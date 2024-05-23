How to fix lag in Wuthering Waves

Online games are never immune to performance hiccups, and Wuthering Waves is no exception. If you’re experiencing lag while exploring the open world, you certainly aren’t the only one.

Wuthering Waves offers a vast, expansive action-RPG experience, and delivers almost every promise to gacha fans. I say “almost” because many players are reporting its performance and optimization aren’t exactly the best. But, considering Wuthering Waves has only just launched, these issues aren’t unexpected.

So, if you find yourself lagging out while completing quests or exploring in Wuthering Waves, we have a few solutions you can try.

Wuthering Waves lag: Solutions and how to fix

Devs, please fix the lag. Image via KuroGames

At the time of writing, the lag you’re facing in Wuthering Waves is mostly because of the server bottleneck caused by a huge influx of players. You can’t expect anything different on the launch day of a free-to-play Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail competitor.

So, there isn’t much you can do about it right now, except wait for Kuro Games to fix things up on the backend and for the hype to subside. But I know most of you are too impatient to wait, so here are a few workarounds that should help with the lag in Wuthering Waves for now.

Turn down the graphics settings

This is a no-brainer. Simply open the Terminal, hit the cog (the Settings icon) and go to the Graphics Settings. Lower the Graphics Quality—I recommend switching to Low (or Very Low) if you’re experiencing lots of lag. Experiment to see what helps.

Next, make sure the following settings are disabled:

V-Sync

Motion Blur

Volumetric Fog

Volumetric Lighting

Capsule AO

Then, set Shadow Quality, Special Effects Quality, and LOD Bias to Low. Set the Frame Rate to 60. If your video card supports NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR, make sure you enable them and set Super Resolution to Auto. This should help reduce the lag you’re facing in Wuthering Waves.

Close background programs

Make sure to close unnecessary background programs as they hog resources, possibly causing the game to lag. On PC, close programs like Discord, Spotify, Steam, and others from the System Tray.

Check your network connection

Internet hiccups can also cause Wuthering Waves to lag, making it seem like you’re encountering performance issues. Check if you’re connected to the server closest to you and are getting a green ping. If not, connect to a different one and see if it helps.

Try restarting your router and modem, as this should help fix any temporary glitches in your network. Make sure you aren’t connected to a VPN. If nothing helps to fix your internet, you may want to give your ISP a call.

If none of the above helps, there’s only one thing left for you to do: Report the issue and wait for Kuro Games to boost the server capacity. It’s annoying, but it is what it is.

