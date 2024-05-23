Wuthering Waves: Photos of Jinzhou side quest guide

Jinzhou is full of peculiar folk, and surprisingly, most of them aren’t even your companions in Wuthering Waves.

In typical gacha game fashion, Wuthering Waves asks you to grind a couple of side quests before you can progress with the main storyline. And so begins your quest to become a photographer in the game’s main city, Jinzhou. While you may have given photo mode a chance before picking up this side quest, Bowen gives you a specific camera tool you must use.

If you’re unfamiliar with how to switch equipment, or how to zoom in or out with the camera, this quest might prove difficult for you. After all, I’m sure you downloaded this gacha game to get as many free pulls and the best Resonators—not to become a part-time photographer. In this guide, I’ll show you how to take every picture and complete Photos of Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves.

How to start Photos of Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves

To start Photos of Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves, speak with the crowd staring at the old man on top of a building, Bowen, in Jinzhou after completing the Ominous Star main quest. This side quest appears in your quest log to help you reach Union level 14 and start Clashing Blades, so you can track it using your map.

How to complete Photos of Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves

How to use the camera in Wuthering Waves

Wasn’t born for this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During this quest, you get an extra Utility tool: a camera. You can equip it by holding the Tab key on PC or opening the menu wheel with the arrow buttons if you’re playing with a controller. To use the camera, just press T on your keyboard or hold L1 and tap triangle if you’re playing with a controller. You can also zoom in and out with L2 (LB) and R2 (RB), or using the mouse wheel.

Keep in mind that you can also enter photo mode from the pause menu. There’s a camera icon at the bottom right of the menu screen. That said, entering photo mode manually won’t help you complete this side quest.

If you get an error saying “You cannot take photo in current state,” don’t panic. Just try taking the picture from a different angle, or make sure you’re standing still before opening the camera tool.

First picture for Bowen: Huabiao Square

You may need to try a couple of angles to get the green frame. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To take the first picture for Bowen in Photos of Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves, grapple to the roof of the building where he was standing before you interrupted him. Then, as you stand on the very edge of the roof, whip out the camera and focus on the square in front of you.

Try a couple of angles until the frame turns green, which indicates you’re good to take the picture. When you’re ready, take this picture to Bowen to proceed to the second picture.

Second picture for Bowen: Three Cats

Here, kitties. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To take the second picture for Bowen in Photos of Jinzhou in Wuthering Waves, head to the designated location southeast of Jinzhou and stand slightly behind Bowen. From this location, whip out your camera and aim to take a picture of the three cats in front of you: two are sitting on the grass while one’s perched atop the cliff.

You might need to zoom out a bit before the frame turns green, as shown in the image above. When ready, hand in this second picture to Bowen. Two down, there’s one more to go.

Third picture for Bowen: Family Bridge

Say cheese. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last picture you must take for Bowen in Wuthering Waves is on top of a bridge. While standing on the edge of the bridge in front of him, take out the camera, and snap a picture of him and the family behind him on the bridge. Again, you might need to zoom out a bit for the frame to turn green.

Once you’re happy with your picture, take it back to Bowen to complete this quest.

Wuthering Waves: Photos of Jinzhou rewards

For completing this side quest, you get 150 Union EXP, 20 Astrite, three Medium Energy Capsules, and 12,000 Shell Credits. While it’s not the most flashy reward, it’s a fairly early-game side quest that helps you get to level 14.

