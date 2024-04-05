How to pre-register for Wuthering Waves and all rewards

The Wuthering Waves suspense and hype is building, and if you’re eager to explore, I implore you to sign up for pre-registration and get rewarded for doing so.
Wuthering Waves is riding a wave of anticipation with the free-to-play open-world title looking to insert itself into a competitive market. Action, quests, a beautiful world, and animated characters have proven to be successful traits of a F2P RPG—as Genshin Impact has shown.
The similarities between Wuthering Waves and Genshin Impact are unmistakable, but the former looks to add a new spin on things with more magical and sci-fi elements.
Wuthering Waves pre-register guide
To pre-register for Wuthering Waves, go to the main website, follow a few, easy sign-up instructions, and complete the pre-registration sign up to guarantee your involvement.
Here are some detailed instructions to guide you through the process:
- Head on over to the Wuthering Waves pre-registeration page.
- Click the big “Pre-register” button icon.
- Choose the “Register now” option to automatically open up a new page.
- Enter a valid email address and complete the verification to recieve a code.
- Check your email, and input you received code in the verification box from earlier.
- Then, enter a password you will remember, and enter it again underneath to complete registration.
- Once successful, close the page, and return to the original sign-in page where we clicked to register.
- Enter your newly registered email and password and click to sign in.
- It should say “Pre-register successful,” and you will be ready to go once Wuthering Waves releases.
You can also do the same pre-register process by going to the Android and Apple store on mobile, or the Epic Games Store on PC.
Wuthering Waves pre-register rewards
For completing the Wuthering Waves pre-register opportunity, you will get Shell Credits, Potions, and other resources to start you off on the right foot.
The developer has already outlined every reward that can earned, and it’s all dependent on how many people sign up and pre-register for Wuthering Waves:
- 5,000,000 players: Shell Credit x80,000 (Completed)
- 10,000,000 players: Advanced Resonance Potion x10 (Completed)
- 15,000,000 players: Astrite x200 (Completed)
- 20,000,000 players: Sigil: En Route x1
- 30,000,000 players: Lustrous Tide x20
As of April. 5, 2024, at the time of writing, Wuthering Waves has 16,451,986 sign ups already. Given that Wuthering Waves‘ release is still over a month away, there is plenty of time for newcomers to get involved—meaning the 20,000,000 target should be in reach!
