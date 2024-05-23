How to unlock Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast battle pass and all rewards

A gacha system with premium currencies simply isn’t enough—Wuthering Waves is also determined to turn resource-gathering into a money-making scheme with the Pioneer Podcast battle pass.

Recommended Videos

That said, Wuthering Waves is kind enough to restrict access to this battle pass until you’re done with the first few hours of the game, just so you don’t go wasting your money. While battle passes are a common mechanic in most free games nowadays, each game handles battle passes differently. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock the Pioneer Podcast battle bass, how to claim all the rewards, and how each tier works in Wuthering Waves.

How the Pioneer Podcast battle pass works in Wuthering Waves

Lots to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pioneer Podcast is a battle pass for Wuthering Waves. Like many battle passes, you get rewards for completing certain quests. Here, they’re called Morning Broadcasts (daily quests), Weekly Highlights (weekly quests), and Seasonal Specials (seasonal quests). The more quests you complete, the more EXP you get, and the more rewards you can claim.

Once you have access to the Pioneer Podcast battle pass, there are three reward tracks to look out for:

Public Channel (Free): Every reward from the Public Channel row is available to claim as long as you’ve got the EXP. No real money is required.

Every reward from the Public Channel row is available to claim as long as you’ve got the EXP. No real money is required. Insider Channel: If you want the rewards on the bottom row, you must unlock the Insider Channel for €9.99. Once you’ve unlocked this tier, you can claim the rewards as long as you’ve got the EXP for them.

If you want the rewards on the bottom row, you must unlock the Insider Channel for €9.99. Once you’ve unlocked this tier, you can claim the rewards as long as you’ve got the EXP for them. Connoisseur Channel: You can claim all the Insider Channel rewards without grinding for EXP for €20.99. It also increases your Podcast level by 10, which means you instantly get access to 10 rewards from the Public Channel, too.

How to unlock Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast

Premium tiers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast, reach Union level 10 and upgrade your SOL3 Phase to Rank 2.

How to reach Union level 10

You reach Union level 10 by collecting sufficient Union EXP. You can get Union EXP by completing quests, claiming completed challenges, and exploring. The more you play, the more Union EXP you get. It took me around two hours of gameplay to get to level 10. You can check your Union level by opening the pause menu and checking the bottom left corner.

How to upgrade SOL3 Phase

To Ascend a Resonator to a ranked up SOL3 Phase, open the pause menu and select the Resonators tab. Navigate through the Resonators and select the one you want to Ascend. The last step is to use the required materials to Ascend this Resonator. If you’re missing some, check out our guide on how to get LM Whisperin Cores in Wuthering Waves.

All Rewards from Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast battle pass

We’re paying for podcasts now? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast battle pass comes with 70 reward columns for each tier, which amounts to 140 rewards.

Reward Column Public Channel Reward Insider Channel Reward 1 10000 Shell Credits 680 Astrite 2 Nine Basic Resonance Potions Nine Medium Resonance Potions 3 Seven Basic Energy Cores Six Medium Energy Cores 4 Nine Basic Resonance Potions 10 Basic Sealed Tubes 5 One Crystal Solvent One Crystal Solvent

One Lustrous Tide 6 10000 Shell Credits 65000 Shell Credits 7 Nine Basic Resonance Potions Nine Medium Resonance Potions 8 Seven Basic Energy Cores Six Medium Energy Cores 9 Nine Basic Resonance Potions 10 Basic Sealed Tubes 10 One Lustrous Tide One Crystal Solvent

One Radiant Tide 11 15000 Shell Credits 95000 Shell Credits 12 Six Medium Resonance Potions Seven Advanced Resonance Potions 13 Four Medium Energy Cores Four Advanced Energy Cores 14 Five Sealed Tubes 10 Medium Sealed Tubes 15 One Crystal Solvent One Crystal Solvent

Nine Pioneer Association Advanced Supply 16 15000 Shell Credits 95000 Shell Credits 17 Six Medium Resonance Potions Seven Advanced Resonance Potions 18 Four Medium Energy Cores Four Advanced Energy Cores 19 Five Sealed Tubes 10 Medium Sealed Tubes 20 One Lustrous Tide One Crystal Solvent

One Radiant Tide 21 15000 Shell Credits 95000 Shell Credits 22 Six Medium Resonance Potions Seven Advanced Resonance Potions 23 Four Medium Energy Cores Four Advanced Energy Cores 24 Five Sealed Tubes 10 Medium Sealed Tubes 25 One Crystal Solvent One Crystal Solvent

50 Premium Tuner 26 15000 Shell Credits 95000 Shell Credits 27 Six Medium Resonance Potions Seven Advanced Resonance Potions 28 Four Medium Energy Cores Four Advanced Energy Cores 29 Five Sealed Tubes 10 Medium Sealed Tubes 30 One Lustrous Tide One Advanced Pioneer Weapon Chest

One Radiant Tide 31 21000 Shell Credits 130000 Shell Credits 32 Three Advanced Resonance Potions 10 Advanced Resonance Potions 33 Three Advanced Energy Cores Six Advanced Energy Cores 34 Four Medium Sealed Tubes Eight Advanced Sealed Tubes 35 One Crystal Solvent One Crystal Solvent

One Lustrous Tide 36 21000 Shell Credits 130000 Shell Credits 37 Three Advanced Resonance Potions 10 Advanced Resonance Potions 38 Three Advanced Energy Cores Six Advanced Energy Cores 39 Four Medium Sealed Tubes Eight Advanced Sealed Tubes 40 One Lustrous Tide One Radiant Tide

50 Premium Tuner 41 21000 Shell Credits 130000 Shell Credits 42 Three Advanced Resonance Potions 10 Advanced Resonance Potions 43 Three Advanced Energy Cores Six Advanced Energy Cores 44 Four Medium Sealed Tubes Eight Advanced Sealed Tubes 45 One Crystal Solvent One Crystal Solvent

50 Premium Tuner 46 21000 Shell Credits 130000 Shell Credits 47 Three Advanced Resonance Potions Six Premium Resonance Potions 48 Three Advanced Energy Cores Three Premium Energy Cores 49 Four Medium Sealed Tubes Four Premium Sealed Tubes 50 One Lustrous Tide One Crystal Solvent

100 Premium Tuner 51 5000 Shell Credits 20000 Shell Credits 52 Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo Three Incomplete Overlord Class Echo 53 5000 Shell Credits 20000 Shell Credits 54 Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo Three Incomplete Overlord Class Echo 55 Two Pioneer Association Advanced Supply Three Pioneer Association Premium Supply 56 5000 Shell Credits 20000 Shell Credits 57 Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo Three Incomplete Elite Class Echo 58 5000 Shell Credits 20000 Shell Credits 59 Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo Three Incomplete Elite Class Echo 60 Two Pioneer Association Advanced Supply Three Pioneer Association Premium Supply 61 5000 Shell Credits 20000 Shell Credits 62 5000 Shell Credits Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo 63 5000 Shell Credits 20000 Shell Credits 64 5000 Shell Credits Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo 65 5000 Shell Credits 20000 Shell Credits 66 5000 Shell Credits Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo 67 5000 Shell Credits 20000 Shell Credits 68 5000 Shell Credits Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo 69 5000 Shell Credits 20000 Shell Credits 70 5000 Shell Credits Two Incomplete Overlord Class Echo

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more