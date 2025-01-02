How to unlock all Nightmare Echoes in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves has revisited some of the designs for its original boss, Echoes, and given them slight adjustments with Nightmare Echoes. Some of these Nightmare Echoes can be complete game-changers for your build. Here’s how you can unlock and find all Nightmare Echoes in Wuthering Waves.
How to unlock Nightmare Echoes
Before you can collect Nightmare Echoes, you must start the Dream Patrol I quest, which can be found in Ragunna City. You can start this quest by speaking to the Strange White Cat in Raguuna City. If you don’t speak to the Strange White Cat, the Nightmare Echo locations will not appear on your map.
What are Nightmare Echoes in Wuthering Waves
Nightmare Echoes are special corrupted versions of the boss echoes from Huanglong that seem to have taken on new forms in the Rinascita region. They differ slightly from their base counterparts in terms of appearance, and their abilities have been changed to more quick-swap-friendly movesets with shorter animations. Furthermore, all their main slot buff effects have been swapped in favor of passive buffs without activation conditions. Lastly, some also belong to the new Sonata sets introduced in Wuthering Waves Version 2.0.
All Nightmare Echo effects and locations
Nightmare Feilian Beringal
Effect: Summon a Nightmare Feilian Beringal to attack enemies, dealing Aero damage. The remaining Whirlwind Beam will continuously attack surrounding enemies up to five times, each dealing Aero damage. The Resonator with this Echo equipped in their main slot gains a 12-percent Aero damage bonus and a 12-percent Heavy Attack damage bonus.
Nightmare Impermanence Heron
Effect: Transform into Nightmare Impermanence Heron and deliver up to 10 consecutive strikes to enemies, each dealing Havoc damage. With this Echo equipped in their main slot, the Resonator gains a 12-percent Havoc damage bonus and a 12-percent Heavy Attack damage bonus.
Nightmare Thundering Mephis
Effect: Transform into Nightmare Thundering Memphis and attack enemies in front, dealing Electro damage. The Resonator with this Echo equipped in their main slot gains a 12-percent Electro damage bonus and a 12-percent Resonance Liberation damage bonus.
Nightmare Tempest Mephis
Effect: Transform into Nightmare: Tempest Memphis and attack surrounding enemies, dealing Electro damage. Equipping this Echo in the main slot grants a 12-percent Electro damage bonus and a 12-percent Resonance Skill damage bonus.
Nightmare Crownless
Effect: Transform into Nightmare Crownless and attack enemies in front, dealing Havoc damage. The Resonator with this Echo equipped in their main slot gains a 12-percent Havoc damage bonus and a 12-percent Basic Attack damage bonus. This skill has three initial charges, replenished once every 12 seconds, max three charges. When Nightmare Crownless hits a target, damage dealt by this skill increases by 20 percent. This effect lasts for two seconds and does not stack.
Nightmare Inferno Rider
Effect: Transform into Nightmare Inferno Rider and jump to attack enemies in front, dealing Fusion damage. With this Echo equipped in their main slot, the Resonator gains a 12-percent Fusion damage bonus and a 12-percent Resonance Skill damage bonus. Hold Echo Skill to transform into Nightmare: Inferno Rider and enter Riding Mode. When exiting Riding Mode, deal Fusion damage to enemies in front.
Nightmare Mourning Aix
Effect: Summon a Nightmare: Mourning Aix to attack surrounding enemies, dealing Spectro damage. Damage dealt to enemies inflicted by Spectro Frazzle is increased by 100 percent. The Resonator with this Echo equipped in their main slot gains 12 percent Spectro damage bonus.
Published: Jan 2, 2025 12:19 pm