blocks to red.

Connection complete. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move three: Make all the red blocks blue to solve the puzzle.

All Overflowing Palettes in Nimbus Sanctum and solutions

There are a total of three Overflowing Palettes in the Nimbus Sanctum region.

Nimbus Sanctum Overflowing Palette No. 1

Location: Located at the east side of Mistveil Bay you can ride an Echo here easily.

Before the mist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Turn all blocks yellow in three moves.

Layers upon layers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move one: Turn the red blocks yellow.

Move two: Turn the green blocks yellow

Doesn’t get easier than that. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move three: Turn the blue blocks yellow

Nimbus Sanctum Overflowing Palette No. 2

Location: Located near the bottom of a waterfall at the southern side of the Nimbus Sanctum.

Edge of the mist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Turn all blocks yellow in two turns.

Snaking colors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move one: Change all blue blocks to green.

All connected. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move two: Turn all green blocks yellow to solve the puzzle.

Nimbus Sanctum Overflowing Palette No. 3

Location: Located at the eastern side of the Nimbus Sanctum.

Located in the mist. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Turn all blocks yellow within three moves.

. Two hearts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move #1 Turn the green blocks red.

Small blue heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move two: Turn the remaining blue blocks red.

Looks like a heart. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move three: Turn all red blocks yellow to solve the puzzle.

All Overflowing Palettes in Thassaleo Fells and solutions

There are a total of five Overflowing Palettes in the Thassaleo Fells region.

Thassaleo Fells Overflowing Palette No. 1

Location: Located to the right side of the nearby Nexus tower.

A quick flight here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Turn all blocks yellow within three moves.

A three-move puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move one: Turn all the blue blocks green.

First move for this puzzle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move two: Change green blocks to red.

. Change to red to get them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move three: Apply yellow to red blocks to solve the puzzle.

Thassaleo Fells Overflowing Palette No. 2

Location: Located right next to the Nightmare: Impermanence Heron boss.

Get the Heron too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Turn all blocks blue in four moves.

Assimilate in four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move one: Turn the central green blocks yellow.

Assimilate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move two: Convert all yellow blocks to red.

One to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move three: Change the remaining green blocks to red.

All Red-y to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move four: Convert all red blocks to blue.

Thassaleo Fells Overflowing Palette No. 3

Location: Right next to Porto-Veno Castle at the bottom of the map.

Visit the nearby castle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Turn all blocks yellow in four turns

Easier than it looks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move one: Turn the middle red column blue.

Get the middle blue section first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move two:Turn the middle blue section red.

Now get them all red. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move three:Turn all the red columns yellow in one go.

One last pesky blue block. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move four: Turn the last blue block yellow to solve the puzzle.

Thassaleo Fells Overflowing Palette No. 4

Location: Located right next to the Twin Peaks under the cliff.

Next to a small castle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Turn all blocks red in three moves.

Merge them into one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move one: Turn the middle yellow blocks blue.

Now remove the green. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move two: Change the green blocks to blue.

All good to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move three: Swap all blocks to red to finish the puzzle.

Thassaleo Fells Overflowing Palette No. 5

Location: Located at the bottom floor of the large building structure. Watch out for nearby enemies.

Lots of puzzles here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Objective: Turn all blocks blue in four moves

Segmented yellows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move one: Turn the two middle blue blocks in the third row red.

Just wait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Move two: Do the same for the blue middle blocks in the sixth row.