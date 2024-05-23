Wuthering Waves shares many similarities with games like Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy. One such similarity is the Union Level, which is similar to Adventure Ranks in Genshin because it increases as you play the game and gives you rewards periodically.

Here’s how to claim Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves.

Before claiming Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves

Raise that Union level first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To claim your Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves, you must unlock them first. Even though you start gaining Union Level experience as soon as you start playing the game, you won’t have a way to claim rewards until after you’ve completed the introductory quests in Jinzhou (the main capital).

Follow the questline, finish the quests in Jinzhou, and when you exit the capital, you can start thinking about claiming the Union Level rewards.

How to claim Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves

You can claim the Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves from the Event tab in the Awakening Journey section.

Select the Event option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock the Event tab after exiting Jinzhou and completing the introductory quest. You can claim your first Union Level reward at level five. When I exited the city and got to explore the world freely, I was still level four. So, go around, collect some chests, fight some baddies, or just follow the quest line, and it should take you long to get to level five. Use your Sensore Module to help you look for chests that grant Union experience points.

Claim your Union rewards from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once your Union Level is at five, do the following:

Open your main menu

Select the Event option

option In the Event option, select the Awakening Journey tab —it’s the third one from the bottom on the left side of the screen

—it’s the third one from the bottom on the left side of the screen You can claim your first reward by selecting the first reward tier (it has a big number five on it)

Your first reward is five Lustroud Tide (used for pulling new characters) and 200 Astride. The rewards automatically get added to your inventory, so there’s no need to claim them via mail. Your next Union Level award is at level 15, so have fun.

