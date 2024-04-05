All Wuthering Waves platforms

With Wuthering Waves set to launch in May, anyone who’s interested in checking it out will want to know if it’s available on their platform of choice.

Despite being a free-to-play anime action RPG like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, Wuthering Waves comes not from miHoYo, but another Chinese developer called Kuro Games. While it boasts plenty of similarities to miHoYo’s titles, Wuthering Waves promises “smooth and fast-paced combat” as well as the ability to use the powers of the enemies you defeat.

Which platforms is Wuthering Waves available on?

The PS4 gets Wuthering Waves, but not Xbox or Nintendo? Image via Kuro Games

At the time of writing, Wuthering Waves is available on PC via the Epic Games Store, iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. So, yeah, the exact same platforms as Genshin Impact. However, Wuthering Waves only has a launch date for PC and mobile: May 22, 2024. Kuro Games has yet to lock down a date for the PlayStation versions, so there’s no telling how much longer PS4 and PS5 owners must wait for.

For comparison’s sake, Genshin Impact initially launched for PC, mobile, and PS4 in September 2020, with its PS5 version launching seven months later in April 2021. Something similar happened with Honkai: Star Rail, which launched on PS5 in October 2023, six months after its PC and mobile launch. With any luck, the wait for Wuthering Waves to hit consoles will be roughly around the same length of time.

Will Wuthering Waves release for Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or Steam?

Never say never, but Kuro Games has so far not commented on releasing Wuthering Waves for Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or Steam. Considering miHoYo’s own gacha RPGs, including the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero, have skipped those three platforms, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to assume Wuthering Waves will follow suit. So, unfortunately, it means any anime appreciators on Xbox and Switch will be left out in the cold once more. As for Steam users, if they’re particularly eager to try Wuthering Waves out, they’ll need to set up an Epic Games Store account.

