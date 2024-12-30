All Wuthering Waves Carlotta Ascension materials and their locations

Carlotta, the elegant noblewoman from Rinascita, debuts in Wuthering Waves 2.0. She’s both the first 5-star pistol user and the first 5-star from Rinascita. If you plan on getting Carlotta, here are all of Carlotta’s materials for her Ascensions, weapon, and skill upgrades, along with where to find them.

Carlotta total Ascension materials

Here’s a list of all the materials you need to get Carlotta up to level 90 in Wuthering Waves 2.0.

All Ascension materials for Carlotta. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Item Quantity LF Polygon Core 4 MF Polygon Core 12 HF Polygon Core 12 FF Polygon Core 4 Platinum Core 46 Sword Acorus 60 Premium Resonance Potion 122 (20,000 XP each) Shell Credits 1.27M Shell Credits All skill Ascension materials for Carlotta

Carlotta total skill upgrade materials

Here’s a list of all the materials and Shell Credits you need to unlock and upgrade all of Carlotta’s skill nodes.

All Skill upgrade materials for Carlotta. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Material Total LF Polygon Core 25 MF Polygon Core 28 HF Polygon Core 40 FF Polygon Core 57 The Netherworld’s Stare 26 Impure Phlogiston 25 Extracted Phlogiston 28 Refined Phlogiston 55 Flawless Phlogiston 67 Shell Credits 2,030,000 All skill upgrade materials for Carlotta

Carlotta signature weapon upgrade materials

If you plan on going all in and getting Carlotta’s Signature weapon, The Last Dance, you’d better have the materials to upgrade it. Here’s what you’ll need:

Carlotta’s signature weapon The Last Dance. Image via Kuro Games

Material Total Crude Ring 6 Basic Ring 6 Improved Ring 10 Tailored Ring 12 Impure Phlogiston 6 Extracted Phlogiston 8 Refined Phlogiston 6 Flawless Phlogiston 20 Premium Energy Core 135(or 337 Advanced Energy Core) Shell Credits 1.4M All weapon upgrade materials for The Last Dance

Where to find every Carlotta Ascension material

Here’s a quick rundown of where you can find and farm each of these materials to quickly upgrade Carlotta in Wuthering Waves 2.0.

Phlogistons

Phlogistons are the main material needed for skill upgrades and weapon upgrades. They can easily be farmed from the Forgery Challenge: Marigold Woods to the West of Jinzhou, however this requires you to use Waveplates. You can also collect these from the Forgery Supplies handed out as event rewards.

Phlogiston farming location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Platinum Core

The Platinum Core is a new boss material that will be dropped by the Sentry Construct boss in Rinascita. While you can’t access it right now, you can access it immediately as version 2.0 drops, thanks to the new early-farming mechanic.

The Sentry Construct boss. Image via Kuro Games

Sword Acorus

Sword Acorus will be the local plant that you’ll have to collect for Carlotta’s Ascension levels. You’ll be able to collect this from areas around Rinascita once the region is available. It will also likely be sold at a shop in Rinascita at a maximum quantity of 15 per day, similar to other plants in Huanglong.

Polygon Cores

Much like Howler Cores, Whisperin Cores, and Rings, Polygon Cores will be the newly added generic enemy drop material added to the Echoes around Rinascita. You can collect it by defeating enemies, clearing Forgery Challenges, and opening Enclosure Tanks after version 2.0 is released.

The Netherworld’s Stare

The Netherworld’s Stare is a weekly challenge boss drop item that can be farmed three times per week from one of the weekly bosses in Rinascita. This is likely to be a drop from the newly revealed boss Hecate.

New Rinascita boss related to Phrolova, Hecate. Image via Kuro Games

That’s all you need to know about what materials to farm for Carlotta to ascend her and upgrade her weapon and skills.

