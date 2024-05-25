How to play Wuthering Waves on Mac

Wuthering Waves has emerged as the newest open-world Gacha game in the market, but many are curious as to whether they can play the game on a Mac.

The game occurs in a post-apocalyptic era when Tacet Discords have overtaken the lands. Humanity’s only hope relies on resonators who can fight back against these Echoes. It is a live-service title that should have the developers update the game, which will always provide something new for the gamers.

But if you want Wuthering Waves on Mac, here are a few ways to play it.

Playing Wuthering Waves on Mac, explained

Wuthering Waves has many new characters. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play title available on Windows via its official launcher and Epic Games Store. It is also available for Android devices and is not natively available on Mac, but you can play the game on iOS.

Until developers add more platforms that can support the game, there are two ways to play Wuthering Waves on Mac at the time of writing:

Windows Emulator: Emulators like BlueStacks are great for running Windows on your Mac. Once you set up your Steam account, you can run your games, but because Wuthering Waves is free, you can use any account. Keep in mind that your progress will get lost if you keep switching accounts. It is important to note the game is not optimized for emulators so you might face minor crashes or shuttering issues. Cloud Gaming: If you have a stable internet connection, Cloud gaming using services like GeForce Now could be a perfect way to play the game on your Mac. The service provides high-end performance to your device, so you won’t have to worry about the graphics and play Wuthering Waves at your speed.

Once you’re in, be sure to adjust your settings and improve your FPS so you can experience Wuthering Waves as it was intended.

