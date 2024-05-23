All Wuthering Waves server locations

Choosing a correct server in any multiplayer game is pivotal enjoying the experience. If you choose the wrong one, ping issues could make the game unplayable, and the case is no different with Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves fully launched on May 23, with thousands of players flooding to play the new Genshin-like adventure. But with players from all around the world downloading and logging in, you need to select a server you want to play on. This is one of your most important choices early on. Wuthering Waves is mostly a single-player journey, but you can play co-op as well.

All Wuthering Waves servers and their alleged locations

There are only five servers in Wuthering Waves so far, excluding the Chinese one, which isn’t accessible without third-party applications. Here are the five servers and our recommendations of which you should choose depending on your location.

Server Which regions? America All Americas Asia East Russia, Mongolia, India, South Korea, Japan Europe European countries, Africa, Middle East, West Russia HMT (Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan) Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and nearby countries SEA Australia, Oceania, Southeast Asian countries

The developer hasn’t disclosed where exactly these servers are located, which could be frustrating for a few players. Obviously, if you’re in Spain, the European server is best, and if you’re in the U.S., then the choice is obvious too.

After reaching Union Level 22, you can co-op with friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But for players between server locations, like the Philippines, the choice isn’t so easy. If that applies to you, we advise you to try and connect to both Asia and SEA, since the former could be located in Japan, judging by beta players’ reactions. Then, see which one gives you the best ping.

Beta players in Australia and Oceania are reporting that the SEA sever works the best for them. When it comes to both Americas, there’s really no other options than the America server. Once we know the exact locations of specific servers, we’ll update the article accordingly.

