Carlotta with long white hair and a red and white dress holding a silver pistol pointing it at someone
Carlotta is the first 5-star pistol user in Wuthering Waves. Image via Kuro Games
Category:
Wuthering Waves

All Wuthering Waves Carlotta Ascension materials and their locations

Get ready for Carlotta and Rinascita with this material prefarm guide.
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Dec 29, 2024 10:32 pm

Carlotta, the elegant noblewoman from Rinascita, debuts in Wuthering Waves 2.0. She’s both the first 5-star pistol user and the first 5-star from Rinascita. If you plan on getting Carlotta, here are all of Carlotta’s materials for her Ascensions, weapon, and skill upgrades, along with where to find them.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Carlotta total Ascension materials

Here’s a list of all the materials you need to get Carlotta up to level 90 in Wuthering Waves 2.0.

Graphic with Carlotta and all Carlotta ascension material icons and quantities and graphic title
All Ascension materials for Carlotta. Screenshot by Dot Esports
ItemQuantity
LF Polygon Core4
MF Polygon Core12
HF Polygon Core12
FF Polygon Core4
Platinum Core46
Sword Acorus60
Premium Resonance Potion122 (20,000 XP each)
Shell Credits1.27M Shell Credits
All skill Ascension materials for Carlotta

Carlotta total skill upgrade materials

Here’s a list of all the materials and Shell Credits you need to unlock and upgrade all of Carlotta’s skill nodes.

Graphic with Carlotta and all skill upgrade material icons and quantities and graphic title
All Skill upgrade materials for Carlotta. Screenshot by Dot Esports
MaterialTotal
LF Polygon Core25
MF Polygon Core28
HF Polygon Core40
FF Polygon Core57
The Netherworld’s Stare26
Impure Phlogiston25
Extracted Phlogiston28
Refined Phlogiston55
Flawless Phlogiston67
Shell Credits2,030,000
All skill upgrade materials for Carlotta

Carlotta signature weapon upgrade materials

If you plan on going all in and getting Carlotta’s Signature weapon, The Last Dance, you’d better have the materials to upgrade it. Here’s what you’ll need:

The Last Dance crystal pistol for Carlotta signature weapon
Carlotta’s signature weapon The Last Dance. Image via Kuro Games
MaterialTotal
Crude Ring6
Basic Ring6
Improved Ring10
Tailored Ring12
Impure Phlogiston6
Extracted Phlogiston8
Refined Phlogiston6
Flawless Phlogiston20
Premium Energy Core135(or 337 Advanced Energy Core)
Shell Credits1.4M
All weapon upgrade materials for The Last Dance

Where to find every Carlotta Ascension material

Here’s a quick rundown of where you can find and farm each of these materials to quickly upgrade Carlotta in Wuthering Waves 2.0.

Phlogistons

Phlogistons are the main material needed for skill upgrades and weapon upgrades. They can easily be farmed from the Forgery Challenge: Marigold Woods to the West of Jinzhou, however this requires you to use Waveplates. You can also collect these from the Forgery Supplies handed out as event rewards.

Wuthering Waves map with location of forgery challenge for phlogiston farm for Carlotta materials
Phlogiston farming location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Platinum Core

The Platinum Core is a new boss material that will be dropped by the Sentry Construct boss in Rinascita. While you can’t access it right now, you can access it immediately as version 2.0 drops, thanks to the new early-farming mechanic.

Wuthering Waves Sentry Construct boss robot automaton with one eye and claws
The Sentry Construct boss. Image via Kuro Games

Sword Acorus

Sword Acorus will be the local plant that you’ll have to collect for Carlotta’s Ascension levels. You’ll be able to collect this from areas around Rinascita once the region is available. It will also likely be sold at a shop in Rinascita at a maximum quantity of 15 per day, similar to other plants in Huanglong.

Polygon Cores

Much like Howler Cores, Whisperin Cores, and Rings, Polygon Cores will be the newly added generic enemy drop material added to the Echoes around Rinascita. You can collect it by defeating enemies, clearing Forgery Challenges, and opening Enclosure Tanks after version 2.0 is released.

The Netherworld’s Stare

The Netherworld’s Stare is a weekly challenge boss drop item that can be farmed three times per week from one of the weekly bosses in Rinascita. This is likely to be a drop from the newly revealed boss Hecate.

Phrolova related echo boss Hecate red dancer
New Rinascita boss related to Phrolova, Hecate. Image via Kuro Games

That’s all you need to know about what materials to farm for Carlotta to ascend her and upgrade her weapon and skills.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
Freelance Writer
After writing for several years across many publications I've found my latest home at Dot Esports, where I plan on putting my years of League and TFT experience to good use as well as covering anything new on the indie side of things. You can find me buried in the neverending gacha grind of Hoyoverse, WuWa, and GFL2.
twitter