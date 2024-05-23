Wuthering Waves: How to earn Waveplates and where to use them

In Wuthering Waves, one of the most important currencies to keep track of are Waveplates, which can be used to complete farmable quests for consistent rewards.

Waveplates can be used in multiple different ways and are a great way to train up your characters while learning their various skills. They are, however, limited in their quantity, which means you’ll need to be a bit picky with where you spend your precious Waveplates every day.

If you’re hunting for more Waveplates, here are all the ways that you can earn them and where you can use them in the world of Wuthering Waves.

How to earn Waveplates in Wuthering Waves

Wait for recharge

While you’re exploring the world and completing tasks, Waveplates will automatically regenerate in your inventory with one Waveplate being added every six minutes. Over the course of a 24-hour period, you should be able to get 240 Waveplates, which is the maximum amount of Waveplates that you can have at a given time.

Spending Crystal Solvents

Crystal Solvents are earned through various missions in the world, along with completing levels in the Pioneer Podcast. If you use a Crystal Solvent, you will immediately gain 60 Waveplates for your use. These Crystal Solvents are relatively harder to come across, so you might want to save these items while you play through the story and let your Waveplates recharge.

Spend Astrites

You could technically spend Astrites on Waveplates, but I would suggest you save this currency on better ventures, such as Convene Banners for new characters to use on your various team compositions.

Where should you spend Waveplates in Wuthering Waves?

Simulation Training modules

If you’re just starting out on your Wuthering Waves adventure, the Simulation Training scenarios are one of the best places to spend your Waveplates. You can gain experience for your various Resonators, weapon experience materials, and Shell Credits you can use to purchase items in the world.

You can find these Simulation Training modules by pressing Escape, heading to your Guidebook, and clicking on the Forgery Challenge or Path of Growth tabs on the left. Choose one of the options and press Proceed, which should mark the location of the challenge on your map for you to head out towards.

World Bosses

Tacet Fields, on the other hand, will provide you with World Bosses to fight along with plenty of rewards to collect. You can find these Bosses in the Guidebook under the Forgery Challenge, where you can find all of the World Bosses’ locations under the Boss Challenge tab. Once you press proceed on the Boss you’d like to face, it will show you its location on the map.

I would only suggest heading to World Bosses after you’ve hit databank 15, since you’ll only be able to earn the higher stats and rarity Echoes until this level. Before that, however, I’d focus on the Simulation Training modules to raise your base stats to become more powerful as the story progresses.

