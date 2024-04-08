All characters in Wuthering Waves

All sorts of characters can join your team in the upcoming free-to-play RPG Wuthering Waves, and each of these recruits sports different skills and abilities to help you on your journey.
We’re looking at all the characters that have been confirmed so far on the Wuthering Waves website to see what they can do, so you can start picking who you want to join your team.
All Wuthering Waves characters
Rover (Male or Female)
Rover is the player’s character and can be male or female, depending on the player’s choice. They can absorb any sound and utilize the Spectro element. Both the male and female Rover have the same statistics.
Initial stats
- HP: 912
- ATK: 30
- DEF: 112
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Shape the Sound
- Echoing Slashes
- Echoing Resonance
- Whispers
- Silent Listening
- Waveshock
- World in a Dust
- Fiery Traveler
- Instant
Aalto
The leader of the Black Shores, Allto is an elusive character who always has some kind of plan to hand. He uses the Aero element and, according to the official Wuthering Waves character tier list, he is a tier-B character.
Initial stats
- HP: 788
- ATK: 21
- DEF: 88
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Half Truths
- Shift Trick
- Flower in the Mist
- Perfect Performance
- Half-Time Break
- Feint Shot
- Mist Cover
- Skillful Cooking
- Resolution
Baizhi
Baizhi is a skilled archaeologist who values independence and responsibility. She works at the Huanglong Research Institute, but she also happens to be symbiotically connected to a remnant creature known as “You’tan,” which she will utilize in battle. Baizhi uses the Glacio element and is a tier-D character.
Initial stats
- HP: 1025
- ATK: 17
- DEF: 82
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Promise
- Emergency Plan
- Momentary Union
- Harmonic Range
- Stimulus Feedback
- Overflowing Frost
- Cycle of Life
- Skillful Cooking
- Rejuvenating Flow
Calcharo
Calcharo wields a Broadblade weapon that can cause Electro damage, which is also the element associated with his character. He’s also one of the top S-tier level recruits.
Initial Stats
- HP: 840
- ATK: 35
- DEF: 97
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Hounds Gnaw
- Extermination Order
- Mirage Etching
- Bloodshed Awakening
- Flawless to Death
- Wanted Criminal
- Hunting Mission
- Skillful Cooking
- Shadow Raid
Chixia
A fiery character who uses the Fusion element, Chixia is a member of the Ministry of Development. She is particularly skilled in firearms. According to the tier list, she is a C-tier recruit.
Initial stats
- HP: 727
- ATK: 24
- DEF: 78
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- POW POW
- Whizzing Fight Spirit
- Blazing Flames
- Scorching Magazine
- Spicy and Numbing
- Make a Grand Entrance
- Heroic Bullets
- Skillful Cooking Leaping Flame
Danjin
Danjin is a Midnight Ranger, who is immensely loyal and will defend those she considers her family to the best of her ability. She uses the Havoc element and is an A-tier companion.
Initial stats
- HP: 755
- ATK: 21
- DEF: 98
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Wield the Blade
- Incinerating Will
- Crimson Bloom
- Crimson Light
- Overflow
- Strike the Enemy
- Danxin Zhaojin
- Skillful Cooking
- Lumen
Encore
Encore is a part of Aalto’s Black Shores group, and she’s known for her vibrancy and bright energy that lights up the surrounding darkness. She has two, sheep-like creatures called Woolies that she will summon in battle. Encore is another recruit who uses the Fusion element, and she’s considered to be a C-tier recruit.
Initial stats
- HP: 841
- ATK: 34
- DEF: 102
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Wooly Attack
- Thermal Wooly
- Cosmos Rampage
- Angry Cosmos
- Woolies Cheers!
- Woolies Helpers
- Black and White Wooly
- Skillful Cooking
- Thermal Field
Jianxin
Jianxin is a melee fighter who uses the Aero element in her attacks, making for an interesting combination of abilities in battle. She is a D-tier recruit.
Initial stats
- HP: 1129
- ATK: 27
- DEF: 92
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Fengyiquan
- Calming Air
- Purification Force Field
- Formless Release
- Reflecting Myself
- Essence of Tao
- Primordial Chi Spiral
- Skillful Cooking
- Transformation
Jiyan
Jiyan is an S-tier character and captain of the Midnight Rangers. He is a determined, strong-willed character who uses the Aero element to transform the battlefield with wind abilities.
Initial stats
- HP: 839
- ATK: 35
- DEF: 97
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Lone Lance
- Windqueller
- Emerald Storm: Prologue
- Heavenly Balance
- Wind Gathering
- Tactical Strike
- Qingloong at War
- Skillful Cooking
- Self Discipline
Lingyang
This A-tier character combines melee abilities with the Glacio element to create strong, icy attacks that can do significant damage. Lingyang’s nickname is the White Tiger, and his abilities have names that revolve around this big cat theme.
Initial stats
- HP: 831
- ATK: 35
- DEF: 99
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Majestic Fists
- Ancient Arts
- Strive: Lion’s Vigor
- Lion’s Pride
- Diligent Practice, Sharpening the Teeth
- Lion Awakens
- Unification of Spirits
- Skillful Cooking
- Frosty Marks
Mortefi
Mortefi is a Fusion element user and a Tacetite research expert who hails from the New Federation but finds himself settled in Huanglong. His abilities involve channeling his anger to transform it into raw power. The tier list puts him as a C-tier recruit.
Initial stats
- HP: 802
- ATK: 20
- DEF: 93
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Impromptu Performance
- Passionate Variation
- Violent Finale
- Harmonic Control
- Rhythm Freedom
- Dissonance
- Fury Fuge
- Skillful Cooking
- Rage Transposition
Sanhua
Sanhua is a Glacio element user and the guard of the Dragon Lord. Her element reflects her cold and icy personality perfectly. Sanhua is another A-tier-level character.
Initial stats
- HP: 805
- ATK: 22
- DEF: 77
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Cold Light
- Eternal Frost
- Glacial Gaze
- Ice Condensation
- Snowfall
- Cold Thorn
- Clarity of Mind
- Skillful Cooking
- Silversnow
Taoqi
Another A-tier recruit, Taoqui is a Havoc user and the Chief Officer of the Ministry of Development, as well as the inheritor of the Black Tortoise power. She comes across as laid-back, casual, and even a little lazy, but this is merely a way of maintaining her composure as she holds the heavy responsibility of guarding the Jinzhou. She’s a strong character with a high defense level, acting as a tank of sorts.
Initial stats
- HP: 716
- ATK: 18
- DEF: 128
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Concealed Edge
- Impenetrable
- Unmovable
- Heart Protection
- Unyielding
- Carry Attack and Defense Formation
- Power Shift
- Skillful Cooking
- Thousand Pounds
Verina
Verina is a botanist who comes from the New Federation, with her powers revolving around plants and listening to their voices. Verina is an A-tier recruit who uses the Spectro element.
Initial stats
- HP: 1139
- ATK: 27
- DEF: 90
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Cultivation
- Botany Experiment
- Arboreal Flourish Healing Amount
- Grace of Life
- Gift of Nature
- Spread
- Starflower Blooms
- Skillful Cooking
- Blossom
Yangyang
One of the top, S-tier recruits, Yangyang is a Midnight Ranger who uses the Aero element to sense messages in the wind. Yangyang uses a sharp blade in battle, with many of her powers revolving around her blade combining with her Aero powers.
Initial Stats
- HP: 816
- ATK: 20
- DEF: 90
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Feather as Blade
- Breezy Domain
- Wind Spirals
- Understanding
- Mercy
- Cerulean Song
- Echoing Feathers
- Skillful Cooking
- Derivative Breath
Yinlin
Yinlin is also an S-tier character, and she uses the Electro element to manipulate and decimate her enemies with thunder and electric powers. Yinlin is a Huanglong judge who is also part of the Midnight Rangers, though she’s somewhat detached from this role due to her fierce, independent, and proud attitude.
Initial stats
- HP: 880
- ATK: 32
- DEF: 105
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Zapstring’s Dance
- Magnetic Roar
- Sky-breaking Thunder Strike
- Pain Immersion
- Target Focus
- Silversnow
- Thousand Faces
- Skillful Cooking
- Electro Strategy
Yuanwu
Yuanwu is a tier-D character who uses the Electro element alongside melee attacks, creating thunderous and electric abilities. He is also skilled in tea therapy and is the owner of the Nightingale Teahouse.
Initial stats
- HP: 682
- ATK: 18
- DEF: 134
- Crit. Rate: 5%
- Resonance Efficiency: 100%
- Crit. DMG: 150%
- Max Stamina: 140
- Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%
Skills
- Leihuangquan
- Leihuang Master
- Blazing Might
- Decisive Fighter
- Converge Light
- Thunder Bombardment
- Unassuming Thunder
- Skillful Cooking
- Drive Thunder
Those are all the Wuthering Waves characters that we know of so far, but we’ll keep this article updated if any more recruits join the roster before the game is officially released on May. 22.