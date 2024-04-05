Wuthering Waves system requirements: PC and mobile specs

As the release of Wuthering Waves draws near, it’s time to make sure your devices meet the system requirements of the game and you’re all set to dive in as soon as the game launches.

Wuthering Waves is an anime-styled open-world action RPG akin to games like Genshin Impact. You travel across the open world using grappling hooks and wall dashes, defeat enemies in fast-paced combat, and assemble a team of Resonators through the gacha system.

For all of you who plan to dive into this new exciting adventure, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Wuthering Waves on both PC and mobile.

Wuthering Waves PC system requirements

Got to enjoy the stunning fights to their fullest. Image via KURO GAMES

The official PC specs for Wuthering Waves are pretty high. The minimum specs for you to launch and play the game according to Epic Games Store require you to have 16GB of memory and an Intel i5 9th Gen processor. However, according to players who tried out the closed beta, the game ran fine on lower configurations as well.

You should still try and meet at least the minimum requirements of the game to ensure a seamless experience without major performance issues. Below you’ll find the list of minimum and required PC specs to fully enjoy Wuthering Waves once it releases.

Minimum PC specs for Wuthering Waves

Operating System: Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit

Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit CPU: Intel i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 2700

Intel i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 2700 RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: GTX 1060 / RX 570

GTX 1060 / RX 570 Storage: 30GB

Recommended PC specs for Wuthering Waves

Operating System: Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit

Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit CPU: Intel i7 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 3700

Intel i7 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 3700 RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: GTX 2060 / RX 5700XT

GTX 2060 / RX 5700XT Storage: 30G

Wuthering Waves mobile system requirements

The mobile system requirements are a bit trickier as there’s almost no information about them on the official marketplaces. The specs below feature the system requirements for the Wuthering Waves second closed beta test, and as we get closer to the release date, they can slightly change. It’s unlikely there’ll be any major changes to the requirements, but it’s still something to keep in mind, especially if you’re looking at the minimum specs.

Android specs for Wuthering Waves

Minimum

Operating System: Version 7.0

Version 7.0 CPU: Snapdragon 835, MediaTek G71/72, or equivalent

Snapdragon 835, MediaTek G71/72, or equivalent Storage: 12GB

Recommended

Operating System: Version 7.0

Version 7.0 CPU: Snapdragon Gen1+/Gen2/Gen3 processor or MediaTek equivalent

Snapdragon Gen1+/Gen2/Gen3 processor or MediaTek equivalent Storage: 12GB

iOS specs for Wuthering Waves

Minimum

Device: iPhone 11 or newer

iPhone 11 or newer iOS version: iOS 13.0

iOS 13.0 Storage: 12GB

Recommended

Device: iPhone 13 or newer

iPhone 13 or newer iOS version: iOS 15.0

iOS 15.0 Storage: 12GB

