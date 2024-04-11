Wuthering Waves release countdown: Exact start time and date for PC and mobile

If games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail leave you starry-eyed, chances are you are aware of Kuro Games’ upcoming aRPG title, Wuthering Waves. While it has yet to make it to the market, it’s coming soon.

Recommended Videos

Promising a rich storyline, detailed open world, and engaging combat mechanics, Wuthering Waves is one of the year’s most anticipated releases in its genre. Having conducted multiple successful closed beta tests, Kuro Games is ready to unveil its new masterpiece globally—but when is it slated for exactly?

For those interested, we have added the release date and countdown to keep track of Wuthering Waves’ launch easily.

When does Wuthering Waves release?

It’s coming soon. Image via KURO GAMES

According to Kuro Games’ announcement, Wuthering Waves releases on May 22 for multiple platforms, including PC and mobile (Android, iOS). A PlayStation port may happen soon, according to leaks, although Xbox and Nintendo Switch ports may be far-fetched.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 5 : 5 : 0 4 : 3 8 : 0 1

Kuro Games announced the release time zone to be PT, so we can expect it to drop at 12am PT on May 22 (2am CT). Note that the countdown timer reflects the release time in CT.

You can pre-register for Wuthering Waves via the Epic Games Store for PC, via the App Store for iOS, and the Play Store for Android. Doing so will preload the game on your device as soon as it’s available. Interestingly, Kuro Games is also hosting a pre-register milestone event now, so you can earn in-game goodies based on the number of players pre-registering.

We will update the countdown when Kuro Games announces the official release times for Wuthering Waves.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more