Image via KuroGames
How to increase your FPS in Wuthering Waves – Performance and FPS cap explained

Get your frames up in Wuthering Waves for a smoother experience.
Wuthering Waves features flashy animations and a stunning environment that takes its combat system to the next level. For the best experience, increasing your FPS in Wuthering Waves is a must.

Most modern iPhones, Android phones, and PCs can easily handle the latest games. But I’m a competitive gamer at heart, and I prioritize performance above all in all games I play, including Wuthering Waves.

The best Wuthering Waves graphics settings for performance and FPS boost on PC

Jiyan with a light blue spirit dragon behind him, surrounded by an aura.
Image via KURO GAMES

The best Wuthering Waves graphics settings help with FPS drops, stuttering, and performance-based lag. When you lower your in-game graphics settings, Wuthering Waves uses fewer resources, so you maintain a smooth frame rate.

Graphics QualityMedium
Screen ModeFullscreen
ResolutionYour native resolution
Frame rate60 fps or 120 when it unlocks
Shadow QualityLow
Special Effects QualityLow
LOD BiasLow
Capsule AOLow
Volumetric FogOff
Volumetric LightningOff
NVIDIA DLSSOn
Super ResolutionPerformance
SharpeningZero
Anti-AliasingOff
V-syncOff
NVIDIA ReflexOn

Tip: At the time of writing, Wuthering Waves doesn’t natively support 120 fps. The developer took down the option after it caused bugs during the beta. But you can still play Wuthering Waves at 120 fps. Alternative solutions allow you to increase the fps cap in the game.

The best Wuthering Waves graphics settings for performance and FPS on mobile — iPhone and Android

If you bought a flagship phone in recent years, then your device should satisfy Wuthering Waves’ system requirements. But Phone and Android phones can get hot quickly and throttle their performance, and that’s where the best Wuthering Waves graphics settings for mobile come into play.

While mobile devices have fewer settings, the following configuration can still positively impact Wuthering Waves’ performance on mobile.

  • Graphics Quality: Low
  • Resolution: High
  • Frame rate: 30 or 60 fps
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Special Effects Quality: Low
  • FSR: Off
  • LOD Bias: Medium
  • Capsule AO: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: Off
