How to unlock Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast battle pass and all rewards

A gacha system with premium currencies simply isn’t enough—Wuthering Waves is also determined to turn resource-gathering into a money-making scheme with the Pioneer Podcast battle pass.
That said, Wuthering Waves is kind enough to restrict access to this battle pass until you’re done with the first few hours of the game, just so you don’t go wasting your money. While battle passes are a common mechanic in most free games nowadays, each game handles battle passes differently. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock the Pioneer Podcast battle bass, how to claim all the rewards, and how each tier works in Wuthering Waves.
How the Pioneer Podcast battle pass works in Wuthering Waves
Pioneer Podcast is a battle pass for Wuthering Waves. Like many battle passes, you get rewards for completing certain quests. Here, they’re called Morning Broadcasts (daily quests), Weekly Highlights (weekly quests), and Seasonal Specials (seasonal quests). The more quests you complete, the more EXP you get, and the more rewards you can claim.
Once you have access to the Pioneer Podcast battle pass, there are three reward tracks to look out for:
- Public Channel (Free): Every reward from the Public Channel row is available to claim as long as you’ve got the EXP. No real money is required.
- Insider Channel: If you want the rewards on the bottom row, you must unlock the Insider Channel for €9.99. Once you’ve unlocked this tier, you can claim the rewards as long as you’ve got the EXP for them.
- Connoisseur Channel: You can claim all the Insider Channel rewards without grinding for EXP for €20.99. It also increases your Podcast level by 10, which means you instantly get access to 10 rewards from the Public Channel, too.
How to unlock Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast
To unlock the Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast, reach Union level 10 and upgrade your SOL3 Phase to Rank 2.
How to reach Union level 10
You reach Union level 10 by collecting sufficient Union EXP. You can get Union EXP by completing quests, claiming completed challenges, and exploring. The more you play, the more Union EXP you get. It took me around two hours of gameplay to get to level 10. You can check your Union level by opening the pause menu and checking the bottom left corner.
How to upgrade SOL3 Phase
To Ascend a Resonator to a ranked up SOL3 Phase, open the pause menu and select the Resonators tab. Navigate through the Resonators and select the one you want to Ascend. The last step is to use the required materials to Ascend this Resonator. If you’re missing some, check out our guide on how to get LM Whisperin Cores in Wuthering Waves.
All Rewards from Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast battle pass
The Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast battle pass comes with 70 reward columns for each tier, which amounts to 140 rewards.
|Reward Column
|Public Channel Reward
|Insider Channel Reward
|1
|10000 Shell Credits
|680 Astrite
|2
|Nine Basic Resonance Potions
|Nine Medium Resonance Potions
|3
|Seven Basic Energy Cores
|Six Medium Energy Cores
|4
|Nine Basic Resonance Potions
|10 Basic Sealed Tubes
|5
|One Crystal Solvent
|One Crystal Solvent
One Lustrous Tide
|6
|10000 Shell Credits
|65000 Shell Credits
|7
|Nine Basic Resonance Potions
|Nine Medium Resonance Potions
|8
|Seven Basic Energy Cores
|Six Medium Energy Cores
|9
|Nine Basic Resonance Potions
|10 Basic Sealed Tubes
|10
|One Lustrous Tide
|One Crystal Solvent
One Radiant Tide
|
|11
|15000 Shell Credits
|95000 Shell Credits
|12
|Six Medium Resonance Potions
|Seven Advanced Resonance Potions
|13
|Four Medium Energy Cores
|Four Advanced Energy Cores
|14
|Five Sealed Tubes
|10 Medium Sealed Tubes
|15
|One Crystal Solvent
|One Crystal Solvent
Nine Pioneer Association Advanced Supply
|16
|15000 Shell Credits
|95000 Shell Credits
|17
|Six Medium Resonance Potions
|Seven Advanced Resonance Potions
|18
|Four Medium Energy Cores
|Four Advanced Energy Cores
|19
|Five Sealed Tubes
|10 Medium Sealed Tubes
|20
|One Lustrous Tide
|One Crystal Solvent
One Radiant Tide
|
|21
|15000 Shell Credits
|95000 Shell Credits
|22
|Six Medium Resonance Potions
|Seven Advanced Resonance Potions
|23
|Four Medium Energy Cores
|Four Advanced Energy Cores
|24
|Five Sealed Tubes
|10 Medium Sealed Tubes
|25
|One Crystal Solvent
|One Crystal Solvent
50 Premium Tuner
|26
|15000 Shell Credits
|95000 Shell Credits
|27
|Six Medium Resonance Potions
|Seven Advanced Resonance Potions
|28
|Four Medium Energy Cores
|Four Advanced Energy Cores
|29
|Five Sealed Tubes
|10 Medium Sealed Tubes
|30
|One Lustrous Tide
|One Advanced Pioneer Weapon Chest
One Radiant Tide
|
|31
|21000 Shell Credits
|130000 Shell Credits
|32
|Three Advanced Resonance Potions
|10 Advanced Resonance Potions
|33
|Three Advanced Energy Cores
|Six Advanced Energy Cores
|34
|Four Medium Sealed Tubes
|Eight Advanced Sealed Tubes
|35
|One Crystal Solvent
|One Crystal Solvent
One Lustrous Tide
|36
|21000 Shell Credits
|130000 Shell Credits
|37
|Three Advanced Resonance Potions
|10 Advanced Resonance Potions
|38
|Three Advanced Energy Cores
|Six Advanced Energy Cores
|39
|Four Medium Sealed Tubes
|Eight Advanced Sealed Tubes
|40
|One Lustrous Tide
|One Radiant Tide
50 Premium Tuner
|
|41
|21000 Shell Credits
|130000 Shell Credits
|42
|Three Advanced Resonance Potions
|10 Advanced Resonance Potions
|43
|Three Advanced Energy Cores
|Six Advanced Energy Cores
|44
|Four Medium Sealed Tubes
|Eight Advanced Sealed Tubes
|45
|One Crystal Solvent
|One Crystal Solvent
50 Premium Tuner
|46
|21000 Shell Credits
|130000 Shell Credits
|47
|Three Advanced Resonance Potions
|Six Premium Resonance Potions
|48
|Three Advanced Energy Cores
|Three Premium Energy Cores
|49
|Four Medium Sealed Tubes
|Four Premium Sealed Tubes
|50
|One Lustrous Tide
|One Crystal Solvent
100 Premium Tuner
|
|51
|5000 Shell Credits
|20000 Shell Credits
|52
|Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
|Three Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
|53
|5000 Shell Credits
|20000 Shell Credits
|54
|Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
|Three Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
|55
|Two Pioneer Association Advanced Supply
|Three Pioneer Association Premium Supply
|56
|5000 Shell Credits
|20000 Shell Credits
|57
|Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
|Three Incomplete Elite Class Echo
|58
|5000 Shell Credits
|20000 Shell Credits
|59
|Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
|Three Incomplete Elite Class Echo
|60
|Two Pioneer Association Advanced Supply
|Three Pioneer Association Premium Supply
|
|61
|5000 Shell Credits
|20000 Shell Credits
|62
|5000 Shell Credits
|Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
|63
|5000 Shell Credits
|20000 Shell Credits
|64
|5000 Shell Credits
|Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
|65
|5000 Shell Credits
|20000 Shell Credits
|66
|5000 Shell Credits
|Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
|67
|5000 Shell Credits
|20000 Shell Credits
|68
|5000 Shell Credits
|Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
|69
|5000 Shell Credits
|20000 Shell Credits
|70
|5000 Shell Credits
|Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo