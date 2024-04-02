Category:
General

When does Wuthering Waves release?

When will it finally make waves?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 08:05 am
character showdown in wuthering waves
Image via Kuro Games

The free-to-play, open-world market is getting more intense by the minute, and Wuthering Waves could be yet another headline-maker when it launches.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves instantly draws comparisons to similar-looking contemporaries like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. It follows in the same free-to-play, gacha-centric footsteps as its rivals, embraces an expansive open-world, and plans to add more content as time goes on.

After undergoing multiple betas and pre-release tests to ensure Wuthering Waves is up to scratch, it seems developer and publisher Kuro Games is finally getting ready to unleash its prized racehorse.

When does Wuthering Waves launch?

flying gameplay in wuthering waves
Wuthering Waves might fly under the radar in 2024. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves is scheduled to release on May 22, 2024, and is the spiritual successor to the studio’s previous open-world 3D title, Punishing: Gray Raven.

Unlike Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves will not be getting a fully-fledged console release, and will instead be limited to Android, iOS, and Microsoft Windows. The developer might simply be testing the waters to see how Wuthering Waves performs. If the demand is there, then a console release may become a formality.

This may not be an issue, though, as according to the official Wuthering Waves website, as of April 2, 2024, the RPG has already received well over 16 million pre-registrations. Hordes of prospective players are already eagerly awaiting its debut in 2024.

It’s estimated Genshin Impact has over 50 million monthly players and counting, so Wuthering Waves has work to do if it wants to reach the heights of its main competitors. We’ll keep you updated on whether Wuthering Waves gets a wider launch further down the line.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Active Blooket codes
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Active Blooket codes
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Is Wuthering Waves multiplayer?
Wuthering Waves characters
Category: General
General
Is Wuthering Waves multiplayer?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 2, 2024
Read Article AFK Journey: Skyclops best teams and guide
Skyclops in the featured slider in AFK Journey.
Category: General
General
AFK Journey: Skyclops best teams and guide
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Active Blooket codes
Category: General
General
Codes
Codes
Active Blooket codes
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Is Wuthering Waves multiplayer?
Wuthering Waves characters
Category: General
General
Is Wuthering Waves multiplayer?
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Apr 2, 2024
Read Article AFK Journey: Skyclops best teams and guide
Skyclops in the featured slider in AFK Journey.
Category: General
General
AFK Journey: Skyclops best teams and guide
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Apr 2, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.