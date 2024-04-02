When does Wuthering Waves release?

The free-to-play, open-world market is getting more intense by the minute, and Wuthering Waves could be yet another headline-maker when it launches.

Wuthering Waves instantly draws comparisons to similar-looking contemporaries like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. It follows in the same free-to-play, gacha-centric footsteps as its rivals, embraces an expansive open-world, and plans to add more content as time goes on.

After undergoing multiple betas and pre-release tests to ensure Wuthering Waves is up to scratch, it seems developer and publisher Kuro Games is finally getting ready to unleash its prized racehorse.

When does Wuthering Waves launch?

Wuthering Waves might fly under the radar in 2024. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves is scheduled to release on May 22, 2024, and is the spiritual successor to the studio’s previous open-world 3D title, Punishing: Gray Raven.

Unlike Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves will not be getting a fully-fledged console release, and will instead be limited to Android, iOS, and Microsoft Windows. The developer might simply be testing the waters to see how Wuthering Waves performs. If the demand is there, then a console release may become a formality.

This may not be an issue, though, as according to the official Wuthering Waves website, as of April 2, 2024, the RPG has already received well over 16 million pre-registrations. Hordes of prospective players are already eagerly awaiting its debut in 2024.

It’s estimated Genshin Impact has over 50 million monthly players and counting, so Wuthering Waves has work to do if it wants to reach the heights of its main competitors. We’ll keep you updated on whether Wuthering Waves gets a wider launch further down the line.

