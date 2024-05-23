How to increase your FPS in Wuthering Waves – Performance and FPS cap explained

Wuthering Waves features flashy animations and a stunning environment that takes its combat system to the next level. For the best experience, increasing your FPS in Wuthering Waves is a must.

Most modern iPhones, Android phones, and PCs can easily handle the latest games. But I’m a competitive gamer at heart, and I prioritize performance above all in all games I play, including Wuthering Waves.

The best Wuthering Waves graphics settings for performance and FPS boost on PC

Only the best shall get your frames higher. Image via KURO GAMES

The best Wuthering Waves graphics settings help with FPS drops, stuttering, and performance-based lag. When you lower your in-game graphics settings, Wuthering Waves uses fewer resources, so you maintain a smooth frame rate.

Graphics Quality Medium Screen Mode Fullscreen Resolution Your native resolution Frame rate 60 fps or 120 when it unlocks Shadow Quality Low Special Effects Quality Low LOD Bias Low Capsule AO Low Volumetric Fog Off Volumetric Lightning Off NVIDIA DLSS On Super Resolution Performance Sharpening Zero Anti-Aliasing Off V-sync Off NVIDIA Reflex On

Tip: At the time of writing, Wuthering Waves doesn’t natively support 120 fps. The developer took down the option after it caused bugs during the beta. But you can still play Wuthering Waves at 120 fps. Alternative solutions allow you to increase the fps cap in the game.

The best Wuthering Waves graphics settings for performance and FPS on mobile — iPhone and Android

Let’s head to the settings first. Screenshot by Dot Esports Click on the cog icon on the bottom right. Screenshot by Dot Esports Choose graphical settings from the left and make the adjustments. Screenshot by Dot Esports Looking smooth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you bought a flagship phone in recent years, then your device should satisfy Wuthering Waves’ system requirements. But Phone and Android phones can get hot quickly and throttle their performance, and that’s where the best Wuthering Waves graphics settings for mobile come into play.

While mobile devices have fewer settings, the following configuration can still positively impact Wuthering Waves’ performance on mobile.

Graphics Quality: Low

Low Resolution: High

High Frame rate: 30 or 60 fps

30 or 60 fps Shadow Quality: Low

Low Special Effects Quality: Low

Low FSR: Off

Off LOD Bias: Medium

Medium Capsule AO: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Off

