All characters in Wuthering Waves

A ragtag bunch of misfits.
Image of Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes
Published: Apr 8, 2024 03:00 pm
An image of several of the characters frim Wuthering Waves
Image via Kuro Games.

All sorts of characters can join your team in the upcoming free-to-play RPG Wuthering Waves, and each of these recruits sports different skills and abilities to help you on your journey. 

We’re looking at all the characters that have been confirmed so far on the Wuthering Waves website to see what they can do, so you can start picking who you want to join your team. 

All Wuthering Waves characters

Rover (Male or Female)

An image of the female Rover protagonist from Wuthering Waves
There is no right or wrong choice, but female Rover is the right choice. Image via Kuro Games.

Rover is the player’s character and can be male or female, depending on the player’s choice. They can absorb any sound and utilize the Spectro element. Both the male and female Rover have the same statistics. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 912
  • ATK: 30
  • DEF: 112
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Shape the Sound
  • Echoing Slashes
  • Echoing Resonance
  • Whispers 
  • Silent Listening
  • Waveshock
  • World in a Dust
  • Fiery Traveler
  • Instant

Aalto

An image of Aalto from Wuthering Waves
A misty man. Image via Kuro Games.

The leader of the Black Shores, Allto is an elusive character who always has some kind of plan to hand. He uses the Aero element and, according to the official Wuthering Waves character tier list, he is a tier-B character. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 788
  • ATK: 21
  • DEF: 88
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Half Truths
  • Shift Trick
  • Flower in the Mist
  • Perfect Performance
  • Half-Time Break
  • Feint Shot
  • Mist Cover
  • Skillful Cooking
  • Resolution

Baizhi

An image of Baizhi from Wuthering Waves
A keen archaeologist. Image via Kuro Games.

Baizhi is a skilled archaeologist who values independence and responsibility. She works at the Huanglong Research Institute, but she also happens to be symbiotically connected to a remnant creature known as “You’tan,” which she will utilize in battle. Baizhi uses the Glacio element and is a tier-D character. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 1025
  • ATK: 17
  • DEF: 82
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Promise
  • Emergency Plan
  • Momentary Union 
  • Harmonic Range
  • Stimulus Feedback
  • Overflowing Frost
  • Cycle of Life
  • Skillful Cooking 
  • Rejuvenating Flow

Calcharo

An image of Calcharo from Wuthering Waves
Sephiroth vibes. Image via Kuro Games.

Calcharo wields a Broadblade weapon that can cause Electro damage, which is also the element associated with his character. He’s also one of the top S-tier level recruits. 

Initial Stats

  • HP: 840
  • ATK: 35
  • DEF: 97
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Hounds Gnaw
  • Extermination Order
  • Mirage Etching
  • Bloodshed Awakening
  • Flawless to Death
  • Wanted Criminal 
  • Hunting Mission 
  • Skillful Cooking 
  • Shadow Raid

Chixia

An image of Chixia from Wuthering Waves
A gun-toting wild child. Image via Kuro Games.

A fiery character who uses the Fusion element, Chixia is a member of the Ministry of Development. She is particularly skilled in firearms. According to the tier list, she is a C-tier recruit. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 727
  • ATK: 24
  • DEF: 78
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • POW POW
  • Whizzing Fight Spirit
  • Blazing Flames
  • Scorching Magazine
  • Spicy and Numbing
  • Make a Grand Entrance
  • Heroic Bullets
  • Skillful Cooking Leaping Flame

Danjin

An image of Danjin from Wuthering Waves
Fiercely protective. Image via Kuro Games.

Danjin is a Midnight Ranger, who is immensely loyal and will defend those she considers her family to the best of her ability. She uses the Havoc element and is an A-tier companion. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 755
  • ATK: 21
  • DEF: 98
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Wield the Blade
  • Incinerating Will
  • Crimson Bloom 
  • Crimson Light
  • Overflow
  • Strike the Enemy
  • Danxin Zhaojin
  • Skillful Cooking 
  • Lumen

Encore

An image of Encore from Wuthering Waves
Woolies for days. Image via Kuro Games.

Encore is a part of Aalto’s Black Shores group, and she’s known for her vibrancy and bright energy that lights up the surrounding darkness. She has two, sheep-like creatures called Woolies that she will summon in battle. Encore is another recruit who uses the Fusion element, and she’s considered to be a C-tier recruit. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 841
  • ATK: 34
  • DEF: 102
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Wooly Attack
  • Thermal Wooly
  • Cosmos Rampage
  • Angry Cosmos
  • Woolies Cheers!
  • Woolies Helpers
  • Black and White Wooly
  • Skillful Cooking
  • Thermal Field

Jianxin

An image of Jianxian from Wuthering Waves
Rocking that Cruella de Vil color palette. Image via Kuro Games.

Jianxin is a melee fighter who uses the Aero element in her attacks, making for an interesting combination of abilities in battle. She is a D-tier recruit.

Initial stats

  • HP: 1129
  • ATK: 27
  • DEF: 92
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Fengyiquan
  • Calming Air
  • Purification Force Field
  • Formless Release
  • Reflecting Myself
  • Essence of Tao
  • Primordial Chi Spiral
  • Skillful Cooking
  • Transformation

Jiyan

An image of Jiyan from Wuthering Waves
Edge lord. Image via Kuro Games.

Jiyan is an S-tier character and captain of the Midnight Rangers. He is a determined, strong-willed character who uses the Aero element to transform the battlefield with wind abilities.

Initial stats

  • HP: 839
  • ATK: 35
  • DEF: 97
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Lone Lance
  • Windqueller
  • Emerald Storm: Prologue
  • Heavenly Balance
  • Wind Gathering
  • Tactical Strike
  • Qingloong at War
  • Skillful Cooking 
  • Self Discipline

Lingyang

An image of Lingyang from Wuthering Waves
Crouching tiger. Image via Kuro Games.

This A-tier character combines melee abilities with the Glacio element to create strong, icy attacks that can do significant damage. Lingyang’s nickname is the White Tiger, and his abilities have names that revolve around this big cat theme. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 831
  • ATK: 35
  • DEF: 99
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Majestic Fists
  • Ancient Arts
  • Strive: Lion’s Vigor
  • Lion’s Pride
  • Diligent Practice, Sharpening the Teeth
  • Lion Awakens
  • Unification of Spirits
  • Skillful Cooking
  • Frosty Marks

Mortefi

An image of Mortefei from Wuthering Waves
You wouldn’t like Mortefei when he’s angry. Image via Kuro Games.

Mortefi is a Fusion element user and a Tacetite research expert who hails from the New Federation but finds himself settled in Huanglong. His abilities involve channeling his anger to transform it into raw power. The tier list puts him as a C-tier recruit. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 802
  • ATK: 20
  • DEF: 93
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Impromptu Performance
  • Passionate Variation 
  • Violent Finale
  • Harmonic Control
  • Rhythm Freedom
  • Dissonance
  • Fury Fuge
  • Skillful Cooking 
  • Rage Transposition

Sanhua

An image of Sanhua from Wuthering Waves
Ice queen. Image via Kuro Games.

Sanhua is a Glacio element user and the guard of the Dragon Lord. Her element reflects her cold and icy personality perfectly. Sanhua is another A-tier-level character. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 805
  • ATK: 22
  • DEF: 77
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Cold Light
  • Eternal Frost
  • Glacial Gaze
  • Ice Condensation
  • Snowfall
  • Cold Thorn 
  • Clarity of Mind
  • Skillful Cooking 
  • Silversnow

Taoqi

An image of Taoqi from Wuthering Waves
Representing the Black Tortoise. Image via Kuro Games.

Another A-tier recruit, Taoqui is a Havoc user and the Chief Officer of the Ministry of Development, as well as the inheritor of the Black Tortoise power. She comes across as laid-back, casual, and even a little lazy, but this is merely a way of maintaining her composure as she holds the heavy responsibility of guarding the Jinzhou. She’s a strong character with a high defense level, acting as a tank of sorts. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 716
  • ATK: 18
  • DEF: 128
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Concealed Edge
  • Impenetrable
  • Unmovable
  • Heart Protection 
  • Unyielding
  • Carry Attack and Defense Formation
  • Power Shift
  • Skillful Cooking 
  • Thousand Pounds

Verina

An image of Verina from Wuthering Waves
Mother of plants. Image via Kuro Games.

Verina is a botanist who comes from the New Federation, with her powers revolving around plants and listening to their voices. Verina is an A-tier recruit who uses the Spectro element. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 1139
  • ATK: 27
  • DEF: 90
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Cultivation 
  • Botany Experiment
  • Arboreal Flourish Healing Amount
  • Grace of Life
  • Gift of Nature
  • Spread
  • Starflower Blooms
  • Skillful Cooking
  • Blossom

Yangyang

An image of Yangyang from Wuthering Waves
Runs with blades. Image via Kuro Games.

One of the top, S-tier recruits, Yangyang is a Midnight Ranger who uses the Aero element to sense messages in the wind. Yangyang uses a sharp blade in battle, with many of her powers revolving around her blade combining with her Aero powers. 

Initial Stats

  • HP: 816
  • ATK: 20
  • DEF: 90
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Feather as Blade
  • Breezy Domain
  • Wind Spirals
  • Understanding 
  • Mercy
  • Cerulean Song
  • Echoing Feathers
  • Skillful Cooking 
  • Derivative Breath

Yinlin

An image of Yinlin from Wuthering Waves
She’s electric. Image via Kuro Games.

Yinlin is also an S-tier character, and she uses the Electro element to manipulate and decimate her enemies with thunder and electric powers. Yinlin is a Huanglong judge who is also part of the Midnight Rangers, though she’s somewhat detached from this role due to her fierce, independent, and proud attitude. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 880
  • ATK: 32
  • DEF: 105
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Zapstring’s Dance
  • Magnetic Roar
  • Sky-breaking Thunder Strike
  • Pain Immersion 
  • Target Focus
  • Silversnow
  • Thousand Faces
  • Skillful Cooking
  • Electro Strategy

Yuanwu

An image of Yuanwu from Wuthering Waves
Anyone for tea? Image via Kuro Games.

Yuanwu is a tier-D character who uses the Electro element alongside melee attacks, creating thunderous and electric abilities. He is also skilled in tea therapy and is the owner of the Nightingale Teahouse. 

Initial stats

  • HP: 682
  • ATK: 18
  • DEF: 134
  • Crit. Rate: 5%
  • Resonance Efficiency: 100%
  • Crit. DMG: 150%
  • Max Stamina: 140
  • Resonance Skill DMG Bonus: 0%

Skills

  • Leihuangquan
  • Leihuang Master
  • Blazing Might
  • Decisive Fighter
  • Converge Light
  • Thunder Bombardment
  • Unassuming Thunder
  • Skillful Cooking 
  • Drive Thunder

Those are all the Wuthering Waves characters that we know of so far, but we’ll keep this article updated if any more recruits join the roster before the game is officially released on May. 22. 

Read Article The 10 greatest players in esports history
Fans watch the 2023 RLCS World Championship
Category: General
General
The 10 greatest players in esports history
Sam Nordmark and others Sam Nordmark and others Apr 8, 2024
Read Article What are the best crops for each season in Stardew Valley?
The player watering some crops in Stardew Valley.
Category: Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley
General
General
What are the best crops for each season in Stardew Valley?
Jorge Aguilar and others Jorge Aguilar and others Apr 8, 2024
Read Article House Flipper 2 price: Is it free to play?
A messy house in House Flipper 2.
Category: General
General
House Flipper 2 price: Is it free to play?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Apr 8, 2024
Antonia Haynes
Antonia Haynes is a freelance general gaming writer for Dot Esports who resides in a small seaside town in England where she has lived her whole life. Beginning her video game writing career back in 2014, and having an avid love of gaming since childhood, she became a staff writer in 2018 before becoming freelance in 2023 with her role at Dot Esports. Her ideal day would consist of junk food, fluffy pyjamas and video games because quite frankly going outside is overrated.