Wuthering Waves system requirements: PC and mobile specs

Published: Apr 5, 2024 06:05 am
Three Resonators sitting at a cafe table
Image via KURO GAMES

As the release of Wuthering Waves draws near, it’s time to make sure your devices meet the system requirements of the game and you’re all set to dive in as soon as the game launches.

Wuthering Waves is an anime-styled open-world action RPG akin to games like Genshin Impact. You travel across the open world using grappling hooks and wall dashes, defeat enemies in fast-paced combat, and assemble a team of Resonators through the gacha system.

For all of you who plan to dive into this new exciting adventure, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Wuthering Waves on both PC and mobile.

Wuthering Waves PC system requirements

A boss fight in Wuthering Waves
Got to enjoy the stunning fights to their fullest. Image via KURO GAMES

The official PC specs for Wuthering Waves are pretty high. The minimum specs for you to launch and play the game according to Epic Games Store require you to have 16GB of memory and an Intel i5 9th Gen processor. However, according to players who tried out the closed beta, the game ran fine on lower configurations as well.

You should still try and meet at least the minimum requirements of the game to ensure a seamless experience without major performance issues. Below you’ll find the list of minimum and required PC specs to fully enjoy Wuthering Waves once it releases.

Minimum PC specs for Wuthering Waves

  • Operating System: Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit
  • CPU: Intel i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 2700
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: GTX 1060 / RX 570
  • Storage: 30GB

Recommended PC specs for Wuthering Waves

  • Operating System: Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit
  • CPU: Intel i7 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 3700
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: GTX 2060 / RX 5700XT
  • Storage: 30G

Wuthering Waves mobile system requirements

The mobile system requirements are a bit trickier as there’s almost no information about them on the official marketplaces. The specs below feature the system requirements for the Wuthering Waves second closed beta test, and as we get closer to the release date, they can slightly change. It’s unlikely there’ll be any major changes to the requirements, but it’s still something to keep in mind, especially if you’re looking at the minimum specs.

Android specs for Wuthering Waves

Minimum

  • Operating System: Version 7.0
  • CPU: Snapdragon 835, MediaTek G71/72, or equivalent
  • Storage: 12GB

Recommended

  • Operating System: Version 7.0
  • CPU: Snapdragon Gen1+/Gen2/Gen3 processor or MediaTek equivalent
  • Storage: 12GB

iOS specs for Wuthering Waves

Minimum

  • Device: iPhone 11 or newer
  • iOS version: iOS 13.0
  • Storage: 12GB

Recommended

  • Device: iPhone 13 or newer
  • iOS version: iOS 15.0
  • Storage: 12GB
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.