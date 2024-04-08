All characters in Wuthering Waves

All sorts of characters can join your team in the upcoming free-to-play RPG Wuthering Waves, and each of these recruits sports different skills and abilities to help you on your journey.

Recommended Videos

We’re looking at all the characters that have been confirmed so far on the Wuthering Waves website to see what they can do, so you can start picking who you want to join your team.

All Wuthering Waves characters

Rover (Male or Female)

There is no right or wrong choice, but female Rover is the right choice. Image via Kuro Games.

Rover is the player’s character and can be male or female, depending on the player’s choice. They can absorb any sound and utilize the Spectro element. Both the male and female Rover have the same statistics.

Initial stats

HP: 912

ATK: 30

DEF: 112

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Shape the Sound

Echoing Slashes

Echoing Resonance

Whispers

Silent Listening

Waveshock

World in a Dust

Fiery Traveler

Instant

Aalto

A misty man. Image via Kuro Games.

The leader of the Black Shores, Allto is an elusive character who always has some kind of plan to hand. He uses the Aero element and, according to the official Wuthering Waves character tier list, he is a tier-B character.

Initial stats

HP: 788

ATK: 21

DEF: 88

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Half Truths

Shift Trick

Flower in the Mist

Perfect Performance

Half-Time Break

Feint Shot

Mist Cover

Skillful Cooking

Resolution

Baizhi

A keen archaeologist. Image via Kuro Games.

Baizhi is a skilled archaeologist who values independence and responsibility. She works at the Huanglong Research Institute, but she also happens to be symbiotically connected to a remnant creature known as “You’tan,” which she will utilize in battle. Baizhi uses the Glacio element and is a tier-D character.

Initial stats

HP: 1025

ATK: 17

DEF: 82

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Promise

Emergency Plan

Momentary Union

Harmonic Range

Stimulus Feedback

Overflowing Frost

Cycle of Life

Skillful Cooking

Rejuvenating Flow

Calcharo

Sephiroth vibes. Image via Kuro Games.

Calcharo wields a Broadblade weapon that can cause Electro damage, which is also the element associated with his character. He’s also one of the top S-tier level recruits.

Initial Stats

HP: 840

ATK: 35

DEF: 97

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Hounds Gnaw

Extermination Order

Mirage Etching

Bloodshed Awakening

Flawless to Death

Wanted Criminal

Hunting Mission

Skillful Cooking

Shadow Raid

Chixia

A gun-toting wild child. Image via Kuro Games.

A fiery character who uses the Fusion element, Chixia is a member of the Ministry of Development. She is particularly skilled in firearms. According to the tier list, she is a C-tier recruit.

Initial stats

HP: 727

ATK: 24

DEF: 78

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

POW POW

Whizzing Fight Spirit

Blazing Flames

Scorching Magazine

Spicy and Numbing

Make a Grand Entrance

Heroic Bullets

Skillful Cooking Leaping Flame

Danjin

Fiercely protective. Image via Kuro Games.

Danjin is a Midnight Ranger, who is immensely loyal and will defend those she considers her family to the best of her ability. She uses the Havoc element and is an A-tier companion.

Initial stats

HP: 755

ATK: 21

DEF: 98

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Wield the Blade

Incinerating Will

Crimson Bloom

Crimson Light

Overflow

Strike the Enemy

Danxin Zhaojin

Skillful Cooking

Lumen

Encore

Woolies for days. Image via Kuro Games.

Encore is a part of Aalto’s Black Shores group, and she’s known for her vibrancy and bright energy that lights up the surrounding darkness. She has two, sheep-like creatures called Woolies that she will summon in battle. Encore is another recruit who uses the Fusion element, and she’s considered to be a C-tier recruit.

Initial stats

HP: 841

ATK: 34

DEF: 102

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Wooly Attack

Thermal Wooly

Cosmos Rampage

Angry Cosmos

Woolies Cheers!

Woolies Helpers

Black and White Wooly

Skillful Cooking

Thermal Field

Jianxin

Rocking that Cruella de Vil color palette. Image via Kuro Games.

Jianxin is a melee fighter who uses the Aero element in her attacks, making for an interesting combination of abilities in battle. She is a D-tier recruit.

Initial stats

HP: 1129

ATK: 27

DEF: 92

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Fengyiquan

Calming Air

Purification Force Field

Formless Release

Reflecting Myself

Essence of Tao

Primordial Chi Spiral

Skillful Cooking

Transformation

Jiyan

Edge lord. Image via Kuro Games.

Jiyan is an S-tier character and captain of the Midnight Rangers. He is a determined, strong-willed character who uses the Aero element to transform the battlefield with wind abilities.

Initial stats

HP: 839

ATK: 35

DEF: 97

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Lone Lance

Windqueller

Emerald Storm: Prologue

Heavenly Balance

Wind Gathering

Tactical Strike

Qingloong at War

Skillful Cooking

Self Discipline

Lingyang

Crouching tiger. Image via Kuro Games.

This A-tier character combines melee abilities with the Glacio element to create strong, icy attacks that can do significant damage. Lingyang’s nickname is the White Tiger, and his abilities have names that revolve around this big cat theme.

Initial stats

HP: 831

ATK: 35

DEF: 99

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Majestic Fists

Ancient Arts

Strive: Lion’s Vigor

Lion’s Pride

Diligent Practice, Sharpening the Teeth

Lion Awakens

Unification of Spirits

Skillful Cooking

Frosty Marks

Mortefi

You wouldn’t like Mortefei when he’s angry. Image via Kuro Games.

Mortefi is a Fusion element user and a Tacetite research expert who hails from the New Federation but finds himself settled in Huanglong. His abilities involve channeling his anger to transform it into raw power. The tier list puts him as a C-tier recruit.

Initial stats

HP: 802

ATK: 20

DEF: 93

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Impromptu Performance

Passionate Variation

Violent Finale

Harmonic Control

Rhythm Freedom

Dissonance

Fury Fuge

Skillful Cooking

Rage Transposition

Sanhua

Ice queen. Image via Kuro Games.

Sanhua is a Glacio element user and the guard of the Dragon Lord. Her element reflects her cold and icy personality perfectly. Sanhua is another A-tier-level character.

Initial stats

HP: 805

ATK: 22

DEF: 77

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Cold Light

Eternal Frost

Glacial Gaze

Ice Condensation

Snowfall

Cold Thorn

Clarity of Mind

Skillful Cooking

Silversnow

Taoqi

Representing the Black Tortoise. Image via Kuro Games.

Another A-tier recruit, Taoqui is a Havoc user and the Chief Officer of the Ministry of Development, as well as the inheritor of the Black Tortoise power. She comes across as laid-back, casual, and even a little lazy, but this is merely a way of maintaining her composure as she holds the heavy responsibility of guarding the Jinzhou. She’s a strong character with a high defense level, acting as a tank of sorts.

Initial stats

HP: 716

ATK: 18

DEF: 128

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Concealed Edge

Impenetrable

Unmovable

Heart Protection

Unyielding

Carry Attack and Defense Formation

Power Shift

Skillful Cooking

Thousand Pounds

Verina

Mother of plants. Image via Kuro Games.

Verina is a botanist who comes from the New Federation, with her powers revolving around plants and listening to their voices. Verina is an A-tier recruit who uses the Spectro element.

Initial stats

HP: 1139

ATK: 27

DEF: 90

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Cultivation

Botany Experiment

Arboreal Flourish Healing Amount

Grace of Life

Gift of Nature

Spread

Starflower Blooms

Skillful Cooking

Blossom

Yangyang

Runs with blades. Image via Kuro Games.

One of the top, S-tier recruits, Yangyang is a Midnight Ranger who uses the Aero element to sense messages in the wind. Yangyang uses a sharp blade in battle, with many of her powers revolving around her blade combining with her Aero powers.

Initial Stats

HP: 816

ATK: 20

DEF: 90

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Feather as Blade

Breezy Domain

Wind Spirals

Understanding

Mercy

Cerulean Song

Echoing Feathers

Skillful Cooking

Derivative Breath

Yinlin

She’s electric. Image via Kuro Games.

Yinlin is also an S-tier character, and she uses the Electro element to manipulate and decimate her enemies with thunder and electric powers. Yinlin is a Huanglong judge who is also part of the Midnight Rangers, though she’s somewhat detached from this role due to her fierce, independent, and proud attitude.

Initial stats

HP: 880

ATK: 32

DEF: 105

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Zapstring’s Dance

Magnetic Roar

Sky-breaking Thunder Strike

Pain Immersion

Target Focus

Silversnow

Thousand Faces

Skillful Cooking

Electro Strategy

Yuanwu

Anyone for tea? Image via Kuro Games.

Yuanwu is a tier-D character who uses the Electro element alongside melee attacks, creating thunderous and electric abilities. He is also skilled in tea therapy and is the owner of the Nightingale Teahouse.

Initial stats

HP: 682

ATK: 18

DEF: 134

Crit. Rate: 5%

Resonance Efficiency: 100%

Crit. DMG: 150%

Max Stamina: 140

Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

Leihuangquan

Leihuang Master

Blazing Might

Decisive Fighter

Converge Light

Thunder Bombardment

Unassuming Thunder

Skillful Cooking

Drive Thunder

Those are all the Wuthering Waves characters that we know of so far, but we’ll keep this article updated if any more recruits join the roster before the game is officially released on May. 22.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more