Which Resonator should you select for a Targeted Convene in Wuthering Waves

There's too many to choose.
Getting the best team composition in Wuthering Waves requires a bit of luck and multiple pulls in the Convene, which you unlock after your physical in the Academy. You can also access the Targeted Convene, which allows you to target one of five five-star Resonators in your pulls.

However, knowing which one to choose can be the hardest part; all five Resonators in the Targeted Convene are five-star characters that each utilize different elements and weapons. That said, it’s easy to figure out what you need.

Wuthering Waves: Select a Resonator for Targeted Convene

five five-star characters in targeted convene in wuthering waves
It’s an easy choice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Resonator you should select in Targeted Convene should be based on what you need for your team composition, with a few exceptions.

Firstly, Calcharo is one of the best DPS Resonators in Wuthering Waves, so if you need a main DPS Resonator, he’s an incredible pick and should be your first priority.

If you already have a main DPS in your party, Verina is the best healing support and should be your next highest priority. Not only can she heal teammates, but she can shield, deal damage, and buff attacks too. So, the Spectro Support is certainly someone you’ll want to have on your team too—as long as she fits your lineup.

PriorityNameRoleElementWeapon
OneCalcharoDPSElectroBroadblade
TwoVerinaSupportSpectroRectifier
ThreeEncoreDPSFusionRectifier
FourLingyangDPSGlacioGauntlets
FiveJianxinSupport/DPSAeroGauntlets

Although we’ve based this list on team roles and what you may need, it’s really up to you which Resonator you’d like to pick here. If you simply love Encore’s character design, then pick her. If you plan on making an all-female squad, you may opt for Verina, Encore, and Jianxin over Calcharo and Lingyang. And that’s okay.

Calcharo and Verina are simply two of the best Resonators for the DPS and Support roles that you should consider for your first picks, depending on what you need for your team in Wuthering Waves in the early days.

I myself picked Calcharo; I needed the DPS to put the icing on my team.

