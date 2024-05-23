scar wuthering waves
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to unlock Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast battle pass and all rewards

A battle pass for all your resource-gathering needs.
A gacha system with premium currencies simply isn’t enough—Wuthering Waves is also determined to turn resource-gathering into a money-making scheme with the Pioneer Podcast battle pass.

That said, Wuthering Waves is kind enough to restrict access to this battle pass until you’re done with the first few hours of the game, just so you don’t go wasting your money. While battle passes are a common mechanic in most free games nowadays, each game handles battle passes differently. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock the Pioneer Podcast battle bass, how to claim all the rewards, and how each tier works in Wuthering Waves.

How the Pioneer Podcast battle pass works in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves battle pass quests
Lots to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pioneer Podcast is a battle pass for Wuthering Waves. Like many battle passes, you get rewards for completing certain quests. Here, they’re called Morning Broadcasts (daily quests), Weekly Highlights (weekly quests), and Seasonal Specials (seasonal quests). The more quests you complete, the more EXP you get, and the more rewards you can claim.

Once you have access to the Pioneer Podcast battle pass, there are three reward tracks to look out for:

  • Public Channel (Free): Every reward from the Public Channel row is available to claim as long as you’ve got the EXP. No real money is required.
  • Insider Channel: If you want the rewards on the bottom row, you must unlock the Insider Channel for €9.99. Once you’ve unlocked this tier, you can claim the rewards as long as you’ve got the EXP for them.
  • Connoisseur Channel: You can claim all the Insider Channel rewards without grinding for EXP for €20.99. It also increases your Podcast level by 10, which means you instantly get access to 10 rewards from the Public Channel, too.

How to unlock Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast

Wuthering Waves purchase plus rewards
Premium tiers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast, reach Union level 10 and upgrade your SOL3 Phase to Rank 2.

How to reach Union level 10

You reach Union level 10 by collecting sufficient Union EXP. You can get Union EXP by completing quests, claiming completed challenges, and exploring. The more you play, the more Union EXP you get. It took me around two hours of gameplay to get to level 10. You can check your Union level by opening the pause menu and checking the bottom left corner.

How to upgrade SOL3 Phase

To Ascend a Resonator to a ranked up SOL3 Phase, open the pause menu and select the Resonators tab. Navigate through the Resonators and select the one you want to Ascend. The last step is to use the required materials to Ascend this Resonator. If you’re missing some, check out our guide on how to get LM Whisperin Cores in Wuthering Waves.

All Rewards from Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast battle pass

Wuthering Waves all rewards
We’re paying for podcasts now? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wuthering Waves Pioneer Podcast battle pass comes with 70 reward columns for each tier, which amounts to 140 rewards.

Reward ColumnPublic Channel RewardInsider Channel Reward
110000 Shell Credits680 Astrite
2Nine Basic Resonance PotionsNine Medium Resonance Potions
3Seven Basic Energy CoresSix Medium Energy Cores
4Nine Basic Resonance Potions10 Basic Sealed Tubes
5One Crystal SolventOne Crystal Solvent
One Lustrous Tide
610000 Shell Credits65000 Shell Credits
7Nine Basic Resonance PotionsNine Medium Resonance Potions
8Seven Basic Energy CoresSix Medium Energy Cores
9Nine Basic Resonance Potions10 Basic Sealed Tubes
10One Lustrous TideOne Crystal Solvent
One Radiant Tide
1115000 Shell Credits95000 Shell Credits
12Six Medium Resonance PotionsSeven Advanced Resonance Potions
13Four Medium Energy CoresFour Advanced Energy Cores
14Five Sealed Tubes10 Medium Sealed Tubes
15One Crystal SolventOne Crystal Solvent
Nine Pioneer Association Advanced Supply
1615000 Shell Credits95000 Shell Credits
17Six Medium Resonance PotionsSeven Advanced Resonance Potions
18Four Medium Energy CoresFour Advanced Energy Cores
19Five Sealed Tubes10 Medium Sealed Tubes
20One Lustrous TideOne Crystal Solvent
One Radiant Tide
2115000 Shell Credits95000 Shell Credits
22Six Medium Resonance PotionsSeven Advanced Resonance Potions
23Four Medium Energy CoresFour Advanced Energy Cores
24Five Sealed Tubes10 Medium Sealed Tubes
25One Crystal SolventOne Crystal Solvent
50 Premium Tuner
2615000 Shell Credits95000 Shell Credits
27Six Medium Resonance PotionsSeven Advanced Resonance Potions
28Four Medium Energy CoresFour Advanced Energy Cores
29Five Sealed Tubes10 Medium Sealed Tubes
30One Lustrous TideOne Advanced Pioneer Weapon Chest
One Radiant Tide
3121000 Shell Credits130000 Shell Credits
32Three Advanced Resonance Potions10 Advanced Resonance Potions
33Three Advanced Energy CoresSix Advanced Energy Cores
34Four Medium Sealed TubesEight Advanced Sealed Tubes
35One Crystal SolventOne Crystal Solvent
One Lustrous Tide
3621000 Shell Credits130000 Shell Credits
37Three Advanced Resonance Potions10 Advanced Resonance Potions
38Three Advanced Energy CoresSix Advanced Energy Cores
39Four Medium Sealed TubesEight Advanced Sealed Tubes
40One Lustrous TideOne Radiant Tide
50 Premium Tuner
4121000 Shell Credits130000 Shell Credits
42Three Advanced Resonance Potions10 Advanced Resonance Potions
43Three Advanced Energy CoresSix Advanced Energy Cores
44Four Medium Sealed TubesEight Advanced Sealed Tubes
45One Crystal SolventOne Crystal Solvent
50 Premium Tuner
4621000 Shell Credits130000 Shell Credits
47Three Advanced Resonance PotionsSix Premium Resonance Potions
48Three Advanced Energy CoresThree Premium Energy Cores
49Four Medium Sealed TubesFour Premium Sealed Tubes
50One Lustrous TideOne Crystal Solvent
100 Premium Tuner
515000 Shell Credits20000 Shell Credits
52Two Incomplete Overlord Class EchoThree Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
535000 Shell Credits20000 Shell Credits
54Two Incomplete Overlord Class EchoThree Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
55Two Pioneer Association Advanced SupplyThree Pioneer Association Premium Supply
565000 Shell Credits20000 Shell Credits
57Two Incomplete Overlord Class EchoThree Incomplete Elite Class Echo
585000 Shell Credits20000 Shell Credits
59Two Incomplete Overlord Class EchoThree Incomplete Elite Class Echo
60Two Pioneer Association Advanced SupplyThree Pioneer Association Premium Supply
615000 Shell Credits20000 Shell Credits
625000 Shell CreditsTwo Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
635000 Shell Credits20000 Shell Credits
645000 Shell CreditsTwo Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
655000 Shell Credits20000 Shell Credits
665000 Shell CreditsTwo Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
675000 Shell Credits20000 Shell Credits
685000 Shell CreditsTwo Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
695000 Shell Credits20000 Shell Credits
705000 Shell CreditsTwo Incomplete Overlord Class Echo
related content
Read Article How to fix stuttering in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves tower in Junzhou
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to fix stuttering in Wuthering Waves
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter May 23, 2024
Read Article How to farm Astrite in Wuthering Waves
The main protagonists in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to farm Astrite in Wuthering Waves
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd May 23, 2024
Read Article Can you play as Scar in Wuthering Waves?
Wuthering Waves Scar first encounter
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Can you play as Scar in Wuthering Waves?
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 23, 2024
