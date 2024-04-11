Category:
Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves release countdown: Exact start time and date for PC and mobile

Mark your calendar.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 10:25 am
close up of wuthering waves character
Image via Kuro Games

If games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail leave you starry-eyed, chances are you are aware of Kuro Games’ upcoming aRPG title, Wuthering Waves. While it has yet to make it to the market, it’s coming soon.

Recommended Videos

Promising a rich storyline, detailed open world, and engaging combat mechanics, Wuthering Waves is one of the year’s most anticipated releases in its genre. Having conducted multiple successful closed beta tests, Kuro Games is ready to unveil its new masterpiece globally—but when is it slated for exactly? 

For those interested, we have added the release date and countdown to keep track of Wuthering Waves’ launch easily. 

When does Wuthering Waves release?

Three Resonators sitting at a cafe table
It’s coming soon. Image via KURO GAMES

According to Kuro Games’ announcement, Wuthering Waves releases on May 22 for multiple platforms, including PC and mobile (Android, iOS). A PlayStation port may happen soon, according to leaks, although Xbox and Nintendo Switch ports may be far-fetched. 

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
5
:
5
:
0
4
:
3
8
:
0
1

Kuro Games announced the release time zone to be PT, so we can expect it to drop at 12am PT on May 22 (2am CT). Note that the countdown timer reflects the release time in CT.

You can pre-register for Wuthering Waves via the Epic Games Store for PC, via the App Store for iOS, and the Play Store for Android. Doing so will preload the game on your device as soon as it’s available. Interestingly, Kuro Games is also hosting a pre-register milestone event now, so you can earn in-game goodies based on the number of players pre-registering.

We will update the countdown when Kuro Games announces the official release times for Wuthering Waves.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to find and grow food in The Planet Crafter
Food Grower is growing a mushroom in The Planet Crafter
Category: The Planet Crafter
The Planet Crafter
How to find and grow food in The Planet Crafter
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Apr 11, 2024
Read Article How to get and use the R-36 Eruptor in Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 R-36 Eruptor
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get and use the R-36 Eruptor in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 11, 2024
Read Article How to build a base in The Planet Crafter
Base on Planet Crafter game with moon in background
Category: Indies
Indies
How to build a base in The Planet Crafter
Danny Forster Danny Forster Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com