How to unlock Tower of Adversity in Wuthering Waves

The Tower of Adversity is one of the final areas you unlock in Wuthering Waves and is used mainly for end-game content as a way to unlock powerful items.

When you unlock The Tower of Adversity, you can take on sets of challenges against powerful enemies. By defeating the tower in order over seasons, with difficulty increasing the more you climb, you can get a series of items to pull more gacha characters or level up your cast.

But how do you even get to it?

Wuthering Waves: How to find Tower of Adversity

Welcome to late game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tower of Adversity requires two things to unlock in Wuthering Waves.

You first need to reach Union Level rank of 15. Levelling up can be a bit of a slog and took me around 12 hours of solid gameplay to get to, but it’s possible to reach if you do all the side quests—like the Photos of Jinzhou quest—that give the most Union Level exp and travel around to open chests and claim towers.

After you reach level 15, the tutorial quest Alone in the Abyss unlocks. Completing it will take you to the Tower of Adversity, where you can take on its many floors and end-game content.

The Tower of Adversity is made for late-game and even end-game content, so it makes sense it would take this long. Sit back, relax, and don’t rush through the game just to make it to the final slog too early.

