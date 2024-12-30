All Wuthering Waves Carlotta Ascension materials and their locations

Carlotta, the elegant noblewoman from Rinascita, debuts in Wuthering Waves 2.0. She’s both the first 5-star pistol user and the first 5-star from Rinascita. If you plan on getting Carlotta, here are all of Carlotta’s materials for her Ascensions, weapon, and skill upgrades, along with where to find them.
Table of contents
Carlotta total Ascension materials
Here’s a list of all the materials you need to get Carlotta up to level 90 in Wuthering Waves 2.0.
|Item
|Quantity
|LF Polygon Core
|4
|MF Polygon Core
|12
|HF Polygon Core
|12
|FF Polygon Core
|4
|Platinum Core
|46
|Sword Acorus
|60
|Premium Resonance Potion
|122 (20,000 XP each)
|Shell Credits
|1.27M Shell Credits
Carlotta total skill upgrade materials
Here’s a list of all the materials and Shell Credits you need to unlock and upgrade all of Carlotta’s skill nodes.
|Material
|Total
|LF Polygon Core
|25
|MF Polygon Core
|28
|HF Polygon Core
|40
|FF Polygon Core
|57
|The Netherworld’s Stare
|26
|Impure Phlogiston
|25
|Extracted Phlogiston
|28
|Refined Phlogiston
|55
|Flawless Phlogiston
|67
|Shell Credits
|2,030,000
Carlotta signature weapon upgrade materials
If you plan on going all in and getting Carlotta’s Signature weapon, The Last Dance, you’d better have the materials to upgrade it. Here’s what you’ll need:
|Material
|Total
|Crude Ring
|6
|Basic Ring
|6
|Improved Ring
|10
|Tailored Ring
|12
|Impure Phlogiston
|6
|Extracted Phlogiston
|8
|Refined Phlogiston
|6
|Flawless Phlogiston
|20
|Premium Energy Core
|135(or 337 Advanced Energy Core)
|Shell Credits
|1.4M
Where to find every Carlotta Ascension material
Here’s a quick rundown of where you can find and farm each of these materials to quickly upgrade Carlotta in Wuthering Waves 2.0.
Phlogistons
Phlogistons are the main material needed for skill upgrades and weapon upgrades. They can easily be farmed from the Forgery Challenge: Marigold Woods to the West of Jinzhou, however this requires you to use Waveplates. You can also collect these from the Forgery Supplies handed out as event rewards.
Platinum Core
The Platinum Core is a new boss material that will be dropped by the Sentry Construct boss in Rinascita. While you can’t access it right now, you can access it immediately as version 2.0 drops, thanks to the new early-farming mechanic.
Sword Acorus
Sword Acorus will be the local plant that you’ll have to collect for Carlotta’s Ascension levels. You’ll be able to collect this from areas around Rinascita once the region is available. It will also likely be sold at a shop in Rinascita at a maximum quantity of 15 per day, similar to other plants in Huanglong.
Polygon Cores
Much like Howler Cores, Whisperin Cores, and Rings, Polygon Cores will be the newly added generic enemy drop material added to the Echoes around Rinascita. You can collect it by defeating enemies, clearing Forgery Challenges, and opening Enclosure Tanks after version 2.0 is released.
The Netherworld’s Stare
The Netherworld’s Stare is a weekly challenge boss drop item that can be farmed three times per week from one of the weekly bosses in Rinascita. This is likely to be a drop from the newly revealed boss Hecate.
That’s all you need to know about what materials to farm for Carlotta to ascend her and upgrade her weapon and skills.
Published: Dec 29, 2024 10:32 pm