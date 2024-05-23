Wuthering Waves tower in Junzhou
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to claim Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves

It’s your reward for simply playing the game.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: May 23, 2024 06:00 am

Wuthering Waves shares many similarities with games like Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy. One such similarity is the Union Level, which is similar to Adventure Ranks in Genshin because it increases as you play the game and gives you rewards periodically.

Here’s how to claim Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves.

Before claiming Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves the main character is looking at the Union Level
Raise that Union level first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To claim your Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves, you must unlock them first. Even though you start gaining Union Level experience as soon as you start playing the game, you won’t have a way to claim rewards until after you’ve completed the introductory quests in Jinzhou (the main capital). 

Follow the questline, finish the quests in Jinzhou, and when you exit the capital, you can start thinking about claiming the Union Level rewards.

How to claim Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves

You can claim the Union Level rewards in Wuthering Waves from the Event tab in the Awakening Journey section. 

Wuthering waves main menu with the Events tab circled
Select the Event option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock the Event tab after exiting Jinzhou and completing the introductory quest. You can claim your first Union Level reward at level five. When I exited the city and got to explore the world freely, I was still level four. So, go around, collect some chests, fight some baddies, or just follow the quest line, and it should take you long to get to level five. Use your Sensore Module to help you look for chests that grant Union experience points.

Wuthering Waves Union Level rewards claiming
Claim your Union rewards from here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once your Union Level is at five, do the following: 

  • Open your main menu
  • Select the Event option 
  • In the Event option, select the Awakening Journey tab—it’s the third one from the bottom on the left side of the screen 
  • You can claim your first reward by selecting the first reward tier (it has a big number five on it)

Your first reward is five Lustroud Tide (used for pulling new characters) and 200 Astride. The rewards automatically get added to your inventory, so there’s no need to claim them via mail. Your next Union Level award is at level 15, so have fun. 

Read Article New Genshin, Honkai rival is live and the early hype is already boiling over
Jianxin, Gauntlets user in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
New Genshin, Honkai rival is live and the early hype is already boiling over
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 23, 2024
Read Article How to fix Redeem Failed error in Wuthering Waves
Female sword user in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to fix Redeem Failed error in Wuthering Waves
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 23, 2024
Read Article Where to find LF Whisperin Core in Wuthering Waves
main character cutscene wuthering waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Where to find LF Whisperin Core in Wuthering Waves
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 23, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.