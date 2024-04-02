Category:
General

Is Wuthering Waves free-to-play?

Does Wuthering Waves crash the free-to-play party?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 10:48 am
close up of wuthering waves character
Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves is yet another dazzling RPG on the horizon, and if it’s free-to-play, it’ll be very attractive to prospective players.

Recommended Videos

The free-to-play model shows no signs of stopping. It’s inherently popular purely because players don’t have to spend money to dive in. Wuthering Waves is being thrust into this conversation as much of its gameplay and concepts resemble Genshin Impact, one of the most popular free-to-play RPGs in the world.

So, let’s explore whether developer Kuro Games will charge money for the experience, or whether Wuthering Waves is free to play.

Wuthering Waves: Is it free to play?

encounter in wuthering waves
I want it. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves is a completely free-to-play RPG that will be available as a free download once it launches in 2024. Not only that, but the Wuthering Waves release date for Kuro Games’ project is available right now.

Forget about full price or a discounted fee. Wuthering Waves is free to play, and the only thing you need to do is download the app free of charge. I say app, as it’s restricted to just Android, iOS, and Microsoft Windows for now.

On the other hand, you can play Wuthering Waves multiplayer with your friends in coop mode. The early Wuthering Waves registration numbers are well into the millions, and it’s likely newcomers can successfully sign up, too.

As a Genshin Impact rival, competition between the two titles is inevitable. But making Wuthering Waves free to play is a big positive for the RPG’s hopes of becoming a mainstay in the genre.

Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.