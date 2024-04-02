Is Wuthering Waves multiplayer?

If you’re wondering whether you can play Wuthering Waves—one most-anticipated RPGs this year—with friends, you aren’t the only one.

Recommended Videos

Featuring a beautiful open world, engaging combat mechanics, and lots of magic, Wuthering Waves has plenty to keep the huge community of RPG fans hooked. Launching on May 22, the Kuro Games project has a bunch of features we’re looking forward to—but is multiplayer included among them? We have the answer.

Can you play Wuthering Waves multiplayer?

Boss fights are certainly going to be easier with friends. Image via Kuro Games

Yes, as far as we have seen in the closed beta test phase, you can play Wuthering Waves in multiplayer mode. You can create parties of up to three players and complete missions or defeat bosses together, making the experience much more social. Alternatively, you can also play the game solo if you wish to.

Interestingly, you can also play in a party of two, but the host of the party gets to pick two characters from the roster.

How to play Wuthering Waves with friends

To play Wuthering Waves with friends, here’s what you need to do:

Select the World icon at the top-left of the minimap from the lobby. Here, you will see nearby parties that are available for you to join. Tap Apply to Join to join a party of your choice. To join a friend’s party, you have to add them to your list first. Go to the Terminal menu (the last button on the top-right tab) and select Friends. Select Add Friends and enter their ID to add them. Once they add you back, you can send a co-op request to them.

Wuthering Waves will be available on Android and iOS platforms, as well as on PC via the Epic Games Store. A PS5 launch was reportedly confirmed by Kuro Games, but has apparently been delayed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more