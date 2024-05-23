Where to find LF Whisperin Core in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is finally welcoming players to its open world, but if you truly want to survive out there, you need to get LF Whisperin Cores.

You’re showered in rewards for completing the tiniest of tasks in Wuthering Waves, so it’s easy to lose track of all the items you receive—and how you got them in the first place. In fact, you probably only noticed LF Whisperin Cores were a thing when you actually ran out of them.

Don’t worry, Wuthering Waves won’t ask for all your Astrite or free pulls to get this item, but you might have to grind a bit or spend another currency to get it. In this guide, I’ll show you where to find Whisperin Cores and how to best use them.

How to get LF Whisperin Core in Wuthering Waves

Thanks, uncle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Whisperin Cores by defeating Tacet Discords in the wild or while completing main quests for Wuthering Waves. Alternatively, they’re also available for purchase in the game’s shop and through in-game vendors. Here’s a breakdown of each:

Defeat Tacet Discords to get LF Whisperin Cores : Defeating enemies like Fusion Warriors, Havoc Warriors, and even tiny Zig Zags can reward you with LF Whisperin Cores.

: Defeating enemies like Fusion Warriors, Havoc Warriors, and even tiny Zig Zags can reward you with LF Whisperin Cores. Spend Oscillate Corals to get LF Whisperin Cores : For 15 Oscillate Corals, you can get one LF Whisperin Core in the Wuthering Waves Store. That said, I wouldn’t recommend wasting your Oscillate Corals, a premium currency, on an early-game item such as this one.

: For 15 Oscillate Corals, you can get one LF Whisperin Core in the Wuthering Waves Store. That said, I wouldn’t recommend wasting your Oscillate Corals, a premium currency, on an early-game item such as this one. Purchase LF Whisperin Cores from Uncle Wei in Jinzhou: Northeast of Jinzhou, you can find a Weapon Crafting merchant called Uncle Wei. In exchange for 1500 Shell Credits, he sells you one LF Whisperin Core. You can get Shell Credits from completing Simulation Trainings, Huanglong Explorations, and other quests. This is a much sweeter deal if you’re in a hurry to get stronger and don’t feel like grinding right now.

How to use LF Whisperin Cores in Wuthering Waves

Twinkle, twinkle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need LF Whisperin Cores to Ascend Resonators, upgrade skills, and breakthrough weapons in Wuthering Waves.

To Ascend a Resonator to rank one, you need four LF Whisperin Cores. Only once they’re rank one can a Resonator reach level 40.

you need four LF Whisperin Cores. Only once they’re rank one can a Resonator reach level 40. To level up a skill from level one to level two , a Resonator requires two LF Whisperin Cores.

, a Resonator requires two LF Whisperin Cores. To breakthrough weapons, a Resonator requires four LF Whisperin Cores.

As you increase your Resonator’s Rank, level up skills, and breakthrough weapons, LF Whisperin Cores stop doing the trick. Instead, you need the blue alternative: MF Whisperin Cores.

