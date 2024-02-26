Wuthering Waves mobile release date explained

Revealed through multiple trailers and beta experiences, Wuthering Waves’ story-rich Genshin-like open-world experience has left fans on mobile yearning for its release. If you are among the many eager to try the game on Android or iOS, here’s everything we know about Wuthering Waves’ mobile release date.

Recommended Videos

When will Wuthering Waves launch on mobile?

It’s going to be beautiful and magical. Image via Kuro Games

Unfortunately, Kuro Games has yet to announce the official launch date for Wuthering Waves on PC and mobile platforms. That said, we can surely take a guess based on the developer’s moves so far.

At the time of writing, Wuthering Waves is currently in its second closed beta test phase, which began on Feb. 19 and is being conducted for PC, Android, and iOS platforms.

Kuro Games hasn’t announced the end date for the ongoing beta test yet. If you’re wondering how to participate in the ongoing beta phase, it’s a limited test and registrations have already closed. Only those who are qualified or invited can join and try the game in closed beta.

According to players who have tried Wuthering Waves’ second closed beta and based on the latest trailer, Kuro Games has definitely managed to improve the experience a lot from what it was during the first closed beta, which was conducted in 2023. So, the longer we wait, the better the experience will get.

Since all the tests conducted so far have been limited to a group of players only, Kuro Games is likely planning to conduct an open beta before officially launching Wuthering Waves. Considering an open beta, the official launch may not happen before fall this year. Interestingly, players believe Kuro Games will release the title before its license for launch in China expires, reportedly in October 2024.

Wuthering Waves will likely be launched on the same day for all platforms, so mobile users won’t have to wait.