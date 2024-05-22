Should you pull for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves’ event banner?

If you haven’t followed any pre-release content for Wuthering Waves, it’s understandable to question whether you should pull for Jiyan in the release rate-up banner. The answer is yes, you should pull for at least one copy of Jiyan because he’s one of the best DPS characters in the game.

Recommended Videos

Why you should pull for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves

You should pull for Jiyan in Wuthering Waves’ rate-up banner because he has amazing damage output, massive area attacks, and is easy to play. These features made him the best primary DPS character during the closed test periods, a title he will likely keep for the foreseeable future since no nerfs were announced for the full release. In short, you will demolish countless enemies with Jiyan.

His main power is unlocked when he uses his Resonance Liberation—also called “ultimate” by some players—which gives all his basic attacks the damage of a Heavy Attack and in a larger area. The more often you can use Jiyan’s Resonance Liberation, the more damage he deals, which is why he pairs well with characters and weapons that give him Energy, like Lustrous Razor. Weapons that give him percentage Heavy Attack bonuses are also great to use, like Verdant Summit and Autumntrace.

Why you shouldn’t save for Yinlin’s rate-up banner in Wuthering Waves

I recommend not saving for the next rate-up banner, Yinlin, because your priority early in Wuthering Waves should be to form a strong team to make efficient progress and unlock more resources. The rewards from this progress let you do more pulls in all banners and unlock better rewards as you defeat stronger enemies and explore the world. Getting Jiyan first makes everything easier, so focus on pulling for him first and only start saving for Yinlin if you think Jiyan’s duplicates aren’t worth it. However, once Yinlin’s rate-up banner starts on June 13, you should definitely pull for her.

Players who say they’re saving for Yinlin are likely those who had access to the closed beta of Wuthering Waves and played enough to know how to progress with most teams and characters ahead of release. Since you’re probably not in this privileged group, it’s better to make things easier for yourself by getting Jiyan and other characters first.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more